News 8 WROC

Rochester man hospitalized after Merrimac Street shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Wednesday evening after a shooting along Merrimac Street in the city. Officers were called to Merrimac Street near Hudson Avenue shortly before 8:00 p.m. They found a 58-year-old man who had been shot at least once in the upper body. Police said he was taken to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police arrest 17-year-old for June fatal shooting outside of East End bars

Anthony Grimes was charged for the murder of 24-year-old Yasier Clark at the corner of East Avenue and Lawrence Street. Rochester police said that Grimes and Clark got into an argument, then parted ways. Later into the night, Grimes shot Clark in the upper body as he was exiting a car, according to RPD. Clark died at the scene.
ROCHESTER, NY
whcuradio.com

Rochester murder suspect arrested in Auburn

AUBURN, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Rochester murder suspect has been arrested in Auburn. Investigators say Anthony Grimes was stopped Tuesday for illegally riding a motorized bicycle. The 17-year-old was identified as the killer of Yasier Clark, a 24-year-old woman in Rochester who authorities say was targeted by Grimes in June.
AUBURN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#911#Violent Crime#Rochester Police
13 WHAM

Geneva man accused of punching officer

Geneva, N.Y. — A man allegedly punched and seriously injured an officer as police attempted to arrest him Wednesday in Ontario County. Police responded to a location on Routes 5 & 20 in Geneva to interview a suspect regarding an ongoing domestic violence incident. Officers interviewed Justin Lloyd, 34,...
GENEVA, NY
13 WHAM

Teen shot on Wooden Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a teen was shot on the city's west side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 300 block of Genesee Street for the report of a male shot. When police arrived to the area, they learned a 16-year-old male was in...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigation underway in East Rochester

East Rochester, N.Y. — There is a large investigation happening Wednesday morning at an East Rochester home. East Rochester Police and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office are investigating on De Paul Drive. Residents have been told to stay inside. Crime scene tape is up around one of...
EAST ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

RGH Lockdown Over, Suspect's Body Found in ER Home

Police say the lockdown that began overnight at Rochester General Hospital was prompted by a livestream on social media posted by a suicidal man that was traced to East Rochester. Rochester police Lieutenant Greg Bello says the FBI saw it first, and reported it to the RPD around 1 a.m.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

16-year-old hospitalized after shooting on Wooden Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot on Wooden Street on Tuesday night. The Rochester Police Department said the teen was shot in the upper body, then rode his bike one block over to Genesee Street to look for help. He is expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigating after Finger Lakes Welcome Center was vandalized

Geneva, N.Y. — The Geneva Police Department has released photos of two women they are looking to identify. The women might be connected to vandalized property at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center. Police say on Monday officers responded to the welcome center and learned that 11,000 dollars worth of...
GENEVA, NY
13 WHAM

Social media threat leads to lockdown at Rochester General Hospital

(UPDATED 9/14) Rochester General Hospital went into lockdown early Wednesday morning after a man allegedly made threats against hospital staff in a livestream. That man was found dead later that morning in his East Rochester condo. He has not been publicly identified by police. Rochester Police say they were alerted...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Suspicious calls prompt lockout at Batavia medical facility

Batavia, N.Y. — A lockout has been lifted at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation following a string of suspicious calls Wednesday. Staff members reported receiving calls from an individual making threats toward the facility on Bank Street in Batavia. The center went into lockout, meaning all exterior...
BATAVIA, NY
13 WHAM

Man, 27, shot while sitting at table at Rochester park

Rochester, N.Y. — A shooting Tuesday morning sent one man to the hospital. Rochester Police say the 27-year-old man was sitting at a table at a park on Grover Street when he was shot at least once in the upper body. Police say a young child was nearby. They...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Sentenced in June 2020 Maplewood District Homicide

A Rochester man will serve 25 years to life in a June 2020 homicide in the Maplewood District. 28-year-old Olajuwon Holt was convicted in July of 2nd-degree murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Paris Washington on Bardin Street. Holt was on parole for an assault conviction at the time,...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man gets 25 years to life for killing woman with a hatchet

Rochester, N.Y. — The man convicted of brutally killing a woman in Rochester is headed to prison. Joseph Rivera Jr., 22, will serve 25 years to life for stabbing Heather Majors, 47, with a hatchet at least 77 times on Chili Avenue on July 10, 2021. Majors was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where she died two days later.
ROCHESTER, NY

