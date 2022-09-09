'Our hearts are definitely broken': Law enforcement mourn Cobb County deputies killed in line of duty

Read full article on original website
Gwinnett County police officer charged in deadly moped crash was looking at computer, troopers say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County police officer told troopers he was distracted looking at his in-cruiser computer when he struck a moped in Hall County. Michael James Brady, 49, was charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and following too closely. It happened last Friday morning as Brady was...
Community gathers for funeral service of Cobb County deputy killed in line of duty
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The heartbreak hit home in Cobb County on Wednesday as roughly 1,400 family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers gathered at Northstar Church in Kennesaw to honor fallen Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Koleski. Koleski and Deputy Marshall Samuel Ervin, Jr. were killed while attempting to serve...
Spalding County deputy loses home in fire
SPALDING, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to rally around a deputy who lost his home and all belongings to a fire. On Aug. 31, 2022, Deputy McArthur McClendon from Spalding County says he lost everything when his home caught fire. Now he, his wife and his mother are all displaced.
Spalding County deputy's home destroyed by flames; here's how to help
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office is calling on people to help a deputy and his family after they lost their home in a fire. The devastating flames tore through the home on Aug. 31. Deputy McArthur McClendon, his wife and his mother lived in the home.
Missing Kaylee Jones: No 'substantiated' tips 3 months after Georgia teen's disappearance
CARROLLTON, Ga. - Georgia teen Kaylee Jones disappeared three months ago from her Georgia home and hasn't been seen since. The now-17-year-old was 16 when her parents believe she left her family's Carrollton home by climbing out of her second-story bedroom window on June 14 without her computer or phone, which had recently been confiscated after her parents said they found out she had been in communication with strangers online.
Veteran police officer training to be Georgia State Patrol trooper dies during workout
ROME, Ga - Cadet Patrick Dupree's family says his goal was to be a Georgia State Patrol trooper and eventually work in the aviation unit. He was well on his way to achieving that goal when he died. Shanna Dupree says her husband, Patrick, was a walking angel on earth.
Suspect confesses to shooting 20-year-old to death in Conyers, deputies say
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Rockdale County deputies said a 44-year-old suspect admitted to shooting and killing a 20-year-old in a Conyers neighborhood. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said deputies took Zaire Watson in for questioning before charging him with felony murder. Deputies found Fernando Soloman on Tall Oaks Drive with...
2 DeKalb County high school employees injured during fight
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - School administrators say two employees were injured breaking up a fight at a DeKalb County high school. It happened Tuesday morning at Towers High School. School officials say several students were involved in that fight. "Administrators, staff, and DCSD Public Safety at the school moved swiftly...
Theft ring targeting The Home Depot stores nationally, busted in Coweta County, deputies say
NEWNAN, Ga. - Coweta County authorities have busted a suspected theft ring targeting Home Depot stores nationwide. Deputies say they seized two minivans full of large plastic storage bins. Those bins were stolen from The Home Depot store in Newnan, investigators say. Inside, the bins were packed with stolen tools and batteries. Forty-seven items were seized totaling more than $9,000 in store merchandise.
Man shot, killed blocks from Atlanta City Hall
ATLANTA - Few details have been released about a deadly shooting just blocks from Atlanta City Hall. It happened just before 4 p.m. along Forsyth Street SW at Trinity Avenue SW. Atlanta police say officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to...
Deputies: Burglar targeted multiple Haralson County stores in 1 night
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Haralson County are on the lookout for a suspect wanted for multiple burglaries in one night throughout the county. Officials say at around 1:30 a.m. on Sept 10, deputies were sent to an alarm call at the Terry's Stop convenience store on Mormon Church Road.
Child injured in collision with Atlanta police vehicle, officials say
ATLANTA - A child was treated for injuries when an Atlanta Police Department vehicle struck them Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed. Police said the child was alert, conscious and breathing when transported for medical care. Police said the child was in the street when the marked car struck them. Atlanta police...
Suspects wanted for Budget Car Rental theft, investigators say
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects accused of stealing a car from a Budget Car Rental parking lot. Police shared images of the men investigators believe went to the rental car lot on Thurnton Road in Lithia Springs and stole a black 2022 Chrysler Pacifica with a Georgia license plate: TFB 7514.
Police: Wanted suspect leaves drugs, gun while running from traffic stop
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police officers have arrested a wanted man they say left behind drugs and a gun while trying to get away from a traffic stop near a local high school. Officials with the Dunwoody Police Department say the investigation began on Aug. 23 when officers were near Dunwoody High School responding to multiple traffic complaints.
State to provide $130 million for more Grady Hospital beds to fill void left by Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp announced a package Thursday to provide $130 million for more beds in Grady Memorial Hospital in response to Wellstar Health Systems' decision to close Atlanta Medical Center. If Atlanta Medical Center closes, Grady Hospital will be the only level one trauma center in the city.
Georgia man pleads guilty to attacking officers during Capitol riot
LOCUST GROVE, Ga, - A Locust Grove man has pleaded guilty to attacking law enforcement officers with a weapon during riots at the the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Officials say 32-year-old Jack Wade Whitton pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon in a federal court Tuesday, He had previously been also charged with civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, but those charges will not be further prosecuted.
1 dead, another injured in Atlanta gas station shooting on Jonesboro Road, police say
ATLANTA - Surveillance video from a southeast Atlanta gas station shows gunmen hop out of a car and open fire on people, killing at least one man. Police believe the shooting was targeted. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday to reports of shootings...
Man charged with murdering mother in her Forsyth County home
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A Lawrenceville man is in custody charged with murdering his 61-year-old mother at her home, deputies say. Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office say the investigation began around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 10 when deputies responded to a medical call at a home near Frank Boyd Road.
3 children injured in Pickens County school bus crash, trooper say
JASPER, Ga. - Officials say there were only minor injuries aboard a Pickens County school bus that was struck by another vehicle. It happened in front of the Woodbridge Inn parking lot at the curve off Chamber Street onto Birch, just before the railway bridge. Troopers with the Georgia State...
Police: Man wanted for multiple thefts at McDonough Home Depot
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a man accused of shoplifting at a local Home Depot multiple times. Officials say on Aug. 30 and Sept. 8, the man shoplifted from The Home Depot on the 1700 block of Jonesboro Road in McDonough. Police shared a surveillance photo...
