Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana this weekGreenfield, IN
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingIndianapolis, IN
Related
Inside Indiana Business
GM to invest nearly $500M to support EV production in Marion
General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) is planning to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade operations at its Marion Metal Center, the company announced Thursday. The investment will add 6,000 square feet, as well as new and upgraded equipment, to the 2.7 million-square-foot facility to support the automaker’s electric vehicle production. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has confirmed to Inside INdiana Business that no new jobs will be created as a result.
Inside Indiana Business
German company expands to Midwest with Plainfield facility
A Germany-based logistics service provider is expanding its footprint with its first facility in the Midwest. Rhenus Warehousing Solutions is occupying 139,000-square-feet of warehouse space at the Gateway Business Park in Plainfield, though details of its financial investment are not being disclosed. Rhenus says it will use the space as...
Inside Indiana Business
Elanco HQ project nearing city approval, with a few issues outstanding
More trees. More windows. A dozen or so bicycle racks. Elanco Animal Health Inc. should address those items before winning city approval to start construction on its proposed, new $100 million-plus global headquarters at the former General Motors Stamping Plant site just west of downtown Indianapolis, according to a staff report by the city’s Metropolitan Development Commission.
Inside Indiana Business
What the business sector can learn from innovative nonprofits
Nonprofits across Central Indiana are being forced to adapt. As they deal with record-breaking need combined with a pandemic drop in donations, nonprofits are looking for ways to reimagine how to serve their communities. They are shifting gears, focusing on creative problem solving, unexpected partnerships, and innovation and much can be learned from their entrepreneurialism by the business sector as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Indiana Business
Elevance Health Foundation awards $23M for food as medicine programs
The Elevance Health Foundation is committing nearly $23 million in grants for programs that support the health of individuals and families through food and nutrition. The Indianapolis-based nonprofit says the grants will focus on using food to help prevent or manage chronic conditions, as well as developing long-term solutions for food security and providing nutrition and health education.
Inside Indiana Business
Construction begins on pet food company’s Rushville plant
Missouri-based Diamond Pet Foods has broken ground on a nearly $260 million manufacturing and distribution center in Rushville. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says the 700,000-square-foot facility will allow the company to increase its output to clients throughout the Midwest. The company plans to create up to 170 jobs by the end of 2024 as a result of the investment.
Inside Indiana Business
SkyWater names lead project executive for Purdue facility
Minnesota-based SkyWater Technology (Nasdaq: SKYT) is advancing its plans for a $1.8 billion semiconductor manufacturing plant in Purdue University’s Discovery Park District. During a visit to Purdue on Tuesday, CEO Thomas Sonderman announced the company has hired Todd Pedersen as vice president of corporate development. He will also serve as the lead project executive for the facility.
Inside Indiana Business
IU shares $1.6M grant to examine cover crops
Researchers from the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University-Bloomington will share in a $1.6 million grant from the National Science Foundation to better understand the usefulness of cover crops. SPEA says the team is talking a holistic approach to the climate, soil, and water quality...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Indiana Business
Little Red Door CEO to retire
The executive director and chief executive officer of the Little Red Door Cancer Agency in Indianapolis on Tuesday announced plans to retire. Fred Duncan, who has led the agency for 13 years, says he will step down in June 2023. Duncan came to Little Red Door from the Indianapolis Museum...
Inside Indiana Business
Announcement set for Marion GM plant
Governor Eric Holcomb will Thursday join officials from General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) for a major economic development announcement in Grant County. The event will take place at the GM Marion Metal Center. The governor’s office says Gerald Johnson, executive vice president of GM Global Manufacturing and Sustainability, and GM...
Inside Indiana Business
Muncie tech company acquires downtown bistro
The owner of Muncie-based financial software company Accutech Systems Corp. continues to grow the company beyond wealth management technology while also investing in the city’s downtown. Accutech has acquired Vera Mae’s Bistro, a fine dining establishment that has been in business for more than two decades. Accutech President...
Inside Indiana Business
Achieve a high-impact difference in our communities
It’s no secret – Hoosier societal issues and needs are complex and far-ranging. Outside of the political realm, how can one person make a high-impact difference in resolving issues and improving overall quality of life?. From environmental issues to access to healthcare and education to dealing with crime...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Indiana Business
Roe Lach to lead Indiana Sports Corp Board
Horizon League Commissioner Julie Roe Lach has been elected chair of the Indiana Sports Corp. Board of Directors. Roe Lach has been involved with intercollegiate athletics for more than 20 years, including 15 years with the NCAA where she served as vice president of enforcement. OneAmerica Executive Vice President Karin...
Inside Indiana Business
The Mind Trust invests in new Indy-area Purdue Polytechnic High School
Indianapolis-based nonprofit The Mind Trust is investing $500,000 to support Purdue Polytechnic High School’s new Indianapolis campus. The nonprofit says the Capacity Building Award will help PPHS launch its new Pike Township campus, located on the city’s northwest side. The campus is expected to open next fall for...
Inside Indiana Business
GigabitNow chosen as ISP for three Indiana cities
Seattle-based internet service provider GigabitNow has announced plans to utilize the Hoosier Networks LLC fiber network to provide high-speed internet to the cities of Bloomington, Columbus, and Shelbyville. GigabitNow says its services will cover at least 70,000 residences and businesses throughout the three cities. The fiber-based internet service is expected...
Inside Indiana Business
Brownsburg opens access road to raceway, business park
A new access road connecting a 47-acre business park that is under development and Lucas Oil Raceway in Brownsburg to Ronald Reagan Parkway is now open. Town leaders were joined this week by raceway officials and representatives of the engineering companies to hold a ceremonial ribbon-cutting for Raceway Boulevard. The...
Inside Indiana Business
Purdue enrollment hits new high
Purdue University has released its fall enrollment numbers, which have reached a new high. The university says a record 50,884 students are enrolled for classes, topping last year’s 49,639 students on the West Lafayette campus. Purdue says it received 68,309 applications for the fall of 2022. The incoming freshman...
Inside Indiana Business
Heartland releases film fest lineup
Indianapolis-based Heartland Film has released the lineup for the 31st annual of the Heartland International Film Festival. The event will feature more than 115 films, including 11 world premieres, three U.S. premieres, and 17 special presentations from major distributors, as well as 11 Indiana spotlight films. The festival will run...
Comments / 0