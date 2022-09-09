Meghan Markle skipped Balmoral out of fear she wouldn’t be ‘welcomed’: expert

Meghan Markle didn’t join Prince Harry at Balmoral Castle ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s death because she feared she wouldn’t be “warmly welcomed” by the royal family, a royal expert said.

While initial reports stated that the Duchess of Sussex would join the redheaded royal in Scotland, Page Six later confirmed that she didn’t make the trip with him.

“She might not be terribly warmly welcomed, to be perfectly candid about it,” BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell said Thursday.

Harry, 37, was photographed arriving , unfortunately, hours after his grandmother died at age 96 after 70 years on the throne.

Although he didn’t make it in time, he and Markle, 41, paid somber tribute to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch by converting their Archewell Foundation website to show a black screen with a simple message written in white letters: “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022.”

The royal family announced Thursday that the Queen died at her favorite home in the Scottish countryside .

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the royal family tweeted. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

King Charles III — formerly known as Prince Charles — called his mother’s death the “greatest sadness.”

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at age 96 after 70 years on the throne. AP

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” read a statement posted to the royal family’s social media accounts.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”