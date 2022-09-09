Read full article on original website
Premier League confirm planned tributes for Queen Elizabeth II
The Premier League have announced further plans to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II this weekend.
Man Utd confirm 25-player Premier League squad for 2022/23 season
Manchester United's 25-player squad for the first half of the Premier League season has been confirmed.
Arsene Wenger backs Arsenal to compete for Premier League title
Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger reckons his former side have a chance of winning this season's Premier League title.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Leicester City - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leicester
Familiar finishing woes trouble Graham Potter on promising Chelsea bow
Analysis of Graham Potter's first game in charge of Chelsea, where familiar finishing woes from his time at Brighton reared their head once more.
Chelsea sporting director: Salzburg's Christoph Freund refuses to rule out move
Red Bull Salzburg director Christoph Freud has refused to rule out a move to Chelsea.
Marcus Rashford set to miss England's September internationals
Marcus Rashford is set to miss out on a recall to Gareth Southgate's England squad for the September internationals due to a muscle injury.
Real Madrid & Liverpool play down talk of record Federico Valverde bid
Real Madrid and Liverpool sources have both played down suggestions that the Reds lodged a record bid for Uruguayan star Federico Valverde on transfer deadline day, 90min understands.
USMNT announces 26-player roster to face Japan and Saudi Arabia
U.S. men’s national team head coach Gregg Berhalter announced the 26-player roster set to face Japan and Saudi Arabia in the last friendlies before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie headlining.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd chasing Mbappe; Klopp ready to terminate Arthur loan
Thursday's transfer rumours, with updates on Kylian Mbappe, Arthur, Marcus Rashford, Youri Tielemans, Moises Caicedo & more.
Arsenal vs PSV new date confirmed; Man City game postponed
A new date for the Europa League game between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven has been confirmed. Arsenal's Premier League game against Manchester City has been postponed.
Barcelona set to wear controversial white away kit for 2023/24 season
Barcelona look likely to wear an all white away kit for 2023/24 - causing controversy because of the similarities to Real Madrid.
