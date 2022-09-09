Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for Sept. 9

Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, managing editor for The Daily News, and today is Sept. 9, the 252nd day of the year — 113 days remain in 2022. On this day in 1976, the Continental Congress formally declares the name of the country to be the “United States” of America after previously using in a general sense the “United Colonies.”

Here & Now

• Our partners at the Associated Press have taken a deep, deep dive into the transformation of retired Gen. Michael Flynn, the Middletown native and one-time national security adviser who has a new mission: building a movement centered on Christian nationalist ideas.

The AP and investigative journalism program "Frontline" spoke to more than 60 people, including Flynn’s family, friends, opponents and current and former colleagues, for the story. It will culminate in a documentary titled “Michael Flynn’s Holy War,” premiering Oct. 18 on PBS and online. Read this eye-opening piece here.

• In his weekly Spare Change column, Jim Gillis writes it's not a good look for candidates to skip political debates and recalls some of the election hopefuls he's come across over the years. Read his column here.

• The primary election will be here before you know it, so reporter Savana Dunning has put together a handy dandy little guide to help Newport County residents before Tuesday. Check it out here.

• In topics ranging from shoreline access to candidate endorsements, find a week's worth of letters to the editor here.

• The high school football regular season kicks off tonight, and all season long you'll be able to hear Bobb Angel providing the play-by-play call on WADK. Check out the schedule of broadcasts, which also includes Salve Regina games.

• For years, I've voted in the Rhode Island high school football media poll, though Newport County teams aren't getting much love this preseason. Find the statewide top 20 as well as my own ballot here.

• Other fall sports already have started, and you check out the latest local standout performances with the Stars of the Day.

• As the world mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, we take a look back at her visit to Newport during the summer of 1976, which included the dedication of Queen Anne Square. Read the story and find the photo gallery here.

• From the inbox: Newport residents tend to think the city is overrun by short-term rentals, but a recent study suggests the City-by-the-Sea might not be that popular. On a list of most Googled Airbnb destinations for each state, Newport is No. 3 in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts and appears nowhere else. Find the full breakdown here.

