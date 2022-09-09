‘Multiple’ gas leaks leave Staten Island families without cooking gas for nearly a week; restoration timeline unclear

Read full article on original website
The Staten Island Advance
Traffic on Staten Island Expressway extending back to Goethals Bridge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The eastbound Goethals Bridge has delays due to congestion on the Staten Island Expressway during the Thursday morning rush hour, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Cars are moving slowly along the entire length of the Staten Island Expressway, Brooklyn...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island has lowest rate of student COVID vaccination in NYC, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A new study revealed that Staten Island is the New York City borough with the lowest coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine rates among students, with only 38% vaccinated. A recent report in the journal JAMA Network Open examined data from more than 1,500 NYC schools with an average...
Anthony Varvaro funeral: Law enforcement from 2 states, FDNY, mourners fill Staten Island streets in final goodbye
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— As the soft roar of police motorcycles and thumping of ceremonial drums broke what felt like an eternity of intense silence Thursday morning in Tompkinsville, the funeral procession of Port Authority Police Officer Anthony Varvaro rolled slowly past hundreds of stone faced police officers standing firmly at attention.
The Staten Island Advance
Where the case stands: 6 key developments in murder of Staten Island mom
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The circumstances surrounding Sherylyn Bailey’s death are beginning to come to light since the arrest of her 40-year-old daughter and a criminal complaint detailing their complicated relationship. With court proceedings ongoing, here’s a rundown of what’s known about the incident and the mother and...
The Staten Island Advance
NYPD: Woman seriously hurt in Staten Island hit-and-run. Witness describes ‘bloodcurdling’ screams.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman was seriously hurt in an alleged hit-and-run crash in New Dorp Thursday afternoon that sparked a large police search and, according to witness accounts, sent screams piercing throughout the neighborhood. The victim, an off-duty FDNY EMT, suffered “traumatic injuries” in the incident, an...
The Staten Island Advance
Cops: 2 men arrested, gun recovered in alleged burglary on Staten Island’s South Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police arrested two men and say they recovered a gun in connection with an alleged burglary in broad daylight in an upscale area in Annadale. Robert Waisman, 47, of Newton Street in Annadale, and Raymond Morales, 44, of Thomas Street in Oakwood, were arrested in a home in the vicinity of Nicolosi Drive and Arbutus Avenue on Wednesday around 2 p.m., according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a post on the 123rd Precinct Twitter feed.
The Staten Island Advance
Joining a gym in NYC can be pricey, data shows. Here’s a look at how much Staten Islanders are paying to stay fit.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’re an NYC cross fitter, heavy lifter or aerobics enthusiast, your monthly gym membership might be breaking the bank. According to a new study, which analyzed data to discover the average price of breaking a sweat across 80 U.S. cities, New York is the most expensive state in the nation in which to get fit.
The Staten Island Advance
Outerbridge Tunnel? Port Authority urged to evaluate underwater connection from Staten Island to New Jersey.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For nearly 100 years, Staten Islanders have driven over the Outerbridge Crossing, but if the borough’s elected officials get their way, residents could be driving under it in the years to come. On Wednesday, a group of Staten Island elected officials, led by Councilman Joe...
The Staten Island Advance
An educator, author and community fixture: Woman killed in Huguenot had strong Staten Island ties
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was just weeks ago that Sherylyn Bailey was celebrating her 74th birthday. The two-time breast cancer survivor, teacher and Historic Richmond Town board member received hundreds of well wishes — but one stood out. “Happy Birthday, Mommy!!” wrote Mauri Belarmino, her daughter, on...
The Staten Island Advance
Cops seek tips in alleged violent robbery on MTA bus
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a man sought for questioning in connection with the alleged violent robbery of a boy on a MTA bus in Stapleton. A 16-year-old boy was seated on board a S78 bus stopped on Aug. 30...
The Staten Island Advance
With $150M in NYC addiction funding available, S.I. officials want to know if borough will see its share
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Local elected officials hope to learn more about an impending New York City snub related to one of the Island’s most serious issues. Borough President Vito Fossella shared a letter Tuesday that he, City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-South Shore), City Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore), and City Councilman David Carr (R-Mid-Island) sent to Mayor Eric Adams last week requesting a meeting to learn more about how the city plans to spend $150 million over the next five years to combat the opioid epidemic.
‘A disaster waiting to happen’: Hochul urged to reconsider NYC congestion pricing plan
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Many of the borough’s elected officials have banded together to urge Gov. Kathy Hochul to reconsider New York City’s proposed congestion pricing program. On Monday, a bipartisan group of city and state elected officials, including several from Staten Island, gathered outside City Hall to...
The Staten Island Advance
He came from Brooklyn to sell cocaine on Staten Island, say cops. Now, he faces heavy drug charges.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Brooklyn man traveled multiple times over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge onto Staten Island this year to peddle cocaine, prosecutors allege. And those trans-borough journeys could lead to a long trip upstate for Richard Barrett.
Staten Island pending home sales are down 21%, putting the borough in sync with the rest of the nation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Summer 2022 was a season of change for the U.S. real estate market. With housing affordability at a 33-year low, existing-home sales softened nationwide, pending home sales continued to decline and unsold inventory finally reached a more comfortable zone, leveling off at a 3.3 months’ supply, according to data from the National Board of Realtors.
The Staten Island Advance
Why Staten Islanders should expect ‘sharp rise’ in energy bills this winter
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New Yorkers should expect to see higher energy prices this winter, multiple agencies have said in recent weeks. National Grid, Staten Island’s natural gas provider, announced Wednesday that residential customers in the New York City metro area should expect to see a total increase of about $306 in their bills over the 5-month period from Nov. 1 to March 30.
Man crushed to death by 2,000-pound machine at Brooklyn job site: officials
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 46-year-old construction worker was crushed to death when a 2,000-pound machine fell on him at a Brooklyn job site Monday morning, officials said. Authorities responded to an emergency call for a person trapped under a heavy machine at 1 Java Street in Greenpoint at 9:15 a.m., according to the FDNY. The […]
Major construction project on 2 Staten Island Expressway overpasses: What drivers need to know
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The rehabilitation of two Staten Island Expressway (SIE) overpass bridges will re-route traffic for the foreseeable future, detouring hundreds of motorists each day. The Bradley Avenue and Woolley Avenue overpass bridges will see major changes, including a shift to one-way traffic, to accommodate a project that...
Mike ‘Mutz’ hangs up the mozzarella gig and closes his West Brighton shop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mike Fiorito closed his West Brighton pork store Bella Famiglia earlier this month. Now, he reflects on his business journey which, he says, brought him regional fame for his fresh mozzarella. And he’d like to carve out time to properly thank his loyal patrons.
The Staten Island Advance
Councilmen allocate $350,000 for gym refurbishment at Staten Island school
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A pair of Staten Island City Councilmen allocated $350,000 to a New Springville middle school to refurbish its gym, the duo announced Thursday. City Councilman David Carr (R-Mid-Island) allocated $200,000 and City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-South Shore) allocated $150,000 as part of their capital funding this year to renovate the gymnasium at I.S. 72, The Police Officer Rocco Laurie Intermediate School.
The Staten Island Advance
Cops seek man for questioning after gun was fired in New Brighton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD reached out on social media for the public’s help to identify a man sought for questioning in connection with a gun that was fired in New Brighton. Police responded to a call of shots fired on Sept. 6 shortly after 7 p.m....
