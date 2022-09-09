Read full article on original website
WyoFile
Sage grouse ‘holding steady,’ spring survey suggests
Wyoming’s spring 2022 count of strutting male greater sage grouse revealed a 6% increase over 2021, bucking expectations of a continuing decline predicted last fall. An average of 17.9 male grouse per active lek — about one more per breeding-ground lek than what was counted last year — reveals a population that is “holding steady or stabilizing,” said Nyssa Whitford, Wyoming Game and Fish’s sagebrush and sage grouse biologist.
WyoFile
Inflation Reduction Act aligns with Wyo policy, but not politics
With some $370 billion to entice more demand for efficiency and cleaner forms of energy, the Inflation Reduction Act promises to reshape the national energy landscape that steers much of Wyoming’s economy. That doesn’t bode well for Wyoming’s fossil fuel industries. Many of its provisions, however, directly align with...
WyoFile
Looming rail strike threatened Wyoming economy, coal industry
UPDATE—Unions reached a tentative agreement in the early morning hours of Sept. 15 to avoid a nationwide railroad strike, which represented a potential threat to Wyoming’s economy and coal industry. Members of all 12 unions involved in the bargain still must ratify the proposed agreements in coming weeks.
WyoFile
Movement to ‘re-Indigenize’ Yellowstone gains steam
OLD FAITHFUL—Tom Wadsworth read straight from the 154-year-old treaty that displaced his ancestors from their land as he made a case that Shoshone and Bannock tribal members should be allowed to hunt, fish and gather inside Yellowstone National Park. Signed at Fort Bridger on July 3, 1868 in what’s...
WyoFile
Will charter schools teach, or indoctrinate, Wyo students?
It may be too late to stop the approval of two Wyoming charter schools associated with a small Michigan Christian college. Opinion — But anyone who opposes public education dollars being diverted for the “patriotic education” Hillsdale College wants to give students here should raise a ruckus while they still can.
WyoFile
Elections official files complaint against conservative PAC
Campbell County’s chief elections officer has filed a complaint against Coal Country Conservatives Political Action Committee, calling on the Federal Elections Commission and the Wyoming secretary of state to undertake a “swift and robust investigation.”. The complaint, filed Friday by Campbell County Clerk Susan Saunders, names both the...
WyoFile
Lawmakers decline to enhance penalties for assaulting healthcare workers
The Joint Judiciary Committee voted Tuesday against sponsoring a bill aimed at enhancing penalties for those who assault or threaten violence against healthcare providers. Why it Matters: Proponents of the bill said it was an important step in protecting healthcare workers from rising violence in the industry. Between Jan. 2021...
WyoFile
Record number of independents running for Legislature
Seven independents, seven Libertarians and three Constitution Party candidates will be on the ballot for the Legislature in November’s general election — the highest number of minor-party and unaffiliated candidates since at least 1998, according to secretary of state records. Those numbers align with recent election patterns, according...
WyoFile
Let’s give ranked-choice voting a chance
Riddle me this: What’s hated by Republicans in Alaska, feared by Democrats in Nevada, loved by Australians and may be coming to Wyoming?. Opinion — If you said “ranked-choice voting,” go to the head of the class. Knowing the correct answer means you may be a hardline Wyoming Republican who’s tired of Democrats “meddling” in your elections, or one of the rest of us who are weary of the GOP’s hysterical rants about banning “crossover voting.” Whatever the case, you’re likely ready for meaningful election reform.
WyoFile
Fearing misconduct, lawmakers consider opening teacher personnel files
Spurred by constituent accounts of harassment and bullying by teachers and coaches, the Legislature’s Joint Education Committee debated Tuesday how to best hold K-12 employees accountable when they behave inappropriately with students. “I think we have instances where we need to do a better job of looking out for...
WyoFile
Grey Bull aims to be first Wyo Dem in Congress in 44 years
GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK—Lynnette Grey Bull spent the last Thursday afternoon of August psyching up climate change activists who’d flocked to Jackson Lake Lodge to encourage the Federal Reserve to account for humankind’s warming of the planet as it examines domestic monetary policy. Grey Bull, the Democratic...
WyoFile
Lawmakers to consider expanding trespass definitions
Lawmakers are scheduled to consider five draft trespass-related bills in mid-September, including measures that would criminalize aerial photography of prisons, flying drones “into the immediate reaches” of airspace over private property and crossing private property to collect antlers on public land. The draft bill — Prohibiting drones over...
WyoFile
Beyond doom and gloom: talking climate change with skeptics
Katharine Hayhoe, The Nature Conservancy’s chief scientist, wants Wyoming residents to discuss climate change in present-day terms that connect to people and the things they love. “We need to talk about things that are relevant to us: my family, my home, my job,” Hayhoe, a climate scientist, told an...
Old approach to wild horses lingers in the new West
The Bureau of Land Management in May published an amendment to the plan that guides decisions in the agency’s Rawlins and Rock Springs offices. In the document, the bureau’s staff revealed the new target population for the federally protected mustang herds in the Divide Basin and Salt Wells Creek: “Zero wild horses.”
WyoFile
Sec. of State Buchanan expected to depart soon, appointment likely
Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan will leave office before the end of his term. Buchanan’s departure will trigger an appointment process to fill the role until January. Buchanan announced in May he would not run for re-election to instead seek out a judicial opportunity. Gordon appointed Buchanan district court judge for the Eighth Judicial District in July.
WyoFile
Remembering Luke Bell, ‘Wyoming’s troubadour’
Luke Bell — a Cody-raised country singer affectionately known as the Wyoming troubadour — has died. He went missing on Aug. 20 in Tucson, Arizona, and was found Aug. 29 not far from where he disappeared. He was 32 years old. Laramie photographer and videographer Mike Vanata grew...
WyoFile
ExxonMobil to store CO2 on BLM lands in Wyoming
ExxonMobil has received a federal permit to inject CO2 for permanent underground storage below public Bureau of Land Management property in southwest Wyoming. The company will inject up to 60 million cubic feet of CO2 per day from its Shute Creek natural gas processing facility near La Barge, according to the BLM. The greenhouse gas will be stored in a briny portion of the Madison Aquifer some 18,000 feet below the surface in an area that straddles the border between Lincoln and Sweetwater counties.
WyoFile
Failing to fund education, Wyoming will fail in court too … again
When it comes to funding Wyoming schools, I take things personally. Opinion — I’ve never been a teacher but I have much respect for the profession, particularly because I watched how dedicated my mother-in-law, Barbara Owens, was to teaching music in Cheyenne. She typically traveled to four or five schools a day, lugging instruments and lesson plans to classrooms that always seemed way too small for the number of students she taught.
WyoFile
Wyoming considers joining interstate mental health care compacts
Lawmakers, looking to alleviate Wyoming’s mental health professional shortage, are considering measures that would make it easier for practitioners to work across state lines. The Joint Labor, Health and Social Services committee considered two draft bills this month that would allow the state to join interstate psychology and counseling...
WyoFile
Lawmakers seek to restrict secretary of state’s authority
Wyoming lawmakers are considering removing election-related duties from the office of secretary of state. The Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee passed a motion during a Thursday meeting to draft a bill to create a separate office to administer the state’s elections. The effort was in direct response to Rep. Chuck Gray (R-Casper) securing the Republican nomination for secretary of state.
