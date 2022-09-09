A Colorado school cut teachers in anticipation of an enrollment drop. Then nearly 100 extra kids showed up.

Read full article on original website
cpr.org
The Wheat Ridge elementary schools that JeffCo selected to close underscore potential inequities, miscalculations and pitfalls in the process
Selene Hernandez Ruiz bought a house near New Classical Academy at Vivian, a little neighborhood school in the Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge surrounded by quiet streets, single-family homes and apartments. Not just because of the small school’s emphasis on classical books, logic and rhetoric but because of its focus...
Mom says son was sent a racist message at school, wants tougher punishment
A mother of a seventh grader says another student randomly sent a racist message to her son at school. She said her son does not even know the student who did it.
Summit Daily News
These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires
COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
State fairgrounds to see improved facilities next year, as 2022 attendance numbers are released
PUEBLO — The Colorado State Fair has officially wrapped up its 150th celebration, with final attendance numbers released. According to the Colorado Department of Agriculture, nearly half a million visitors attended the fair, with a grand total of 461,104 people. While overall attendance increased by just 1% from 2021, Fiesta Day, “saw the largest single […]
Big crowd attends Tuesday evening public meeting on proposed Sunset Amphitheater in north Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An audience of several hundred people filled the Boot Barn Hall on the city's north side Tuesday regarding the proposal to build an 8,000-seat outdoor entertainment venue. KRDO It was an opportunity for people -- many of whom live in the area -- to raise concerns and ask questions about The post Big crowd attends Tuesday evening public meeting on proposed Sunset Amphitheater in north Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KXRM
To afford rent in Colorado Springs you need to make $68k a year, data shows
COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — Most people living in Colorado Springs would not be shocked to hear how drastically the cost of rent has risen recently, but new data suggests workers need to earn more than $68,000 a year just to afford the average rent in the city. According to data from ApartmentGuide.com, the cost of […]
Colorado Newsline
Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry?
This story originally appeared in the Pueblo Star Journal. To head east on U.S. 50 is to enter a verdant realm of lush fields and towering trees. It’s a greenbelt that meanders along the length of the lower Arkansas River from the city’s eastern edge to Rocky Ford and beyond – a Nile Valley-esque landscape […] The post Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry? appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Politicians Address Christian Fundamentalists in Woodland Park
While this weekend’s 2022 Truth and Liberty Conference, a gathering of right-wing Christians near Colorado Springs, didn’t tread any new ground ideologically — evangelical voters have long been opposed to LGBTQ rights and progressive policies — it did illustrate the continuing influence that Andrew Wommack’s entities — Truth and Liberty, Charis Bible College, and Andrew Wommack Ministries — have on politics.
Colorado Springs woman ordered to pay $204K in restitution for medicaid theft
On Wednesday the 14th Attorney General Phill Weiser announced a judge ordered Marth Sutherland to pay $204,000 in restitution for false medical procedures.
KRDO
Power outage in Colorado Springs impacting over 2,300 people
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) has crews responding to an outage that is affecting more than 2,300 customers. The outage is impacting traffic lights. CSU reminds drivers to treat stoplights as 4-way stops. CSU says that the outage was an underground line hit by a contractor....
2 killed in Douglas County crash
Investigators said two people died in a multi-car crash Wednesday evening in Douglas County.
KXRM
When could we see our first snow in Colorado Springs?
With a taste of fall weather this weekend across southern Colorado, you might be thinking about the first snow of the season.
Third-party Governor’s candidate denied from joining Pueblo Chamber of Commerce debate
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Governor's debate, held later this month at the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, is raising questions about the eligibility and access of third-party candidates to attend. The debate, held on September 28, will feature the current Republican and Democrat nominees Heidi Ganahl and Jared Polis. However, multiple third-party candidates, like The post Third-party Governor’s candidate denied from joining Pueblo Chamber of Commerce debate appeared first on KRDO.
247Sports
Colorado football notes: Alvin Williams currently suspended by CU's campus
Sophomore outside linebacker Alvin Williams did not dress for either of Colorado's first two games this season and his profile on CUBuffs.com has been deleted. Head coach Karl Dorrell said Williams is dealing with a suspension from CU, the University, not the athletic department. "He's currently not with the football...
KXRM
Shelter in place lifted in Fountain, suspect sought
UPDATE: TUESDAY 9/13/2022 7:53 p.m. FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Peak Alert was sent out from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) saying that “law enforcement has resolved the situation in the area of the 600 block of Autumn Pl.” The shelter-in-place has been lifted and EPSO said anyone who was sheltered can resume normal […]
New red-light camera to be activated in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the City of Colorado Springs announced it's activating a new red-light camera. According to the city, the new red-light camera is part of the Red-Light Safety Camera Program. It's to help protect motorists, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians from crashes and injuries caused by motorists running red lights. The new The post New red-light camera to be activated in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KXRM
CSFD responds to rollover crash with people trapped
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a rollover crash on Vickers Drive on Wednesday to free occupants who were trapped in the wreckage. CSFD reported the crash on Twitter just after 5 p.m., and said people were trapped inside the car. FOX21’s crew on the scene reported that the car […]
Boater cited after woman's leg severely injured by propeller at Chatfield State Park
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A boater was cited following an investigation into an accident at Chatfield State Park in July during which a woman's leg was severely injured. The accident happened near a boat ramp at the park on July 10 as the boat was being put into the water from a trailer. Since the incident happened inside the park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) was responsible for the investigation into what happened.
OutThere Colorado
Two of country's 'best hotel pools' found in same Colorado city
Picking a hotel for the pool might seem like an odd approach when planning a trip to the state of Colorado, where many adventures are waiting to be found far from the place you're staying. That is – until you experience relaxing in a pool with wraparound mountain views. According to the USA Today '10Best' rankings, two of the best hotel pools in the country are found right in Colorado Springs.
KRDO
Parties trapped after a traffic accident on Bell Mountain Dr. and Vickers Dr.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is currently on the scene of a traffic accident at Bell Mountain Dr. and Vickers Dr. CSFD is working to extract an unknown number of trapped parties. CSFD is asking people to avoid the area while crews are working.
