Is Coupa Software Stock a Buy Now?

By Leo Sun
 6 days ago

Coupa Software 's (NASDAQ: COUP) stock surged 18% on Sept. 7 following the release of its second-quarter earnings report. The spending analytics software provider's revenue rose 18% year-over-year to $211.1 million, which exceeded analysts' estimates by $7 million. On a GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) basis, its net loss narrowed from $91.5 million to $75.3 million, or $0.99 per share, which also cleared the consensus forecast by $0.22. On a non-GAAP basis, its net income declined 19% year-over-year to $16.5 million.

Coupa expects its revenue to rise 13% to 15% year-over-year in third quarter, and to increase about 16% for the full year. Both estimates were in line with analysts' expectations. Those headline numbers looked solid, but do they indicate that Coupa's stock can finally bounce back after losing about three-quarters of its value over the past 12 months?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KK5DK_0hoPLURs00

Image source: Getty Images.

How fast is Coupa growing?

Coupa's cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) platform helps companies gain clearer insights into their spending patterns. It can also optimize a company's inventories, supply chains, and carbon footprint.

Coupa's revenue surged 50% to $389.7 million in fiscal 2020, which ended in January of the calendar year, as it signed on big customers like BMW , AstraZeneca , Rakuten , and Redfin .

Its revenue rose another 39% to $541.6 million in fiscal 2021 even as the pandemic spread, since companies still needed to cut costs and streamline their businesses throughout that crisis. Its growth was also boosted by its acquisitions of Kinaxis, BELLIN, Much-Net, and LLamasoft during the year. Its $1.5 billion acquisition of Llamasoft, an AI-powered supply chain design company, represented its largest-ever purchase when it closed in November 2020.

In fiscal 2022, Coupa's revenue rose 34% to $725.3 million. It slowed down its acquisitions following the Llamasoft deal, but it still acquired the travel bookings service provider Pana for $45 million at the beginning of the year. All those acquisitions made it tough to gauge Coupa's organic growth, and it initially declined to provide detailed organic growth rates or forecasts.

But during the second quarter of fiscal 2022, CFO Tony Tiscornia told investors its billings were still growing "in excess of 30% organically." But by the end of fiscal 2022, Tiscornia tempered those expectations with a forecast for "mid-20s organic billings growth" in the near term. It reiterated those expectations at the beginning of fiscal 2023.

However, Coupa's expectations for just 16% sales growth this year indicate its organic billings growth will also decelerate. During its latest conference call , Tiscornia said its cautious guidance factored in the "potential for additional macro headwinds" in the back half of the year. Its weaker growth in Europe could also continue to offset its stronger growth in North America.

Yet despite those challenges, Coupa is still consistently locking in larger customers. It ended the second quarter of fiscal 2023 with 1,519 customers, which generated over $100,000 in annualized subscription revenue -- representing 23% growth from a year earlier -- as its net retention rate stayed above 110%.

Its margins are slipping

As Coupa's sales growth cools off, its margins are being squeezed by higher costs. Coupa's adjusted gross margin expanded 390 basis points year-over-year to 74.1% in the first half of fiscal 2023, but its adjusted operating margin dipped 40 basis points to 9.3% and its adjusted FCF margin slid 200 basis points to 17.3%.

For the full year, Coupa expects its adjusted gross margin to rise about 60 basis points to 73%, but for its adjusted operating margin to slide 450 basis points to 7.8%. It didn't provide a firm outlook for its full-year FCF margin.

However, Coupa also just approved a new $100 million buyback plan, which raises some eyebrows because its margins are slipping and it isn't anywhere close to GAAP profitability yet. During the conference call, Tiscornia said that while the buybacks reflected management's "confidence" in Coupa's future, they would also "reduce net share dilution" from the stock-based compensation that consumed 27% of its revenue in the first half of fiscal 2023. Coupa's insiders aren't eager to hold those shares either: Over the past 12 months, they sold more than 600 times as many shares as they purchased.

Is it too cheap to ignore?

When Coupa's stock closed at an all-time high of $369.92 last February, it was valued at $26.9 billion -- or a whopping 37 times its fiscal 2022 sales. That nosebleed valuation was clearly unsustainable, but Coupa now trades at just six times this year's sales. But that's still not a bargain-bin valuation compared to those of its other cloud-based enterprise software peers.

Salesforce , which expects to generate 17% sales growth this year, trades at five times that estimate. Twilio , which is expected to generate 36% sales growth this year, trades at three times that forecast. Therefore, Coupa's stock could still tumble a lot further in this challenging market before it's considered undervalued -- so investors should avoid it for now and stick with more promising cloud software plays.

Leo Sun has positions in Salesforce, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Coupa Software, Redfin, Salesforce, Inc., and Twilio. The Motley Fool recommends BMW and recommends the following options: short August 2022 $13 calls on Redfin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Cathie Wood bought shares of Velo3D, DraftKings, and Nvidia on Monday. The three stocks are trading well below their earlier highs, but the long-term outlook is brighter than the current stock charts indicate. Ark Invest doesn't have a problem buying falling stocks, but 2020 seems far away given the sluggish...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Just Bought This Dividend Stock -- Is It Right for You?

Ally is trading at a cheap valuation from several perspectives. The online bank is benefitting from trends in the economy, but it also uses its capital efficiently. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

To build wealth for retirement, you should ideally buy and hold stocks for multiple decades. Electronic Arts is a great stock to own with its dominant position in the gaming market. Spotify is riding a steady tailwind as the market leader in the audio streaming industry. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Will the Stock Market Recover in 2023?

Stocks have gotten battered this year. When will things improve?. Many investors have seen losses in their portfolios this year. Things could improve in 2023, but even if they don't, there's no reason to panic. Investing for the long term is the best way to avoid losing money. It's fair...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptos That Are Still Soaring Right Now

Chiliz is a sports fan token that soared more than 75% in the month of August, making it one of the top altcoin performers. Cosmos has been scaling rapidly thanks to its "internet of blockchains" approach. In August, Cosmos was up nearly 15%. Both Chiliz and Cosmos have strong future...
STOCKS
