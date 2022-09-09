ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta United's Thiago Almada named on 28-man Argentina roster

Atlanta United playmaker Thiago Almada has received a call-up to the Argentine national team for their upcoming friendlies this month. The Albiceleste are due to face Jamaica and Honduras as they prepare for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Argentina will also take on the United Arab Emirates in a final tune-up a week before their Group C opener against Saudi Arabia on November 22.
NYCFC hope to 'reset' their season in Campeones Cup, says Cushing

NYCFC interim head coach Nick Cushing is hoping to use Wednesday's Campeones Cup clash with Atlas as a chance to 'reset' his side's crumbling season. The reigning MLS Cup champions go head-to-head with Liga MX's Campeon de Campeones at Yankee Stadium on a run of just one win and five points in their last 10 matches.
