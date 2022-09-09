Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Police investigating homicide on North Clinton Avenue, prompting school lockout
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a homicide on the city's north side Thursday that led to a lockout at a nearby school. Officers responded to North Clinton Avenue near Siebert Place just after 11:30 a.m. and found a man in his 50s with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Rochester man hospitalized after Merrimac Street shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Wednesday evening after a shooting along Merrimac Street in the city. Officers were called to Merrimac Street near Hudson Avenue shortly before 8:00 p.m. They found a 58-year-old man who had been shot at least once in the upper body. Police said he was taken to […]
WHEC TV-10
Police arrest 17-year-old for June fatal shooting outside of East End bars
Anthony Grimes was charged for the murder of 24-year-old Yasier Clark at the corner of East Avenue and Lawrence Street. Rochester police said that Grimes and Clark got into an argument, then parted ways. Later into the night, Grimes shot Clark in the upper body as he was exiting a car, according to RPD. Clark died at the scene.
whcuradio.com
Rochester murder suspect arrested in Auburn
AUBURN, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Rochester murder suspect has been arrested in Auburn. Investigators say Anthony Grimes was stopped Tuesday for illegally riding a motorized bicycle. The 17-year-old was identified as the killer of Yasier Clark, a 24-year-old woman in Rochester who authorities say was targeted by Grimes in June.
13 WHAM
Geneva man accused of punching officer
Geneva, N.Y. — A man allegedly punched and seriously injured an officer as police attempted to arrest him Wednesday in Ontario County. Police responded to a location on Routes 5 & 20 in Geneva to interview a suspect regarding an ongoing domestic violence incident. Officers interviewed Justin Lloyd, 34,...
16-year-old male shot overnight in Rochester
Investigators believe that the victim was shot on Wooden Street and then rode his bicycle to Genesee St. to look for help.
13 WHAM
Teen shot on Wooden Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a teen was shot on the city's west side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 300 block of Genesee Street for the report of a male shot. When police arrived to the area, they learned a 16-year-old male was in...
13 WHAM
Police investigation underway in East Rochester
East Rochester, N.Y. — There is a large investigation happening Wednesday morning at an East Rochester home. East Rochester Police and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office are investigating on De Paul Drive. Residents have been told to stay inside. Crime scene tape is up around one of...
iheart.com
RGH Lockdown Over, Suspect's Body Found in ER Home
Police say the lockdown that began overnight at Rochester General Hospital was prompted by a livestream on social media posted by a suicidal man that was traced to East Rochester. Rochester police Lieutenant Greg Bello says the FBI saw it first, and reported it to the RPD around 1 a.m.
Teen fugitive arrested, charged with 4 felonies for 2021 double shooting in Rochester
At around 9:15 p.m. that evening, officers responded to the 200 block of Lexington Avenue for the report of two males shot.
WHEC TV-10
16-year-old hospitalized after shooting on Wooden Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot on Wooden Street on Tuesday night. The Rochester Police Department said the teen was shot in the upper body, then rode his bike one block over to Genesee Street to look for help. He is expected to survive.
17-year-old arrested for murder in East End bar district
RPD Major Crimes Unit ultimately identified Anthony Grimes as the suspect, who was arrested Tuesday in Auburn, N.Y.
13 WHAM
Police investigating after Finger Lakes Welcome Center was vandalized
Geneva, N.Y. — The Geneva Police Department has released photos of two women they are looking to identify. The women might be connected to vandalized property at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center. Police say on Monday officers responded to the welcome center and learned that 11,000 dollars worth of...
13 WHAM
Social media threat leads to lockdown at Rochester General Hospital
(UPDATED 9/14) Rochester General Hospital went into lockdown early Wednesday morning after a man allegedly made threats against hospital staff in a livestream. That man was found dead later that morning in his East Rochester condo. He has not been publicly identified by police. Rochester Police say they were alerted...
13 WHAM
Man dead, rigged gun found, lockdown lifted at RGH after social media threat
East Rochester, N.Y. — The man believed to be behind social media threats that prompted a lockdown at Rochester General Hospital allegedly rigged a booby trap inside his home. Police said they found a trip wire attached to a long gun at the man's East Rochester home Wednesday morning...
13 WHAM
Suspicious calls prompt lockout at Batavia medical facility
Batavia, N.Y. — A lockout has been lifted at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation following a string of suspicious calls Wednesday. Staff members reported receiving calls from an individual making threats toward the facility on Bank Street in Batavia. The center went into lockout, meaning all exterior...
13 WHAM
Man, 27, shot while sitting at table at Rochester park
Rochester, N.Y. — A shooting Tuesday morning sent one man to the hospital. Rochester Police say the 27-year-old man was sitting at a table at a park on Grover Street when he was shot at least once in the upper body. Police say a young child was nearby. They...
13 WHAM
Prospective employee accused of assault at Lowe's found with loaded handgun
Henrietta, N.Y. — One prospective employee is accused of assaulting another at Lowe's in Henrietta. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the prospective employees were going through orientation Wednesday when one of them got into an argument with a manager. When management attempted to walk the woman out...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Sentenced in June 2020 Maplewood District Homicide
A Rochester man will serve 25 years to life in a June 2020 homicide in the Maplewood District. 28-year-old Olajuwon Holt was convicted in July of 2nd-degree murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Paris Washington on Bardin Street. Holt was on parole for an assault conviction at the time,...
13 WHAM
Man gets 25 years to life for killing woman with a hatchet
Rochester, N.Y. — The man convicted of brutally killing a woman in Rochester is headed to prison. Joseph Rivera Jr., 22, will serve 25 years to life for stabbing Heather Majors, 47, with a hatchet at least 77 times on Chili Avenue on July 10, 2021. Majors was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where she died two days later.
