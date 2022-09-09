Wylie, which hadn’t played in nearly two weeks, beat San Angelo Central 19-0 in a non-district dual tennis match Thursday at the Wylie tennis courts.

Wylie, ranked No. 1 in the Texas Tennis Coaches Association’s Class 5A state poll, plays Lubbock High at 9 a.m. Saturday in the District 4-5A opener at the WHS courts.

“(A) little rusty, haven’t played since the AISD tournament (Aug. 27) and didn’t get much practice in with the rain last week,” Wylie coach Mark Hathorn said. “Great to get back competing against a quality team and getting another win.”

NONDISTRICT

Wylie 19, San Angelo Central 0

BOYS SINGLES – Trevor Short, Wylie, def. Nate Jones 8-1; Connor Brown, Wylie, def. Brent Wilcox 8-2; Marshall McPherson, Wylie, def. Andre Carrasco 8-4; Brandon Cowling, Wylie, def. Carter Lyles 8-1; Dillon Muckatira, Wylie, def. Cullen Honea 8-3; Grant Bristow, Wylie, def. Ryan Hildebrand 8-5.

BOYS DOUBLES – Short/McPherson, Wylie, def. Jones/Wilcox 7-5, 6-3; Bristow/Brown, Wylie, def. Honea/Hildebrand 6-2, 6-0; B. Cowling/Muckatira, Wylie, def. Lyles/Wilcox 7-6 (7-1), 6-2.

GIRLS SINGLES – Carly Bontke, Wylie, def. Kenzie King 8-3; Stealey Crousen, Wylie, def. Adithi Podaralla 8-2; Kate Delgado, Wylie, def. Karyssa Castillo 8-0; Suhejla Qinami, Wylie, def. Alvina Shaik 8-4; Kindall Alford, Wylie, def. Sayda Phongsavanthong 8-4; Truleigh Conover, Wylie, def. Hannah Hartin 8-6.

GIRLS DOUBLES – Bontke/Qinami, Wylie, def. Castillo/Carly King 6-4, 6-0; Crousen/Conover, Wylie, def. Podaralla/Phongsavanthong 6-1, 6-1; Alford/Lyndsey Ayala, Wylie, def. Shaik/Ruppert 1-6, 6-1, 10-8.

MIXED DOUBLES – Steven Cowling/Delgado, Wylie, def. K. King/Carrasco 6-4, 6-4.

RECORDS – San Angelo Central n/a; Wylie 16-1.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: No. 1 Abilene Wylie blanks San Angelo Central in tennis after long layoff