UE freshman working to get free water across Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jack Deig was a senior at Castle High School when he participated in the University of Evansville’s “Changemaker Challenge.”. He ended up placing second in the world during the global competition, and he realized he had a good idea on his hands. “The whole...
Investigation continues on Weinbach Avenue
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On August 10, a house explosion rocked Weinbach Avenue, killing three, injuring one and damaging 39 homes. Today, it’s been over a month, and the investigation into the explosion is still ongoing. We took a drone out Tuesday to check out the blast site, and...
EPD: Car damaged by rock on W. Missouri St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirmed that authorities were sent in response to a report of shots fired on Wednesday evening. Dispatch says first responders were called to the 200 block of West Missouri Street just before 6 p.m. Officials with the Evansville Police Department told 14 News...
Kunstfest kicks off Saturday in New Harmony
NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WFIE) - New Harmony’s Kunstfest returns to Main Street this weekend for the annual German celebration. Visit Posey County officials say the festival will have 175 vendors occupying 213 booths. The event will also have New Harmony Farmers and Artisans Market on Tavern Street. That will...
Evansville Mission Rescue organizing ‘Gobbler Gathering’ ahead of Thanksgiving
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thanksgiving is a couple of months away and the Evansville Rescue Mission is hosting the Gobbler Gathering at the Old National Events Plaza. The event will be on November 22. This year, Evansville Rescue Mission officials are hoping to distribute 1,500 seventy-pound food boxes to families...
Cat and dog die in Newburgh house fire, officials say
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch tells us crews were called to a house fire in Newburgh Thursday morning. They say it happened in the 400 block of Darby Hills Road. The house’s roof collapsed and has significant water damage. Newburgh police tell us no one was home with...
Plans announced for shifting food hall locations in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are plans for a new food hall concept in Evansville. Business partners Augie Carington and Jacob Vanhooser have set their sights on a former auto service building at Main and Ninth Streets, behind the Civic Center. Food halls usually contain booths occupied by local entrepreneurs...
Another shopping center planned for The Promenade
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Promenade of Evansville is continuing it’s expansion. According to plans on The Martin Group’s website, there is a listing for another shopping center in the Promenade. It hasn’t been built yet, but according to the listing, 50 percent of the planned building’s space...
City of Henderson moves forward on Sunset District initiative
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s worked in Owensboro with Friday after 5, and now people in Henderson are looking to bring it to their city. During their monthly meeting, City of Henderson Attorney Dawn Kelsey made a presentation regarding a proposed special event plan for the city to adopt.
Dog Park announced for downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dog lovers spent time in Downtown Evansville over the weekend for the third annual “Dog Day Dowtown.”. At the event, it was announced a new dog park is planned. Josh Armstrong with Downtown Evansville tells us they aren’t quit ready to share a location or...
Newburgh arts center catches fire
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to the area of Outer Lincoln and Highway 261 in Newburgh. The call came in after 10 a.m. Wednesday. It was the building that housed the Foundry Center for the Arts. According to a post made on their Facebook page, everyone is...
EPD Detective given award for role in capture of Casey White
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday, Sheriff Wedding recognized several Deputies and Confinement Officers during their awards and promotions ceremony. Evansville Police say among those honored was their Detective Darren Richardson. Sheriff Wedding awarded Detective Richardson the Sheriff’s Appreciation Award for his role in helping with the capture of nationwide fugitives...
Some Ohio Co. residents under boil advisory
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Some water customers in Ohio County could see some changes to their water this morning. The county water district says there was a leak in the main that feeds the Windy Hill Water Tank. That’s set to be repaired at 8. Those in the...
Evansville man accused of child molestation, battery
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several charges after victims were interviewed at Holly’s House. Three victims went there to speak with investigators about 34-year-old Anterrico Momon. According to an affidavit, the victims talked about the abuse they suffered from Momon. Officials say the victims told...
Webster Co. Schools get large grant for Chromebooks
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Webster County Schools announced they received a big technology grant. They say they got $382,000 to buy new Chromebooks for each middle and high school student. School officials say that, in two years, Webster County Schools has received over $800,000 in technology grants.
Police looking for suspects involved in Evansville shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they’re looking for three men after a shooting on East Maryland Street Near North First Avenue in Evansville. Police say they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg screaming for help early Wednesday morning. We’re told he was taken to...
9/14 Neighborhood Watch
Holiday World giving free 2023 season passes for 4 & 5 year olds. Princeton couple attends Queen Elizabeth II’s procession. Princeton couple attends Queen Elizabeth II’s procession.
GRADD getting $17M to rehabilitate Green River’s Rockport railroad bridge
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Department of Transportation (DOT) will be providing over $17 million to the Green River Area Development District. Officials say that money will go to rehabilitating the Rockport railroad bridge that spans the Green River between Ohio and Muhlenberg counties. DOT awarded this grant as...
City of Evansville to pay $1.75 million in lawsuit settlement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville has settled a lawsuit stemming from a crash in 2017 that killed a man and his two children. On Monday night, Evansville City Council approved $1.75 million to settle the suit filed by Janae Carter, the only survivor in her car. Her...
Ivie Duncan, also known as ‘Baby Ivie’ back in the hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 18 years ago we introduced you to Ivie Duncan. Many may know her as ‘Baby Ivie,’ and she was born with a condition that left most of her intestines outside of her body. ”I mean, Ivie’s known in the community as baby Ivie. I...
