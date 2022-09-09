ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Roth IRAs Offer So Much More Than Tax-Free Withdrawals. Here's What You Need to Know

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
  • You have different choices for finding a home for your retirement savings.
  • Roth IRAs are known for their tax-free withdrawals, but there are other benefits you'll get on top of that.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Saving for retirement is just plain something all of us need to do. Without savings, you might really struggle to manage your living costs on your Social Security benefits alone.

When it comes to choosing a retirement savings plan, you have options. You could choose to participate in your employer's 401(k) plan or open a traditional IRA for the immediate tax savings involved.

But you may want to house your long-term savings in a Roth IRA. If you do, you'll get tax-free withdrawals during retirement, which means you won't have to worry about the IRS taking a portion of your income at a time when money may be tight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ecxwj_0hoPLRnh00
Image source: Getty Images.

But Roth IRAs offer benefits beyond tax-free withdrawals. Here are two important ones you should know about.

1. A Roth IRA can help you avoid taxes on Social Security benefits

Many seniors are shocked to learn that Social Security income is taxable in retirement. If you're a really low earner (e.g., if your benefits are your only source of income), then you might manage to avoid those taxes. But if you're a moderate earner, taxes on some or most of your benefits could apply.

The upside of saving in a Roth IRA is that the formula used to determine whether you'll owe taxes on your Social Security benefits won't take your withdrawals into account when calculating your income. So if, for example, you have a traditional IRA or 401(k) and remove $15,000 a year, that sum will potentially cause you to have to pay taxes on your Social Security income. But if you take that $15,000 from a Roth IRA, it won't count against you for that purpose.

2. A Roth IRA can help you avoid RMDs

Most tax-advantaged retirement accounts won't let you leave your money to sit and grow indefinitely. Rather, you'll be on the hook for required minimum distributions, or RMDs, the amount of which will hinge on your savings balance and life expectancy each year.

Roth IRAs, however, are the only tax-advantaged retirement plan to not impose RMDs. That means you get more flexibility with your money. You can leave your savings alone so your investments can grow into a larger sum, and you can opt to leave some of your savings to your heirs if that's a road you wish to take.

It pays to consider a Roth IRA

While a Roth IRA won't give you an immediate tax break, you'll enjoy a host of benefits once you reach retirement. And so it pays to consider putting your savings into a Roth IRA.

One thing you should know is that if you're a higher earner, you won't be allowed to fund a Roth IRA directly. And in this case, "higher earner" means earning more than $214,000 as a married couple filing a joint tax return or more than $144,000 as a single tax filer. But even then, you can always open a traditional IRA and convert it to a Roth, so don't assume that option is off the table if you make a lot of money.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Social Security Benefits#Retirement Income#Social Security Income#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Linus Income Tax#Business Personal Finance
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2022: New direct $3,200 one-time check payment to be sent out next month

The state of Alaska is gearing up to give eligible people a round of $3,200 checks beginning next month. The state's legislature had approved the annual budget in May, and included in the budget was a provision of $3,200 payments for eligible residents before the end of 2022. The budget was then approved by Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R-AK), and residents can expect the direct payments in their bank accounts on Sept. 20, according to Alaska Public Media.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
GOBankingRates

Inflation Relief Checks: When Will You Get Yours?

In light of elevated inflation and a summer travel season defined by record-high gas prices, some states are using budget surpluses or other means to lend a hand to struggling residents. More than a dozen states are currently distributing payments or will start issuing rebates soon. The Future of Finances:...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Worst Credit Card

The large majority of Americans own a credit card. Many own more than one. The paperwork credit card companies send to owners is long and complex. It is hard to imagine all but a small number of card owners can understand this fine print. Several organizations have selected the worst credit cards. Flaws run for […]
CREDITS & LOANS
The Motley Fool

How Big Is Joe Biden's Social Security Check? Take a Look

More than 48 million seniors are receiving a monthly Social Security benefit, including President Joe Biden. Social Security payouts for high earners are capped on a monthly basis. There's an unpleasant surprise awaiting most Social Security recipients come tax time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks This Week

In August, some individuals are going to be receiving rebates of up to $750. Due to inflation continuing to rise across the US, more and more states are giving money back to their residents. They're doing this in the form of supplemental tax refunds as well as stimulus checks.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
217K+
Followers
106K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy