ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Residential life returning to normal at Barton, 398 living on campus

Barton Community College Director of Student Life Jonathan Dietz has been involved with residential living at the college since 2013. At the college’s Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, he mentioned the highest residential hall occupancy Barton recorded was the fall of 2019, when there was just over 400 students living in the dormitories. That was right before the COVID-19 pandemic.
GREAT BEND, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Hays, KS
Education
Hays, KS
Government
City
Hays, KS
Local
Kansas Education
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Rec stays local with t-shirt bid

As the Great Bend Recreation Commission launches into another school year of sports and leisure activities, the GBRC board approved an action item at Monday’s meeting to stay local with t-shirts. The Recreation Commission received three t-shirt bids for youth and adult participants in their activities this year. One...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Presentation on Great Bend's modern architecture Sept. 26

Dr. Alfred Willis will give a presentation on modern architecture Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Barton County Historical Society. In his presentation, the architectural historian will highlight Great Bend's extensive heritage of beautiful, Modern-style buildings from the late 1940s through the mid-1970s. These structures represent the full range of building types, from residential to institutional, commercial, industrial, recreational and sacred. Many were designed by local architects, who could pursue careers and exercise their talents in Barton County. As a cohesive and well preserved ensemble they constitute a cultural resource of special value. The characteristics of these forward-looking developments influenced many smaller towns throughout Kansas and indeed across America during and following the Eisenhower years.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (9/15)

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Ribbon Cutting. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. D & A Testing Pros. 1702 Main St. After a recent testing site closed in the community,...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Hoisington fixing issues with splash pad

The City of Hoisington reported the splashpad at the public pool is having some issues where it is running without being activated. Fortunately, the water is recirculated but the issue needs to be resolved. The City reached out to the general contractor and electrician that installed the equipment and they...
HOISINGTON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Off Campus Housing#Secondary School#K12#Tmp Marian#Catholic#Fhsu
Great Bend Post

Hoisington Activity Center users now to use main entrance only

A small change has been made for entrances into the Hoisington Activity Center. All users should now use the main entrance on the southwest corner of the facility for access. "Just in preparation of approving and working on our emergency procedure plan, we just decided to go ahead and funnel everybody through the main entrance so we have the ability to kind of watch the comings and goings," said USD 431 Superintendent Patrick Crowdis.
HOISINGTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Surveying work underway for Great Bend park upgrades

The surveying work is getting underway this week for the south side of Brit Spaugh Park, the early steps to make improvements and adding amenities to the park. The surveying work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 1. From there, Great Bend Recreation Commission Executive Director Diann Henderson said the rec will provide the survey to the City of Great Bend and the project’s engineering partner to develop a design for the improvements.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

USD 428 Great Bend approves increased budget for 2022-23 year

School in Great Bend officially began Aug. 18. And now the school year is funded. Monday night, the USD 428 Board of Education held its Revenue Neutral Rate and standard budget hearing, voting 7-0 on the passage of both. With increased property valuation across the district, and an increase in mill levy from 41.124 last year to 41.84 this year, the 2022-23 budget is listed just beyond $67 million.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend firefighters honor 9/11 victims with memorial climbs

We will never forget. For 21 years, that has been the mantra following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Three hundred and forty-three New York firefighters died that day, and each year departments around the nation go above and beyond to remember their fallen brothers. Over the weekend, Great Bend firefighters participated in two memorial events locally and in Kansas City.
GREAT BEND, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Great Bend Post

🎤Focus on Hoisington show

Hear this month's Focus on Hoisington show with Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell and Code Enforcement Officer Dolores Kipper that aired Sept. 8, 2022. The Focus on Hoisington program airs the second Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
HOISINGTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas airport drill seeks to prepare for worst-case scenario

The Hays Regional Airport had a crash emergency drill Tuesday afternoon. The scenario portrayed a fully loaded SkyWest airplane crashing at the airport because of an engine fire. The FAA requires the airport to complete the drill every three years. Dozens of first responders from law enforcement, EMS and fire,...
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Co. Commission agrees to vacate phantom roads

Everybody needs some vacation. Or at least a little field trip. Last Wednesday, the Barton County Commission got both on a brief excursion to some fields north of Heizer. The purpose was to view county roads, or the lack thereof, to determine if the roads could be vacated. The commission voted at this Wednesday's meeting to approve that vacation.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Holes shortened at Great Bend Disc Golf Course

The longest disc golf ace on record was thrown more than 500 feet. Many players, however, especially new ones, would be pleased to throw a disc half that distance. That's why changes have been made to the Great Bend Disc Golf Course, shortening holes for more competitive rounds between average and beginning golfers. The redesign will be the first since professional disc golfer Eric McCabe helped reset the course in 2018.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Couple arrested after motorcycle chase ends in Russell

A Colorado man and a woman were arrested Monday afternoon after leading a trooper on a chase from Hays to Russell with speeds that reached 130 miles per hour. At 3:36 p.m. Monday, a trooper tried to stop a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by 31-year-old Anthony B. Casados of Parker, Colo., at mile marker 158 on Interstate 70 at Hays, said Trooper Tod Hileman of the Kansas Highway Patrol.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy