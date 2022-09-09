ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Border Patrol releasing migrants in El Paso to ‘decompress’ processing center

By Fernie Ortiz, Julian Resendiz
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1Bb3_0hoPF7pk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42oQu3_0hoPF7pk00

County Judge: More than 3,400 migrants staying at Central Processing Center; agency weights installing tents to handle overflow

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Jesus Mendez teared up when he paused to think about his journey to the United States.

The 20-year-old from Venezuela had spent the past 10 days in a holding cell before finding himself at the Greyhound bus station in Downtown El Paso on Thursday afternoon.

Mendez is one of the dozens of paroled migrants that the U.S. Border Patrol started releasing the night before due to severe overcrowding at its processing centers, local officials say.

Further, the Border Patrol is contemplating erecting tent space in the next three to four days to handle the overflow of migrants who are not immediately expelled under public health order Title 42 and are instead routed to processing centers, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EiAeG_0hoPF7pk00

Samaniego on Thursday told KTSM that Border Patrol processing centers in the El Paso Sector are at 3,400 capacity and are unable to hold Venezuelan migrants, in particular, any longer.

Local authorities, the Border Patrol and the nonprofit organizations that provide legal assistance and comfort to migrants usually take in migrants released from federal custody, but are currently lacking volunteers at churches and shelters, Samaniego said.

An official with the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, which has been accommodating migrants as well, told KTSM it took in 95 adult Venezuelan citizens in a single day who were apparently dropped off in Downtown El Paso by the Border Patrol.

The Border Patrol late Thursday sent a statement saying it’s working with non-governmental organizations to coordinate releases.

“The El Paso Sector works closely with (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and Removal Operations for detention space and with local government officials and NGOs to decompress the high capacity of migrants in holding at the Sector’s Central Processing Center,” the statement said. “Once those options are exhausted, provisional releases are considered.”

The agency did not say how many migrants it had released on Thursday.

“Generally, after processing migrants who are not detained for the duration of their removal proceeding […] U.S. Border Patrol coordinates with local governments and cities to identify locations where migrants can conveniently access transportation services or accommodations,” the Border Patrol said. “Migrants will be provisionally released near community shelters, homeless shelters and bus stations throughout the city of El Paso.”

On Thursday, Jose Antonio Linares Rivero said he was headed to New York City and then Orlando, Florida to reunite with his grandmother and aunt.

The 21-year-old said it took him 30 days to get from Barquisimeto, Venezuela to the border wall in El Paso.

“The situation (in Venezuela) is difficult,” he said in Spanish. “And since I’m young, I’d like to fulfill my American dream, and here I am, in God’s name.”

For Mendez, who hails from Biscucuy, Venezuela, the moment was bittersweet.

He said being on U.S. soil brought him a sense of joy that he could not describe. But his eyes swelled with tears as he remembered his late grandfather.

“I looked up at the sky and I thought about my grandfather, who I always promised I’d make it (to America). I always told him, ‘One day I will be in the United States and I will take you to visit.’ … He ended up dying … but I made it. It’s a joy, it’s awesome.”

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Roosevelt County gives info on Tuesday inmate death

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Roosevelt County provided information on a reported unattended death at the Roosevelt County Detention Center earlier this week. According to a news release from Roosevelt County, Arnold Candelaria was found unresponsive in the Roosevelt County Detention Center just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials said life-saving measures conducted […]
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
State
Florida State
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Police investigate after North Grand Street shooting kills teen

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released information on an ongoing investigation surrounding a Wednesday night fatal shooting on North Grand Street. According to the police department, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 2800 block of North Grand Street at around 11:26 p.m. on Wednesday on reports of a shooting. […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hereford resident claims $1 million through Texas Lottery

This story has been edited to correct a factual error. The original story is on file with the News Director. HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Lottery website, a Hereford resident has claimed a $1 million Crossword ticket after playing the Texas Lottery scratch off game. The Texas Lottery detailed that the ticket […]
HEREFORD, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Randall County Sheriff searching for man wanted for human trafficking

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers has asked the public for help finding Nicholas Christopher Scott, wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for “Trafficking of Persons — Continuous.” The Crime Stoppers describe Scott as a 31-year-old man, 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair. If you know Cabello’s […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Border Wall#U S Border Patrol#Central Processing Center#The U S Border Patrol#Ktsm#The El Paso Sector#Venezuelan#The Border Patrol
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Regal theater location to close Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Regal Cinemas movie theater chain announced Wednesday that its Amarillo location will soon close. According to an announcement on its website, the Regal Amarillo Star will be closed as of Thursday. Officials stressed that there are no other Regal locations in the vicinity. For those who were subscribed […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for burglary suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information regarding an Aug. 20 burglary in the area of the 6700 block of Columbia Lane. According to the Crime Stoppers, at around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, an unknown man allegedly burglarized a home on Columbia Lane. The man arrived in a […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clovis to host free pet adoption event

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Clovis announced that it’s partnering with the High Plains Humane Society and Best Friends Animal Society for a pet adoption weekend from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Clovis Animal Shelter. The event, located at 2203 E. Brady, will be part of National […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hillary Clinton disputes Ocasio-Cortez notion that US can’t elect a woman president

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, the first woman to clinch a major-party nomination for president, on Sunday responded to skepticism from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) that a woman could hold the nation’s highest office.   “I think that a woman will become our president at some point,” Clinton said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Air Force Civil Engineer Center releases Cannon Air Force Base PFAS update

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Air Force Civil Engineer Center released a recorded update on the ongoing efforts to address per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) identified at Cannon Air Force Base. According to the 27th Special Operations Wing from Cannon AFB, that public update can be viewed here and marks the seventh of […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Trump insisted he would stay in White House after loss: book

A new book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reportedly reveals former President Trump told aides following the 2020 presidential election that he would remain in the White House after President Biden’s inauguration. Haberman wrote that Trump seemed to recognize he had lost to Biden immediately following the election, but his mood later changed, […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy