Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Rutgers vs. Temple prediction, spread and betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook: Saturday, 9/17

Point Spread predictionRutgers -17.5 (-110) Rutgers vs. Temple Football spread prediction and pick: Rutgers -17.5 (-110) at FanDuel Sportsbook. Rutgers regular season win total going into this fall was only 4.5 wins, and the Scarlet Knights are already getting close to that mark after a 2-0 start to the year. On the other hand, Temple is 1-1 this season and the Owls have looked unimpressive in those results. Temple was dominated by Duke in a 30-0 defeat and the Owls needed 2 special teams touchdowns to win 30-14 over FCS team Lafayette last week. Temple is quickly looking like one of the worst teams in FBS and this game will be a gauge to see where both teams stand.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Always the best player and hardest worker, Anthony Varvaro was a throwback and coach’s dream

Before bat flips and “walk-up music” became the style – before baseball became a game for rich kids whose parents could afford private coaches and pay-to-play travel ball -- they used to make big-league ballplayers like Anthony Varvaro; guys you could count on in a pinch, even when they weren’t at their best, and never went looking for the spotlight.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 13, 2022: Walter P. Werra, Advance retiree, bridged gap between the hearing and the deaf

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. On Sunday, September 4, 2022, Walter P. Werra, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 83. Walter was born in Staten Island, to Albert and Grace Werra. Walter was raised with his older brother, Albert who was hearing impaired, and younger sister, Grace, who was deaf in Westerleigh. Walter, who was also deaf, attended PS 40 and McKee High School, both hearing schools, and loved math. A McKee High School graduate he was a member of the junior varsity and varsity basketball teams that went to the Madison Square Garden for the PSAL playoffs. Walter joined the Staten Island Advance in 1965 for a 39-year career working as a printer within the composing room; and with the Ad Services Department; and retired in 2004. Walter married Kathleen (“Kathy”) Murphy in 1966, and celebrated 55 years of marriage. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter, Trina married to James Bradley; and son, Christopher. Walter was a proud grandfather of two beautiful granddaughters, Jacqueline and Keira. Walter enjoyed his retirement with bowling, cooking, baking and cheering for his favorite teams from the East - the New York Yankees and the New York Jets. He enjoyed talking about the Yankees with his son, and cousin Carl Werra. Many referred to Walter as vibrant, special and unique as he loved to tell jokes, spread smiles and kindness to all those he met. He gave a lasting impression whether you met him only one time or if you had known him for years. Walter was passionate about sharing sign language to all ages. He supported and encouraged sign interpreters to help bridge the gap between the hearing and the deaf; and share deaf culture. Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 14, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Marie Theresa Veith Bellezza passed away Monday September 12, 2022. She was 100 years old. Marie loved going to the beach with her family. She enjoyed parties and entertaining, baking for the church, crafting, sewing and quilting. She belonged to St. Rita’s Quilting Guild & at one time was the president of St. Rita’s Ladies Guild. Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Anthony Varvaro funeral: Law enforcement from 2 states, FDNY, mourners fill Staten Island streets in final goodbye

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— As the soft roar of police motorcycles and thumping of ceremonial drums broke what felt like an eternity of intense silence Thursday morning in Tompkinsville, the funeral procession of Port Authority Police Officer Anthony Varvaro rolled slowly past hundreds of stone faced police officers standing firmly at attention.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island ‘yogipreneur’ provides a ‘private yoga experience’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Renee Kroeker’s yoga journey began more than 25 years ago when she stumbled upon an advertisement for classes at a local community center. “I felt a sense of immediate gratification in the afterglow of my first class that got me hooked right away,” recalled the Castleton Corners resident.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island weekend happenings roundup: Oysterfest at Flagship Brewery

Here are some of the fun ways to spend this fall weekend on Staten Island. Have an upcoming event you’d like to share? Email the details with your contact information to community@siadvance.com. FRIDAY. Decorate tote bags and discuss sociocultural issues at Young Adult Fridays: “Arts and Revolution!” Free. 3...
STATEN ISLAND, NY

