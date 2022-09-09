ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown Public Opinion

Watertown's Mike Strandell hits million-to-one golf shot at Sutton Bay

By Roger Merriam, Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hnlx3_0hoPL1BI00

It's pretty safe to assume the third hole-in-one in the golf career of Watertown's Mike Strandell is without a doubt his most memorable one.

The third ace came on Tuesday, Aug. 30 on an excursion with fellow Watertown golfers Eric Stevens, Dan Thorson and Jeff Orthaus to the Sutton Bay Golf Course near Agar.

The 18-hole course is considered one of the best in South Dakota and overlooks Lake Oahe on the Missouri River.

"I've had two other hole-in-ones at Prairie Winds, both on par 3s," said Strandell, a businessman and a 1977 Watertown High School graduate. "This one means more. Making a hole-in-one on a par 4 is very rare."

The rare shot is called an "albatross", a term associated with getting a hole-in-one on par 4 or a double-eagle on a par 5.

One golf writer said the shot carries odds of six million to one. Others say it's more of a million-to-one shot. The odds of a regular hole-in-one (on a par 3) carry odds of around 12,000-to-1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hyTjk_0hoPL1BI00

Strandell's memorable shot came on the No. 4 hole at Sutton Bay, which is listed at around 300 yards.

"It was kind of funny, I was sitting on the cart adding scores from the last couple of holes when Thorson said go ahead and hit," said Strandell. "I went up and hit the ball. I hit it pretty much down the middle of the fairway."

Strandell said he knew it was going to be a good shot and that it was going to end up somewhere near the green.

"We got up by the green and couldn't see the ball. There's bunkers left and right of the green, but we couldn't find it in there," said Strandell. "I didn't want to say look in the hole, but finally Thorson did and he said: 'Oh my God, it's in the hole.' We all had a good laugh about that."

Strandell said he doesn't personally know any other any golfers who have recorded a hole-in-one on a par 4.

The combination of the shot and the location — this Sutton Bay course opened in 2013 — will be something Strandell isn't going to forget.

"Doing it at Sutton Bay was really cool. It's a pretty epic golf course," he said. "It's a tough course but the scenery out there is unbelievable. You're up high and looking down at the Missouri River. The views are breathtaking."

Apparently, so was Strandell's shot.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Watertown's Mike Strandell hits million-to-one golf shot at Sutton Bay

Comments / 1

Related
kfgo.com

10 injured in barn collapse near Summit in NE South Dakota

SUMMIT, S.D. (KFGO KWAT) – 10 construction workers were injured when a barn under construction collapsed southwest of Summit in northeastern South Dakota. Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy Wesley Bowsher says the injured were taken to hospitals in Watertown, Milbank and Webster. He says one worker suffered critical injuries.
SUMMIT, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Arlington man died of injuries sustained in one-car crash

ERWIN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man has died of injuries sustained in a one-vehicle crash on Aug. 29, 2022, west of Erwin. According to a report from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer was eastbound on 200th Street when the passenger side tires went off the roadway. The semi-truck and trailer went down the embankment and overturned onto the passenger side.
ERWIN, SD
gowatertown.net

Watertown man injured in accidental, self-inflicted shooting

WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Watertown man was injured Wednesday afternoon in an accidental shooting. Authorities were called a little before 3:00 p.m. to the area of 168th Street and Sioux Conifer Road on a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Codington County deputies arrived to find...
WATERTOWN, SD
gowatertown.net

LATC President Mike Cartney announcement retirement plans

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Lake Area Technical College (LATC) President Mike Cartney (pictured) had an important announcement to make at Monday night’s Watertown School Board meeting. Cartney announced he’s retiring at the end of the calendar year. Cartney stated, “There is no other college in the country quite like Lake...
WATERTOWN, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#Golf Cart#Golf Course#Sports#Watertown High School
gowatertown.net

Car crash in northeast South Dakota kills three, injures another

SISSETON, S.D.–A deadly crash in northeast South Dakota has taken three lives and injured another. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says it was a one vehicle crash that occurred just after 11 o’clock Saturday night, 10 miles southwest of Sisseton. A car was southbound on Roberts County Road...
SISSETON, SD
footballscoop.com

