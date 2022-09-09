Read full article on original website
Wawa, in growth mode, to open third Lehigh Valley location of 2022 this week
LOWER NAZARETH TWP. – People looking to fill up their cars’ gas tanks while stocking up on Shorti hoagies and Sizzli breakfast sandwiches soon will have another option in the Lehigh Valley. Wawa, the Delaware County-based convenience store and gas station chain with more than 950 locations in...
Gov. Wolf: Food program for Pennsylvania seniors sees rise in users
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Wolf Administration announced on Wednesday that Pennsylvania`s Senior Food Box Program is feeding 20 percent more seniors than it was last year. “Fighting hunger has been a top priority for Frances and me from day one,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m incredibly proud of the work that the departments of agriculture and aging […]
Habitat for Humanity of the L.V. opens 2nd ReStore, offering new, gently
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. – A nonprofit organization known for constructing houses is building a larger presence in the Lehigh Valley. Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley, which “works to build simple, decent homes for hardworking, disadvantaged families,” on Aug. 2 opened its second ReStore at South Mall on Lehigh Street in Salisbury Township.
Pa. law protects workers who are approved for medical marijuana — but once they use it, it’s a different story.
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Story by Ed Mahon of Spotlight PA. Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose...
Drought watch still in effect in Pa., N.J.: Recent rain hasn’t cancelled out Lehigh Valley’s dry summer
Drought watches persist in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, where residents are still asked to cut down on water use. Recent rain has returned some green to lawn grass but has not yet undone the dry summer across the region. The U.S. Drought Monitor this week reported abnormally dry or drought conditions across nearly all of New Jersey and one-third of Pennsylvania.
I-78, I-80 bridges part of 6 PennDOT projects moving forward without tolling plan
A court decision nixing a bridge tolling plan will not stop the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation from moving forward with six of the nine bridge projects on state interstates, the department announced Thursday. PennDOT has resumed planning work and federal environmental reviews for the following bridge projects this year:. Plans...
Area Liquor Licenses Among Those in October Auction
HARRISBURG PA – Expired restaurant liquor licenses at three area establishments, one each in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are among a total of 21 licenses the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board intends to award in early November to the highest bidders, the agency indicated Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022). In...
Bethlehem man, a lifelong outdoorsman, tapped to serve as Pa. Game Commissioner
As a lifelong outdoorsman, Robert Schwalm has enjoyed hunting, fishing and other outdoor pursuits in Pennsylvania for five-plus decades. For more than half of that time, he’s also made it a priority to give back, volunteering for local, state and national conservation organizations and mentoring countless individuals in the outdoors.
Bethlehem Twp. zoning board passes on development project with proposed Wawa
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board on Tuesday night ruled it did not have jurisdiction to hear an appeal for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and two, eight-unit...
Pennsylvania Reports Most COVID Deaths in 3 Months
HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania has reported the most amount of COVID deaths in three months. In its weekly update Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 139 deaths throughout the commonwealth (pandemic total 46,970), with two reported in Northumberland County. Since the start of the pandemic, Northumberland County has reported...
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plates
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State House has passed a bill that would create a vendor-designed specialty license plate program. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland) would generate money for the Motor License Fund by giving residents the option to purchase specialty license plates. The House passed the bill 118-83 largely along party lines with a handful of representatives crossing over both sides.
Popular Carbon County doughnut shop wants to open 2nd site in Bethlehem
A doughnut shop with a strong Carbon County following is scoping out sites for a new space in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts is hoping to launch a food truck and a second brick-and-mortar shop in the Bethlehem area by the end of the year. It opened its initial shop nearly two years ago at 76 Broadway in downtown Jim Thorpe. There currently are two other international franchises.
$100k grant for Bethlehem Food Co-Op will fund on-site kitchen at future grocery store
A $100,000 grant for the Bethlehem Food Co-Op will be put towards building an on-site kitchen in the co-op’s future grocery store, state Sen. Lisa Boscola announced last week. The Bethlehem Food Co-Op’s member-owned grocery store will be the anchor tenant in a new Broad Street apartment complex in...
Warrington Restaurant Ranked One of the Five Best Pizza Spots in Pennsylvania
The Bucks County pizza spot now has a well-respected title in the local food industry. An eatery in Warrington has been named one of the top five pizza restaurants in the entire state of Pennsylvania, a rare and coveted accolade. Jason Rathman wrote about the Bucks County pizza spot for PhillyBite Magazine.
Pennsylvania woman, on house arrest allowed to go to Renaissance Faire again, after stealing Pelosi’s laptop
A Pennsylvania woman was again granted the opportunity to go to a Renaissance Faire after being on house arrest for allegedly stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop. Riley Williams of Mechanicsburg was allowed to go to the Renaissance Fair in August in Pennsylvania, and a judge has allowed her to attend the Faire again, according […]
Lobster Restaurant To Potentially Open New Spot in Morrisville, Their Third in Bucks County
A popular seafood chain might be opening this their third Bucks County location in Morrisville, bringing more lobster rolls to the area. Chris Rollins wrote about the new eatery for 94.5 PST. La La Lobster, a chain with locations in Yardley and Doylestown, will potentially be opening another spot in...
3 candidates now running for Warren County surrogate
Warren County voters will face a choice for surrogate in the Nov. 8 election. The county is holding a special election for the constitutional officer on the regular Election Day, and the term will be for the full five years rather than completing the term of the late Surrogate Kevin O’Neill, county Clerk Holly Mackey said Wednesday. The race was not on the June 7 primary election because O’Neill died after the nomination deadline, Mackey explained.
The Five Best Beaches In Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - One of the hidden gems in Pennsylvania is its many lakes and beaches. These beautiful bodies of water are perfect for swimming, fishing, and canoeing. These areas also provide scenic lodging. One of the best examples is the Bella Vista Raystown Lakehouse, a six-bedroom lake house in James Creek. Its spacious three-bedroom and six-bedroom cottages have beautiful views of the lake.
Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts
Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates. While some would consider those positions...
Palmer Township rebuke sparks greener redesign of four warehouses
Four warehouses proposed in Palmer Township gained conditional use approval Monday. After a contentious end to last month’s meeting, engineers confirmed they would incorporate nearly 3.5 acres of green space into their warehouse plan, following a request by the board of supervisors last month. “The revisions that we made...
