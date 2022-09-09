Read full article on original website
📷Great Bend High students enjoying the Kansas State Fair
Students in Great Bend High School's Future Farmers of America (FFA) had the chance to explore the Kansas State Fair this week.
Residential life returning to normal at Barton, 398 living on campus
Barton Community College Director of Student Life Jonathan Dietz has been involved with residential living at the college since 2013. At the college’s Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, he mentioned the highest residential hall occupancy Barton recorded was the fall of 2019, when there was just over 400 students living in the dormitories. That was right before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ongoing list of projects keeping Barton Community College busy
Barton Community College Vice President of Administration Mark Dean presented a long list of projects at the Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday that have been completed over the last year or are planned for the upcoming year. The list of finished projects included the repair of curb and gutter, welding...
Barton Foundation awards five $10,000 scholarships to local students
Thanks to scholarships from the Barton Foundation, five Barton Business students are getting a huge financial boost of $10,000 towards paying for college so they can pursue career goals after school with as little debt as possible. The scholarship program also includes a mentorship program and is funded by a generous gift from the Schmidt Foundation of Hays.
Great Bend Rec stays local with t-shirt bid
As the Great Bend Recreation Commission launches into another school year of sports and leisure activities, the GBRC board approved an action item at Monday’s meeting to stay local with t-shirts. The Recreation Commission received three t-shirt bids for youth and adult participants in their activities this year. One...
Presentation on Great Bend's modern architecture Sept. 26
Dr. Alfred Willis will give a presentation on modern architecture Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Barton County Historical Society. In his presentation, the architectural historian will highlight Great Bend's extensive heritage of beautiful, Modern-style buildings from the late 1940s through the mid-1970s. These structures represent the full range of building types, from residential to institutional, commercial, industrial, recreational and sacred. Many were designed by local architects, who could pursue careers and exercise their talents in Barton County. As a cohesive and well preserved ensemble they constitute a cultural resource of special value. The characteristics of these forward-looking developments influenced many smaller towns throughout Kansas and indeed across America during and following the Eisenhower years.
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (9/15)
Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Ribbon Cutting. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. D & A Testing Pros. 1702 Main St. After a recent testing site closed in the community,...
Hoisington fixing issues with splash pad
The City of Hoisington reported the splashpad at the public pool is having some issues where it is running without being activated. Fortunately, the water is recirculated but the issue needs to be resolved. The City reached out to the general contractor and electrician that installed the equipment and they...
Hoisington Activity Center users now to use main entrance only
A small change has been made for entrances into the Hoisington Activity Center. All users should now use the main entrance on the southwest corner of the facility for access. "Just in preparation of approving and working on our emergency procedure plan, we just decided to go ahead and funnel everybody through the main entrance so we have the ability to kind of watch the comings and goings," said USD 431 Superintendent Patrick Crowdis.
Surveying work underway for Great Bend park upgrades
The surveying work is getting underway this week for the south side of Brit Spaugh Park, the early steps to make improvements and adding amenities to the park. The surveying work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 1. From there, Great Bend Recreation Commission Executive Director Diann Henderson said the rec will provide the survey to the City of Great Bend and the project’s engineering partner to develop a design for the improvements.
USD 428 Great Bend approves increased budget for 2022-23 year
School in Great Bend officially began Aug. 18. And now the school year is funded. Monday night, the USD 428 Board of Education held its Revenue Neutral Rate and standard budget hearing, voting 7-0 on the passage of both. With increased property valuation across the district, and an increase in mill levy from 41.124 last year to 41.84 this year, the 2022-23 budget is listed just beyond $67 million.
Great Bend firefighters honor 9/11 victims with memorial climbs
We will never forget. For 21 years, that has been the mantra following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Three hundred and forty-three New York firefighters died that day, and each year departments around the nation go above and beyond to remember their fallen brothers. Over the weekend, Great Bend firefighters participated in two memorial events locally and in Kansas City.
Sheriff: Manhunt involved attempted kidnapping in Russell Co.
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—The search in Wabaunsee County for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping in Russell County has shifted to Missouri. Through an investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Wabaunsee County Sheriff's office the location of the suspect in this case has been confirmed to be in Missouri, according to Sheriff Rob Hoskins.
🎤Focus on Hoisington show
Hear this month's Focus on Hoisington show with Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell and Code Enforcement Officer Dolores Kipper that aired Sept. 8, 2022. The Focus on Hoisington program airs the second Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Update: Wabaunsee Co. manhunt involved attempted kidnapping
CAMPBELL: Considerations when planting wheat into dry soil
The latest drought monitor has most of the western half of Ellis County listed as extreme drought the rest of the county is severe with the exception of the northeast corner as moderate drought. Most of Barton County is listed as moderate drought with the exception of the very northwest corner as severe.
Kansas airport drill seeks to prepare for worst-case scenario
The Hays Regional Airport had a crash emergency drill Tuesday afternoon. The scenario portrayed a fully loaded SkyWest airplane crashing at the airport because of an engine fire. The FAA requires the airport to complete the drill every three years. Dozens of first responders from law enforcement, EMS and fire,...
Barton Co. Commission agrees to vacate phantom roads
Everybody needs some vacation. Or at least a little field trip. Last Wednesday, the Barton County Commission got both on a brief excursion to some fields north of Heizer. The purpose was to view county roads, or the lack thereof, to determine if the roads could be vacated. The commission voted at this Wednesday's meeting to approve that vacation.
Holes shortened at Great Bend Disc Golf Course
The longest disc golf ace on record was thrown more than 500 feet. Many players, however, especially new ones, would be pleased to throw a disc half that distance. That's why changes have been made to the Great Bend Disc Golf Course, shortening holes for more competitive rounds between average and beginning golfers. The redesign will be the first since professional disc golfer Eric McCabe helped reset the course in 2018.
Couple arrested after motorcycle chase ends in Russell
A Colorado man and a woman were arrested Monday afternoon after leading a trooper on a chase from Hays to Russell with speeds that reached 130 miles per hour. At 3:36 p.m. Monday, a trooper tried to stop a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by 31-year-old Anthony B. Casados of Parker, Colo., at mile marker 158 on Interstate 70 at Hays, said Trooper Tod Hileman of the Kansas Highway Patrol.
