Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
William and Harry to walk behind Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall
Prince William and Prince Harry will walk together behind the Queen's coffin in a procession in London on Wednesday. The brothers, along with the King, will follow the coffin on foot from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state. The procession will leave the palace...
BBC
‘I trod on one of her corgis but the Queen was magnificent about it’
Dame Sheila Hancock, 89, has lived her life almost in parallel to Queen Elizabeth II. She joined Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour to share her memories of Her Majesty, who she described earlier this year as a ‘reassuring presence’ throughout her life. She...
BBC
The dazzling crown resting on top of the Queen’s coffin
The Queen's coffin is now lying in state in Westminster Hall having been escorted from Buckingham Palace by King Charles, Princes William and Harry, and other senior royals. On top of the coffin sits the Imperial State Crown, perhaps the most familiar item in the Crown Jewels - a priceless collection of tens of thousands of gemstones collected over the centuries by British kings and queens.
BBC
PnB Rock: Rapper shot dead in LA waffle house in suspected robbery
US rapper PnB Rock has been shot dead in an apparent robbery at a Los Angeles restaurant. The musician, 30, was with his girlfriend when a gunman reportedly demanded jewellery before opening fire inside a waffle house in the south of the city. Police found PnB with multiple gunshot wounds...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Princess Anne: The can-do will-do royal
There is one great final duty that many children feel towards their parents: the duty to see them safely and peacefully to their last rest. Almost all who take on that emotional task do so out of the public glare. But it was always going to be different for Princess...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II's personal touches in plans for funeral day
Queen Elizabeth II made personal additions to plans for her funeral day, Buckingham Palace has said. Among the touches requested by the Queen is the playing of a lament by her piper. The state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday is likely to be one of the biggest single ceremonial...
BBC
Dudley community 'devastated' after Queen's mural vandalised
Members of a local community group said they were "absolutely devastated" to find a mural painted for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee had been defaced just days after her death. Friends of Abbey Street Park, in Lower Gornal, Dudley, found it covered in graffiti on Monday. The incident has been reported...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Girl gets card after monarch's death
A nine-year-old girl said she was "flabbergasted" when she received a card from the Queen the day after the monarch's death. Lois, from West End in Hampshire, had sent a poem to Her Majesty to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June. The postmark on the envelope, which was sent from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
George VI funeral leaflet falls at service for Queen
Church staff were shocked when a leaflet from George VI's funeral fell from a Bible before a service to mark the death of his daughter, the Queen. St Genny's Church, near Crackington Haven, Cornwall, decided to use the King James Bible for Sunday's Evensong. "No one could quite remember when...
BBC
Diana memories made Queen's procession challenging - William
The Prince of Wales said walking behind the Queen's coffin "brought back a few memories" of his mother's funeral as he spoke to well-wishers in Norfolk. Prince William said it had been "challenging", as he and the Princess of Wales viewed floral tributes left outside Sandringham House. He and his...
BBC
Prince of Wales: Ex-minister wants talks on prince investiture
An ex-UK cabinet minister said he hoped the King and Welsh ministers discuss any plan for a ceremony formally acknowledging the new Prince of Wales. Lord Murphy, who served as a Welsh and Northern Ireland secretary, said such a ceremony could be held in the Senedd. Plaid Cymru leader Adam...
BBC
Royal Family greet Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Buckingham Palace
The Queen's children and grandchildren greeted her coffin on its arrival at Buckingham Palace. The King was there with Royal Family members including his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, Princes William and Harry and their wives, Catherine and Meghan. The hearse, accompanied by the Queen's daughter Princess Anne, travelled by...
BuzzFeed
People Are Loving The Fact That Daemon Targaryen Is A Hot, Chaotic Mess
"Daemon wasn’t even home for a good 24 hours before he was exiled again. I love my messy king."
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Dressmaker 'so lucky' to land dream job
A former dressmaker to the Queen has recalled her "30 fantastic years" making outfits for the monarch. Maureen Rose, from Ringwood in Hampshire, had dreamed of becoming a seamstress aged 10 after seeing the Queen in her wedding dress. She went on to work for the designer Sir Norman Hartnell...
BBC
Mark Jozunas and mother he murdered 'left without support'
A mentally-ill carer who murdered his bedbound mother went three years without an effective mental health assessment, a report has found. Mark Jozunas stabbed Valerie Jozunas 40 times at their home in Tye Green, near Braintree, Essex, in March 2020. He was jailed for a minimum term of 20 years.
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel's mum says heartfelt 'goodnight' at funeral
Nine-year-old shooting victim Olivia Pratt-Korbel's mum bid an emotional "goodnight" at her daughter's funeral. Olivia died after a gunman burst into her Liverpool home and began shooting while chasing another man. In her eulogy at a packed church, Cheryl Korbel told how Olivia "touched so many people's hearts and was...
BBC
Coldstream Guardsman hid water from Queen under bearskin
A Coldstream Guard who was given a bottle of water by the Queen has said he hid it under his bearskin as he was frightened of being caught with it. Alan Saddler, from Kirkby Lonsdale, was 17 and guarding Windsor Castle on a hot day in 1992 when the incident happened.
BBC
Newspaper headlines: 'The King's vigil' and 'PM under pressure'
Almost all of the front pages feature pictures of King Charles and his three siblings, standing on each side of their mother's coffin, in St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, as members of the public file past. "The King's Vigil" is the Sun's headline, while the Daily Mail describes it as...
BBC
Nick Robinson: The 'tap tap' amid the silence of Westminster Hall
Inside Westminster Hall, what struck me most was the incredible peace - the silence. It is a hall that I have been into many times. The silence was created not merely by the absence of the noise of our modern age, not merely by the fact there are no phones, no chatter, but something different.
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Reward of £50k offered in hunt for girl's killer
A £50,000 reward has been offered in the search for the killer of Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool. The nine-year-old was shot during a struggle when a gunman burst into her home on 22 August. The money has been put up by Crimestoppers founder Lord Ashcroft for information that leads...
Comments / 0