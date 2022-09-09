ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

Man expected to survive after shooting in Northside area, HPD says

HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is recovering after he was shot several times in the Northside area of Houston Wednesday night. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. near Fulton Street and Boundary Street. Houston police officers and fire officials responded to an initial call of a shooting. Officers arrived...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
fox26houston.com

Man, 33, found shot on side of Houston road, dies at hospital

HOUSTON - A man who was found shot on the side of the road in southwest Houston later died at the hospital, police say. The shooting was reported around 9:40 p.m. Monday in the 9700 block of Braeburn Glen Blvd. Police say the 33-year-old man had multiple gunshot wounds. Witnesses...
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Man shot, killed outside Inwood apartment complex

Houston police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing another man outside a Greater Inwood apartment complex last weekend, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department. Officers around 9:40 p.m....
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Elderly man shot to death by ex-girlfriend after fight in SE Houston

HOUSTON - Police are investigating how a fight between two exes in southeast Houston led to a deadly shooting. Officials were called to a home in the 100 block of Wrinkler Dr. near Telephone Rd around 4 p.m. Tuesday. That's when responding investigators at the scene found an unidentified man, 73, with a fatal gunshot wound.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston optometrist office robbed, search underway for suspects

HOUSTON - The search is underway for two men who robbed an optometrist office. It happened on Beechnut, near the West Loop. Police say one of the suspects stayed at the door, while the other approached the counter with a gun and demanded money. The employees complied and handed him...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Two teens critically injured in crash on Grand Parkway in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas — Two teens were critically injured Monday in a single-car crash on the Grand Parkway in Cypress, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff tweeted about the crash at about 6:30 p.m. and said it happened on the Grand Parkway/Highway 99 near Bridgeland Creek Parkway.
CYPRESS, TX

