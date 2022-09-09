ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Dear Penny: My boyfriend’s parents spend recklessly, but he still sends money

By Robin Hartill
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YihjQ_0hoPJhu100
Getty Images [ Getty Images ]

Dear Penny,

Both me and my boyfriend are college students abroad. We both earned scholarships. We make good money doing freelancing jobs online. He saves his for graduate school. I save mine for traveling.

My family is better off than his financially. Mine wants to pay for my grad school, and they are willing to help me whenever I am in need. But his family is really struggling financially.

Neither of his parents are working much right now. His father is doing small jobs barely bringing in anything. His mother is a tailor, but she only makes enough to put food on the table, and sometimes not even that.

For two years, my boyfriend has given them money constantly every month. He pays for their rent and also gives them a little allowance. He thought that his parents’ situation is only temporary, but I don’t think so.

We’re planning to get married after college. He doesn’t have anyone to help him financially so he has to work and save for our wedding. I suggested that we split the expense, but he said he wants to pay for it fully. (In our country’s culture, the man pays for the wedding and the woman for the engagement party.)

His future is not secured at all, but his parents continue to ask him for money. He has asked them to find decent jobs. He has even given them money to start a small business. But when they have money, they spend it extravagantly (like by having family members stay in their house for months and paying for everything).

When they don’t have money, they beg my boyfriend for money. He has talked to them about managing their money, but they don’t seem to listen.

A few months ago, my boyfriend gave them everything he earned for a month for them to start their own business. He also told them this was the last time he would give them money. They accepted.

But they haven’t paid rent since then, and they want my boyfriend to pay it for them. Otherwise, the landlord will kick them out.

My boyfriend doesn’t know what to do anymore, and he is asking me for advice. I don’t know, so I’m asking you for advice.

We are from the same Third World country. We’re studying abroad in a developing country much better off than our country, and we are both in our 20s.

-A.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qt60L_0hoPJhu100
Robin Hartill [ The Penny Hoarder ]

Dear A.,

The problem here isn’t that your boyfriend sends money to his family each month. It’s that he’s essentially issued them a blank check.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QIB0X_0hoPJhu100

Your gut is 100% correct when it tells you that this situation isn’t temporary. As long as money magically appears whenever your boyfriend’s parents need it, they have no incentive to change.

Since you plan to build a life together, you need to build a budget together. That can include a monthly allowance for your boyfriend’s parents that you both agree on. But it should be based on what you two can consistently afford, not what they’re asking for in any given month. If your boyfriend doesn’t set firm limits with his parents, their needs will gobble up every cent the two of you earn.

This pattern will be difficult for your boyfriend to break. If he can afford to help his parents catch up on rent, I’ll reluctantly say he can rescue his parents one last time — but only if he makes it clear to them what their allowance will be moving forward.

He should remind them of this limit frequently. At the first mention of any troubles, he needs to restate it before they even ask for more money. Maybe he could make arrangements to pay the landlord rent directly. At least your boyfriend may feel at ease knowing that his parents’ poor choices won’t jeopardize the roof over their heads.

The tough part about saying “no” is accepting the consequences. Your boyfriend’s parents will undoubtedly lay on the guilt. Even harder is accepting the consequences that they may face. Your boyfriend’s parents may not be able to afford their expenses if they spend extravagantly. The odds of them changing are minuscule as long as the family ATM keeps spitting out cash.

Since your family is in a better financial position, lean into them and accept the help they’re willing to give. You should buck tradition and let your family help with wedding costs. Doing so will put your boyfriend in a better position both to help out his parents and build a life with you.

While this situation is challenging, I think your boyfriend sounds like a good partner. He clearly loves his family, but just as important is the fact that he cares about your opinion. The fact that he’s asking you for advice instead of trying to solve this problem on his own bodes well for your future together.

• • •

Robin Hartill is a certified financial planner and a senior writer at The Penny Hoarder. Send your tricky money questions to AskPenny@thepennyhoarder.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Wedding#Developing Country
Kath Lee

A woman hacked off when her fiance refused to pay off her debt

Should you pay your fiance's debts? Are you obligated to? Is it even a good idea?. Paying off your fiance's debt is an issue fraught with ethical and emotional complications. On the one hand, your affection for your fiance makes it understandable that you'd want to help relieve some of their financial stress. However, there is a potential for monetary loss. Only you can weigh the benefits and drawbacks and decide for yourself if you should move forward with that option.
Kath Lee

Man enraged after his fiance sneaked out of the restaurant and didn't pay for his and his friends' meal

One of the most problematic aspects of a relationship or marriage might be the handling of financial matters. According to a survey conducted by Fidelity Investments in 2021 with participants aged 25 and older who were either married or in a long-term committed partnership, one in every five couples cites financial concerns as the most significant obstacle to their relationship.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Relationships
Tampa Bay Times

Second arrest made in case of burned body found in St. Petersburg alley

A second woman has been arrested in connection with the case of a burned body found in a St. Petersburg alley last month. Julie Heltman Curran, 64, was arrested Thursday afternoon on a charge of abuse of a dead body. Her daughter, 30-year-old Cree Worley, was arrested Tuesday night. As of Friday afternoon, Curran was being held at the Pinellas County Jail on $10,000 bail, while Worley was being held on $20,513 bail.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Ceebla Cuud

Mother-In-Law Tried to Ruin Her Daughter's Marriage and Almost Succeeded

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission.*. My cousin Toby is a 42-year-old married man with a wife and two beautiful children. By all standards, he is a loving husband and an exceptional dad to my nieces. However, with the onset of the coronavirus and the lockdowns, he and his wife decided to care for his mother-in-law, fearing that the lockdown might be detrimental to her.
Abby Joseph

Man Refuses to Stay Silent After Co-Worker Repeatedly Comments on His Weight

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. Workplace harassment is a serious problem that can profoundly impact employees, both physically and emotionally. While it is often difficult to define what constitutes harassment, there are certain behaviors that are commonly recognized as being unacceptable in the workplace, and that includes verbal abuse.
Tampa Bay Times

I’m a Pinellas classroom teacher and here’s what I think of DeSantis’ hire-a-vet plan | Column

Gov. Ron DeSantis, I know you’re a busy man, what with running Florida with an iron fist and all, but what’s up with your scheme to shove non-teachers into the state’s public schools? There’s a teacher shortage in Florida because trained educators are leaving the profession in droves due to your policies; they’re over the relatively low pay and the lack of respect that comes from being constantly vilified by self-serving politicians looking to pass along blame. So how about emphasizing teacher retention instead of attempting to incentivize retired cops and firefighters and veterans to risk further hazardous duty in a classroom?
FLORIDA STATE
Aabha Gopan

Woman refuses to pick up ex-husband's affair child from school

It's heartbreaking when one’s partner has an affair. Due to this, one might start self-hating or self-loathing, suffer from loss and anxiety, and have lower self-respect. Most importantly, it affects the child negatively, if the couple has any. The child may trust the parent that didn’t cheat more and view the one that cheated as the reason for their family falling apart.
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
76K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy