PSAL boys’ soccer preview: Curtis, Susan Wagner once again vying for the crown, others champing at the bit
While autumn creeps around summer’s corner, another PSAL soccer season has already fallen into our laps. With the 2022 campaign already underway, Staten Island’s top PSAL teams and players have already begun making names for themselves on the pitch this season. After a highly-competitive 2021 season saw the...
HS softball: Moore Catholic’s Kevin Payne steps down and will be replaced by a familiar face
Moore Catholic varsity softball coach Kevin Payne has resigned from his post and will be replaced by his long-time assistant and father, Glen Payne, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. The move, which is effective immediately, was announced by Mike Ponsiglione, Moore’s new athletic director.
HS Sports Notebook: Wagner girls’ volleyball team ‘blasts off’ to start the season; Sea soccer nets tough tie
The Susan Wagner Wagner girls’ varsity volleyball team opened its season at the annual “Blast Off” tournament, hosted by Frances Lewis HS. The Falcons reeled off a 5-1 record in pool play, before defeating St. Joseph Hill, 2-0, in the semifinals. Wagner gained the championship match, but...
Big hits, big runs and more | Check out these youth football photos of the Staten Island Lions
The Staten Island Lions played six games vs. different opponents in the Central New Jersey Pop Warner loop last Sunday at Monsignor Farrell in Oakwood. Advance freelance photographer Angela Barca was on hand for the 10U encounter and came away with some great action shots. Below is a gallery of...
Rutgers vs. Temple prediction, spread and betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook: Saturday, 9/17
Point Spread predictionRutgers -17.5 (-110) Rutgers vs. Temple Football spread prediction and pick: Rutgers -17.5 (-110) at FanDuel Sportsbook. Rutgers regular season win total going into this fall was only 4.5 wins, and the Scarlet Knights are already getting close to that mark after a 2-0 start to the year. On the other hand, Temple is 1-1 this season and the Owls have looked unimpressive in those results. Temple was dominated by Duke in a 30-0 defeat and the Owls needed 2 special teams touchdowns to win 30-14 over FCS team Lafayette last week. Temple is quickly looking like one of the worst teams in FBS and this game will be a gauge to see where both teams stand.
The Gym Bag: Golfer Angela Masseria lands at RCCC, kids wanted for Italy soccer event, Wagner’s triathlon takes flight and more
Angela Masseria, who made quite a name for herself while golfing at Tottenville High School and West Chester University in Pennsylvania, landed her dream job recently. And, of course, it has to do with golf as she was hired as an assistant golf professional at Richmond County Country Club. “It’s...
An outpouring of support as hundreds attend wake of Staten Island sports hero Anthony Varvaro
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A line to get into a Willowbrook funeral home Tuesday evening nearly stretched around the block, as hundreds gathered to pay final respects to Anthony Varvaro, a Staten Island native and former Major Leaguer turned community stalwart. The first day of visitation for Varvaro was...
Always the best player and hardest worker, Anthony Varvaro was a throwback and coach’s dream
Before bat flips and “walk-up music” became the style – before baseball became a game for rich kids whose parents could afford private coaches and pay-to-play travel ball -- they used to make big-league ballplayers like Anthony Varvaro; guys you could count on in a pinch, even when they weren’t at their best, and never went looking for the spotlight.
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 13, 2022: Walter P. Werra, Advance retiree, bridged gap between the hearing and the deaf
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. On Sunday, September 4, 2022, Walter P. Werra, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 83. Walter was born in Staten Island, to Albert and Grace Werra. Walter was raised with his older brother, Albert who was hearing impaired, and younger sister, Grace, who was deaf in Westerleigh. Walter, who was also deaf, attended PS 40 and McKee High School, both hearing schools, and loved math. A McKee High School graduate he was a member of the junior varsity and varsity basketball teams that went to the Madison Square Garden for the PSAL playoffs. Walter joined the Staten Island Advance in 1965 for a 39-year career working as a printer within the composing room; and with the Ad Services Department; and retired in 2004. Walter married Kathleen (“Kathy”) Murphy in 1966, and celebrated 55 years of marriage. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter, Trina married to James Bradley; and son, Christopher. Walter was a proud grandfather of two beautiful granddaughters, Jacqueline and Keira. Walter enjoyed his retirement with bowling, cooking, baking and cheering for his favorite teams from the East - the New York Yankees and the New York Jets. He enjoyed talking about the Yankees with his son, and cousin Carl Werra. Many referred to Walter as vibrant, special and unique as he loved to tell jokes, spread smiles and kindness to all those he met. He gave a lasting impression whether you met him only one time or if you had known him for years. Walter was passionate about sharing sign language to all ages. He supported and encouraged sign interpreters to help bridge the gap between the hearing and the deaf; and share deaf culture. Read the full obit on SILive.
