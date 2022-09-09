ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

WMTW

Farmington parents use public comment time to speak about gender poster

FARMINGTON, Maine — A poster detailing gender identity caused a heated discussion among parents and the local school board in Farmington Tuesday night. Titled 'Gender 101', the poster calls gender a social construct based on emotional, behavioral and cultural characteristics. It also defines sex as a biological and psychological characteristic and it's separate from gender. The poster goes on to give definitions for cisgender, transgender, gender non-conforming and gender fluid.
FARMINGTON, ME
WMTW

South Portland School Department adopts a new dress code

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Students in South Portland now have some new guidelines when it comes to what they can wear to class. The school board passed a new, much more extensive, dress code. The previous dress code hadn’t been updated since 2003 and had four rules. It...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes new cardiologist

ELLSWORTH — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes Ellen Gallant, MD, to its cardiology practice. Dr. Gallant received her medical degree from Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York, then completed various residencies and fellowships in internal medicine, cardiology, and interventional cardiology. “. With over 25...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Kool AM

Get Ready to Sing Along, CoComelon Live is Coming to Maine in November!

If you're a parent to small children like I am, chances are pretty good that you can recite at least 500 CoComelon songs by heart. I know I can. Well, if your kid(s) absolutely love the heck out of JJ and company, you're in luck! It has just been announced that CoComelon LIVE will be coming to Maine in November.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crash in Westbrook causes Route 25 detour

WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook police are advising motorists traveling on Route 25 near the Westbrook and Gorham town line tonight to seek an alternate route, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday. Motorists will be detoured from both directions for a "significant amount of time" due to a serious...
WESTBROOK, ME
Q106.5

Where Will Hampden Academy Principal Sleep?

How about the Press Box at Hampden Academy turf field, beginning Wednesday the 21st. The homecoming football game is Friday the 23rd. The question is does he spend one night sleeping in the Press Box. Or two?. This is the 2nd year for the Hampden Academy Music Association’s Free The...
HAMPDEN, ME
wabi.tv

Pittsfield celebrates Maine Cheese Festival

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Annual Maine Cheese Festival was held in Pittsfield Sunday. Manson Park was full of agricultural vendors and artisans, as well as ice cream, live music and baby goats. Guests could fill their bags with savory cheeses while also learning about and supporting local Maine businesses.
PITTSFIELD, ME
wabi.tv

347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths

Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County. This information coming from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . 161 people...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Entangled bald eagles rescued after 'death spiral' into river

HARPSWELL, Maine — Lynne Thompson and Scott Crockett recently witnessed a nature event few people will witness in a lifetime, and it's a good thing they were there. The couple was sitting on the deck of their cottage on Harpswell's Long Island, less than 100 feet from the New Meadows River, when they saw two eagles fly overhead. Suddenly, the birds became interlocked and began plummeting toward the water.
HARPSWELL, ME
WMTW

Meet the Portland barber whose been cutting hair for 60 years

PORTLAND, Maine — Over the last six decades, it’s hard to image how much has changed along downtown Portland’s Congress Street. Through all those changes, however, one shop has remained the same: Norman Millette’s Senior Citizens Barber Shop. “My daughter's after me, ‘When are you going...
PORTLAND, ME
Q106.5

Bangor Family Will Be Featured On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday

HGTV visited Bangor over the summer, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine

NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Maine. The U.S. Marshal's Service says John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Mass. was wanted on a warrant issued on Sept. 2. He faces charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force.
LYNN, MA
102.9 WBLM

A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine

There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
STONINGTON, ME

