Pennsylvania State

WTAJ

Gov. Wolf: Food program for Pennsylvania seniors sees rise in users

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Wolf Administration announced on Wednesday that Pennsylvania`s Senior Food Box Program is feeding 20 percent more seniors than it was last year. “Fighting hunger has been a top priority for Frances and me from day one,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m incredibly proud of the work that the departments of agriculture and aging […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wlvr.org

Habitat for Humanity of the L.V. opens 2nd ReStore, offering new, gently

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. – A nonprofit organization known for constructing houses is building a larger presence in the Lehigh Valley. Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley, which “works to build simple, decent homes for hardworking, disadvantaged families,” on Aug. 2 opened its second ReStore at South Mall on Lehigh Street in Salisbury Township.
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, OH
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. law protects workers who are approved for medical marijuana — but once they use it, it’s a different story.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Story by Ed Mahon of Spotlight PA. Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Drought watch still in effect in Pa., N.J.: Recent rain hasn’t cancelled out Lehigh Valley’s dry summer

Drought watches persist in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, where residents are still asked to cut down on water use. Recent rain has returned some green to lawn grass but has not yet undone the dry summer across the region. The U.S. Drought Monitor this week reported abnormally dry or drought conditions across nearly all of New Jersey and one-third of Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Area Liquor Licenses Among Those in October Auction

HARRISBURG PA – Expired restaurant liquor licenses at three area establishments, one each in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are among a total of 21 licenses the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board intends to award in early November to the highest bidders, the agency indicated Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022). In...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Pennsylvania Reports Most COVID Deaths in 3 Months

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania has reported the most amount of COVID deaths in three months. In its weekly update Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 139 deaths throughout the commonwealth (pandemic total 46,970), with two reported in Northumberland County. Since the start of the pandemic, Northumberland County has reported...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State House has passed a bill that would create a vendor-designed specialty license plate program. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland) would generate money for the Motor License Fund by giving residents the option to purchase specialty license plates. The House passed the bill 118-83 largely along party lines with a handful of representatives crossing over both sides.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Popular Carbon County doughnut shop wants to open 2nd site in Bethlehem

A doughnut shop with a strong Carbon County following is scoping out sites for a new space in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts is hoping to launch a food truck and a second brick-and-mortar shop in the Bethlehem area by the end of the year. It opened its initial shop nearly two years ago at 76 Broadway in downtown Jim Thorpe. There currently are two other international franchises.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania woman, on house arrest allowed to go to Renaissance Faire again, after stealing Pelosi’s laptop

A Pennsylvania woman was again granted the opportunity to go to a Renaissance Faire after being on house arrest for allegedly stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop. Riley Williams of Mechanicsburg was allowed to go to the Renaissance Fair in August in Pennsylvania, and a judge has allowed her to attend the Faire again, according […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

3 candidates now running for Warren County surrogate

Warren County voters will face a choice for surrogate in the Nov. 8 election. The county is holding a special election for the constitutional officer on the regular Election Day, and the term will be for the full five years rather than completing the term of the late Surrogate Kevin O’Neill, county Clerk Holly Mackey said Wednesday. The race was not on the June 7 primary election because O’Neill died after the nomination deadline, Mackey explained.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
PhillyBite

The Five Best Beaches In Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - One of the hidden gems in Pennsylvania is its many lakes and beaches. These beautiful bodies of water are perfect for swimming, fishing, and canoeing. These areas also provide scenic lodging. One of the best examples is the Bella Vista Raystown Lakehouse, a six-bedroom lake house in James Creek. Its spacious three-bedroom and six-bedroom cottages have beautiful views of the lake.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

