Celebrating 2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic Weekend - Together

Canton, Ohio, we have a lot of celebrating to do ― together ― after our community successfully hosted the third Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic this past weekend.

While the Classic Weekend culminated Sunday night in an exciting 41-21 victory for one of Ohio’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the Central State University Marauders over the visiting Winston-Salem State University Rams, the activities and events throughout the week provided an opportunity for us to unite, to serve others and to champion the importance of education.

Canton brings people together

There were 15 official Classic activities and events to attend from Thursday to Sunday. Nine of those 15 events happened in collaboration with community partners.

Stark County District Library hosted the co-founders of the Black College Football Hall of Fame, James “Shack” Harris and Doug Williams, at the Speaking of Books Author Series. The evening provided a perfect way to re-introduce members of the community to the significance of HBCUs and their history.

A great night of poetry followed Friday during the Community Open-Mic, with assistance from the Jason Taylor Foundation. TKD Productions then rolled out the red carpet for guests at the Red Carpet Affair, and the gentlemen of Omega Psi Phi Kappa Tau Chapter did the same at the Official All White Affair.

Krista Allison and Lucas Tindell hosted thousands of people as they visited the nearly 40 minority-owned vendors surrounding Centennial Plaza for the Fun Fest powered by PNC, watched local acts and sang along with Fred Hammond at the Faith, Family and Football Gospel Concert presented by The Good Feet Store.

The Minority Business Reception, in collaboration with the Stark County Minority Business Association and BlackPages Ohio, connected large companies and aspiring entrepreneurs alike. Let’s Talk Art displayed fine works of creativity for all to appreciate.

None of these events would have been possible without all the volunteers, including those led by Ron Ponder, who met every other week for five months and organized many other activities, including the Cecelia Ponder Interfaith Service.

Canton gives back

Because of the leadership of the Stark and Summit County Divine Nine (historical Black fraternities and sororities), more than 30 volunteers took time to mentor and read to elementary students in Canton and Akron.

And in an incredible team-up with Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio, more than 220 men, women and children spent last Saturday morning engaged in a neighborhood revitalization project.

Canton inspires the future

The Classic College Fair produced my favorite moment of the weekend.

Toward the end of the event, which included more than 1,300 students and chaperones from across Northeast Ohio and featured 50 colleges (nearly 20 HBCUs), I saw a Canton McKinley student excitedly moving about the Center for Performance (“The Bubble”) and quickly learned why: Two colleges told her that if she could secure her high school transcript, she would be offered admission to the college on the spot. And one of those colleges took it a step further and offered her a scholarship as well!

Whether the student attends the college or not, I am sure she is an inspiration to her classmates and other students that hear her story. A very special thank you to the Gund Foundation for its generous donation to support this event.

Celebrate excellence together

The Pro Football Hall of Fame extends is appreciation to all the weekend sponsors, particularly Visit Canton, ArtsinStark, Hall of Fame Village and Kempthorn Motors.

Members of Canton’s and Stark County’s safety forces, volunteers, workers, vendors, performers, businesses and community leaders contributed to making the Classic Weekend a success. Special thank you to Jim Porter, Taylor Banks, Kaila McClam-Taplin, Mark Bigsbee, Betty Smith and all Hall employees.

Most importantly, the weekend is built on the accomplishments of the Black College Football Hall of Famers, men whose legacies we are proud to honor permanently in Canton. We are grateful so many of them return to take part in events each year.

Are you or someone you know looking to restart or launch your career in a high-demand area such as information technology, health care, manufacturing or transportation/logistics? If so, up to 25 employers will be on hand Oct. 19 at the Hall of Fame to help you reach your goals at the first Classic Job Fair, in collaboration with Strengthening Stark and OhioMeansJobs.

Like the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic, it is our intention to make the Classic Job Fair an annual event as well.

Look for more exciting announcements about the 2023 Classic coming back to Canton, Ohio!

Adrian E. Allison serves as Chief Relationship Officer at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He can be emailed at adrian.allison@profootballhof.com.