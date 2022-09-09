Read full article on original website
NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in September: Hochul
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With inflation continuing to hurt New Yorkers’ wallets, Gov Kathy Hochul said Tuesday that households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this September. All SNAP households, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will also get a supplemental allotment […]
Can Deposit Going To 10 Cents In New York State?
Vice President Harris was in Western New York this week and had much to say about green energy. Many are trying to get the United States to lower it's carbon footprint as electric vehicles become more popular and New York State starts to limit or eliminate fossil fuel dependency. But...
Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million
Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
NY state is well qualified to review Crouse-Upstate merger (Guest Opinion by William Magnarelli)
Assembly Member William B. Magnarelli, D-Syracuse, represents the 129th Assembly District in the New York state Legislature. While much has been written about the proposed merger between Crouse Hospital and Upstate University Hospital, it is important to recognize and acknowledge that New York state has a review process in place to examine the merger. I believe our state agencies are qualified to make an appropriate decision.
Albany Med to pay over $100K to former nurses
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a second agreement with Albany Med Health System. This comes after The AG's Office found that Albany Med forced former nurses to pay fees they weren’t required to after resignation or termination.
Does This Mark The End Of COVID Pandemic In New York?
A recent move made by Gov. Kathy Hochul shows the COVID pandemic may be over in New York State. Gov. Hochul confirmed she will not be extending the COVID-19 state disaster emergency. COVID State Disaster Emergency Not Extended. "I will not be renewing them this time. We’re in a different...
NEW YORK STATE DENIES HEALTHCARE WORKER BONUS FOR MOST FRONTLINE WORKERS IN ASSISTED LIVING FACILITIES
Despite how the Healthcare Worker Bonus is being touted by New York’s government representatives, the program’s rules regarding who is an eligible employer and who is an eligible employee are deeply flawed, unfair and discriminatory. The state’s Healthcare Worker Bonus Program is an acknowledgement by the NYS Legislature...
New York’s $4.2B environmental bond act getting big boost from advocates
Albany, N.Y. — Advocates are spending big to back a state plan to borrow $4.2 billion to help brace New York’s aging infrastructure against the effects of climate change. The Vote Yes for Clean Water & Jobs Coalition is launching a seven-figure ad campaign encouraging New Yorkers to approve the green-minded bond act that will appear on ballots this November.
Gov. Kathy Hochul: 1.75 million New Yorkers to get $270 checks
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $475 million had been set aside to provide a one-time child credit to eligible residents to combat inflation and improve affordability. Earlier, the New York state legislature approved the Additional NYS Child and Earned Income Tax Payment of $270 as part of the FY 2023 Enacted Budget.
New York Declares a State of Emergency Over Poliovirus. Here’s What That Means
New York governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency over poliovirus to raise awareness about the virus and boost vaccination rates. As of early September, poliovirus has been detected in wastewater samples from the New York metro area and four New York counties, including Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, and Nassau County.
New York state ends Covid emergency; Hochul encourages new booster shot
New York is no longer under a Covid-19 state of emergency after Gov. Kathy Hochul opted to let the emergency declaration expire Monday night. “I will not be renewing them this time,” Hochul told media after the National Urban League event Monday in New York City. According to WIVB,...
This Is How Much Tax New York State Places On Marijuana Sales
Let's be honest; the real reason New York State legalized adult-use recreational cannabis is due to the potential tax revenue it will produce. Although marijuana was decriminalized, the state fast-tracked approval of the legalization of marijuana after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the budget. So much money was provided for COVID-19 relief and to protect residents, that the state had few options to recoup the money. Then those in power realized that cannabis (and online sports betting) were the answer. Vices usually are, lol. People spend a lot of money on things like gambling, alcohol, tobacco, sex, drugs, and marijuana.
10,000 Jobs Coming To New York State Thanks To Major Renovation Of Airport
A major renovation to an airport in New York State is expected to bring 10,000 jobs. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Thursday, September 9, 2022, about the $9.5 billion renovation of John F. Kennedy International Airport. The project was initially expected to break ground in 2020, but it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2.4 million square foot, state-of-the-art renovation is expected to create 10,000 jobs, including 6,000 construction jobs.
Poliovirus is spreading in New York. Here’s what you need to know
A particular kind of poliovirus is spreading in the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that the country now joins a list of around 30 other countries where circulation of the virus has been identified. Those countries include the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Yemen and around two dozen in Africa.
New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended
The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
NY State Education Department poised to adopt regulations to hold nonpublic schools accountable
The New York State Board of Regents voted Monday to advance new regulations that provide greater oversight to enforce state education law about what's being taught in nonpublic school districts. The debate over the new regulations is dividing parents in the Hasidic community as the state could enforce stricter regulations...
Low Income Families In New York State Will Soon Get Tax Relief Checks
Certain low-income residents in New York State will be getting millions of dollars in tax relief. Governor Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders made the announcement today, September 8, 2022. New Yorkers who meet income eligibility will have access to $475 million in tax relief to help their families combat inflation.
