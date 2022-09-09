ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nomination deadline for 2022 Society of Innovators awards extended to Sept. 16

By Larry Avila
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
 6 days ago
The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest has extended the nomination deadline for its 2022 awards .

Organizers said nominations will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. (central time), Friday, Sept. 16.

In addition to inducting individual and team honorees into the Society, three unique awards will be considered: Richard C. Sussman Prize for Team Innovation, Society of Innovators Fellows, and the John H. Davies Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Society of Innovators celebrates the spirit of creativity and ingenuity by discovering, honoring and celebrating innovators from across the seven-county region of Northwest Indiana. Dedicated to the idea that anyone can be an innovator; the Society recognizes that innovation is the key to 21st Century competitiveness.

Honorees will be recognized at the annual Society of Innovators awards luncheon set for Nov. 17 at the Avalon Manor Banquet Center, 3550 E. Lincoln Highway, Hobart.

Individuals and teams can be nominated via an online application . Inductees are selected through a rigorous process by community leaders that form a selection committee chosen by the board of directors of the Society.

Applications for the 2022 awards are open to all innovators, regardless of discipline, industry or background. Third-party nominations and self-applications are both welcomed.

More information is available online at pnw.edu/innovators-awards or by contacting Jason Williams at jawilliams@pnw.edu .

The 2021 honorees can be found on the Northwest Indiana Business Magazine website

Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

High-ranking NiSource executive resigns post

Pablo Vegas, a high-ranking executive in Merrillville-based NiSource’s leadership team, has resigned his post to take a new job out of state. The post High-ranking NiSource executive resigns post appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