Mike ‘Mutz’ hangs up the mozzarella gig and closes his West Brighton shop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mike Fiorito closed his West Brighton pork store Bella Famiglia earlier this month. Now, he reflects on his business journey which, he says, brought him regional fame for his fresh mozzarella. And he’d like to carve out time to properly thank his loyal patrons.
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 14, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Marie Theresa Veith Bellezza passed away Monday September 12, 2022. She was 100 years old. Marie loved going to the beach with her family. She enjoyed parties and entertaining, baking for the church, crafting, sewing and quilting. She belonged to St. Rita’s Quilting Guild & at one time was the president of St. Rita’s Ladies Guild. Read the full obit on SILive.
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: More adorable back-to-school photos!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This week’s Best Dressed is another back-to-school photo slideshow! A brand new school year is upon us, to the delight of parents from all shores on Staten Island, excited to get the kiddos back on a routine. What’s more, students returned to school maskless, without coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.
Staten Island H.S. juniors, seniors: Applications to be nominated for U.S. military academies due Oct. 7
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Are you a high school junior or senior interested in attending a military service academy? You can apply to be nominated by your local congressmember the Air Force, Army, Merchant Marine or Navy academies this fall. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) announced that her office...
An educator, author and community fixture: Woman killed in Huguenot had strong Staten Island ties
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was just weeks ago that Sherylyn Bailey was celebrating her 74th birthday. The two-time breast cancer survivor, teacher and Historic Richmond Town board member received hundreds of well wishes — but one stood out. “Happy Birthday, Mommy!!” wrote Mauri Belarmino, her daughter, on...
How Yankees’ Aaron Judge, who hit 2 homers Tuesday, is handling biggest challenge to topping Roger Maris’ record
BOSTON — The Red Sox weren’t even going to give Aaron Judge the chance, and you wondered why they didn’t think of it sooner. Boston manager Alex Cora ordered reliever Jeurys Familia to intentionally walk Judge with a runner on third base and the score tied at 4-4 in the 10th inning.
Oysterfest: 5 reasons why S.I. loves Saturday’s annual Great White fall party
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tompkinsville will be a world of oysters on Saturday as Flagship Brewing Co. hauls in 10,000-plus Great Whites from Barnstable, Mass. And so the borough’s “beer earned” Oysterfest will be birthed for its seventh year. The event goes from 1 p.m. to...
Joan & Alan Bernikow JCC will partner with Hebrew Public Charter School of S.I. to provide after-school programming
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Joan & Alan Bernikow JCC of Staten Island is partnering with Hebrew Public Charter School of Staten Island to provide after-school programming for the school’s students. Students at the new school will be able to enroll in the JCC’s Explorers program, which will...
Anthony Varvaro funeral: Law enforcement from 2 states, FDNY, mourners fill Staten Island streets in final goodbye
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— As the soft roar of police motorcycles and thumping of ceremonial drums broke what felt like an eternity of intense silence Thursday morning in Tompkinsville, the funeral procession of Port Authority Police Officer Anthony Varvaro rolled slowly past hundreds of stone faced police officers standing firmly at attention.
Staten Island ‘yogipreneur’ provides a ‘private yoga experience’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Renee Kroeker’s yoga journey began more than 25 years ago when she stumbled upon an advertisement for classes at a local community center. “I felt a sense of immediate gratification in the afterglow of my first class that got me hooked right away,” recalled the Castleton Corners resident.
Staten Island weekend happenings roundup: Oysterfest at Flagship Brewery
Here are some of the fun ways to spend this fall weekend on Staten Island. Have an upcoming event you’d like to share? Email the details with your contact information to community@siadvance.com. FRIDAY. Decorate tote bags and discuss sociocultural issues at Young Adult Fridays: “Arts and Revolution!” Free. 3...