Source: South Dakota has decided to make a change at offensive coordinator

Sources tell FootballScoop South Dakota has decided to make a change at offensive coordinator. USD athletics has shared that head coach Bob Nielson is taking over the play calling duties from quarterbacks coach Ted Schlafke. The move comes after two losses to open the season where the offense managed to...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

3 people killed in Roberts County crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people were killed and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night southwest of Sisseton. The Highway Patrol says preliminary crash info shows that a Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound on Robert County Road 28 when it left the roadway and entered the west ditch. The Impala struck an approach, went airborne, struck a wooden post, landed on the driver’s side and started on fire.
ROBERTS COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Local veteran ‘extremely grateful’ for free Jeep

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The U.S. just marked 21 years since the 9/11 attacks. That life-changing day was one of the reasons a local woman decided to enlist in the army shortly thereafter. Connie Johnson joined the army as a military police officer in 2002. In 2003 she...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Brookings man charged after single-vehicle motorcycle accident

A Brookings man is injured in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident that leads to his arrest for driving under the influence. Police Sergeant Joel Perry says it was called into 911 by a witness at about 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. Perry says a motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Brock Christie of Brookings crashed...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Highway 81 project will stop the water, officials say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It should be quite some time before flood waters threaten or reach South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes. South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes opened this week after a major road project was completed. The stretch...
ARLINGTON, SD
kingsburyjournal.com

Fires, a crash and a helicopter, all in one day

A grain bin fire, explosion, evacuation, car accident and helicopter were all part of a full-scale training exercise held in Badger on Sat., Sept. 10, starting at 8:30 a.m. The town was full of emergency vehicles and personnel from Kingsbury County and Lake Norden, who all took part in the training throughout town.
BADGER, SD
gowatertown.net

Business News: Watertown’s 19th Hole opens for business Thursday! (Audio)

Watertown, S.D.–One of downtown Watertown’s historic buildings has gotten a face lift, and re-opens Thursday under new ownership, and a new name. The 19th Hole at 28 North Broadway is a sports bar and grill that for 25 years housed Terry’s Hot Rod Lounge, and before that, was known as the Busy Bee Cafe and the Double D Cafe.
KELOLAND TV

Another Day County lake infested with zebra mussels

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Blue Dog Lake, located near Waubay in Day County, is now being considered infested with zebra mussels. The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks announced the findings Thursday morning. Officials say two adult zebra mussels were found by a local family on their dock over Labor Day weekend.
DAY COUNTY, SD
thevalleyexpress.com

Longtime Owner Terri Kouba Sells Hair Salon

Terri Kouba has owned a salon in Milbank for over 25 years. It hasn’t always been called The Cutting Room, but that’s almost like (excuse the pun) splitting hairs. She started in Milbank in the 1980s working at Carolea’s on Main Street, and, at one time, she also teamed up with Sandy Wood in the salon in Sandy’s house. “I loved working with Sandy, but she had little kids and it wasn’t the most relaxing atmosphere. I think a calm space is super important while you are getting your hair done.”
MILBANK, SD
willmarradio.com

Canby man killed in crash west of Porter

(Porter MN-) A Canby man was killed in a crash in a construction zone in Yellow Medicine County Tuesday afternoon. The state patrol says at 6:36 p.m. 57-year-old Robert Larsen was driving his Jeep westbound on Highway 68 when he entered a construction area west of the town of Porter, hit a sign, left the road and rolled. Larsen was taken to the Canby Hospital where he died.
CANBY, MN
KELOLAND TV

Brent Hanson sentenced to life in prison for Milbank murders

MILBANK, S.D. (KELO) — A Milbank man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his brother, sister-in-law and their unborn child. Tuesday morning, 57-year-old Brent Hanson was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Hanson pleaded guilty to three counts of 1st degree murder in the December 2021 case.
MILBANK, SD
KELOLAND TV

23-year-old shot and killed in Arlington on Sunday

ARLINGTON, S.D. (KELO) – KELOLAND News has learned the name of the victim in an Arlington death investigation. 23-year-old Remington Bickett was shot and killed in an Arlington home Sunday. The South Dakota DCI is leading an investigation. In a news release Monday, the Attorney General’s office says DCI...
ARLINGTON, SD
Watertown Public Opinion

Watertown Public Opinion

414
Followers
1K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Watertown, SD from Watertown Public Opinion.

 http://thepublicopinion.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy