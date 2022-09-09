Read full article on original website
Grange Hill actress Gwyneth Powell has tragically died
Grange Hill star Gwyneth Powell has tragically died at the age of 76, her agent has confirmed. The TV actress was best known for playing headmistress Bridget McClusky between 1981 and 1991 on the BBC series, and also appeared in Channel 4 comedy show Man Down, among other roles. Announcing...
Regé-Jean Page, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s’ Glen Powell to Star in ‘Butch and Sundance’ Series at Amazon
Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell will star in TV series about Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid for Amazon, Variety has confirmed with sources. The untitled series will be executive produced by The Russo Brothers under their AGBO production banner. Kaz and Ryan Firpo, who most recently worked on Marvel’s “The Eternals,” will write. The search is currently on for a showrunner. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps but it is known that Page will play Cassidy while Powell will play The Sundance Kid. Both actors will also serve as executive producers on the show in addition to...
Dame Kelly Holmes explains 'poignant' reason she decided not to wear black after Queen's death
Dame Kelly Holmes has shared the reason why she decided to forego wearing black during an appearance on ITV News in the wake of the Queen’s death. The iconic 52-year-old Olympic gold medal winner was interviewed on ITV’s daytime news special today following the death of Her Majesty on Thursday.
Timothée Chalamet Reveals The Career Advice He Got From Leonardo DiCaprio
No, Leo didn't offer the "Call Me By Your Name" actor advice on dating women under 25.
Blake Lively expecting fourth child with Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively has announced that she's expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds after showing off her baby bump. The celebrity couple already have a trio of daughters and it looks like a new addition to the family will be on the way in a matter of months. Lively...
House of the Dragon viewers shocked by 'very uncomfortable' incestuous scene
Spoiler alert: This article contains details about House of the Dragon episode 4. The latest episode of House of the Dragon has left viewers in shock following an incestuous scene between Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Daemon (Matt Smith). Upon his return from his fight against the Crabfeeder and the Stepstones,...
The Crown pauses filming following passing of Queen Elizabeth II
Netflix has confirmed that production has halted on the upcoming season of The Crown following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. A representative for Netflix has confirmed to Tyla that filming has paused out of respect for Her Majesty. Production will also not take place on the day of the Queen's funeral - the exact of the ceremony date will be confirmed by Buckingham Palace in due course .
Little girl writes tear-jerking letter to the Queen telling her to look out for her great grandma
An eight-year-old child left a heartfelt message for Her Majesty at Green Park following her death last week. Written and signed by Georgie May, the letter asks the Queen to look out for the young writer’s grandma, who died ‘a few months ago’. Dede, Georgie’s great-grandma, followed...
The Crown star Olivia Colman pays tribute to the Queen following her death
The Crown actress Olivia Colman has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death last week. The Emmy and Golden Globe winner portrayed the late monarch in seasons three and four of the critically acclaimed Netflix series. She shared her tribute with Variety and spoke highly of the Queen's...
Viewers are calling 'seriously underrated' thriller 'the best movie on Netflix'
It's easy for content to get lost amid the hundreds of titles available on Netflix, but users can't stop raving about one 'underrated' thriller that arrived on the streaming platform a few years ago. What Happened To Monday first dropped on Netflix in 2017, and while we've had all sorts...
Married at First Sight shock as bride moves out and disappears before dinner party
In an exclusive first look ahead of tonight's (13 September) episode, Married at First Sight's Lara and Richie appear to having relationship difficulties, as Lara was nowhere to be seen at a dinner party. The 49-year-old former dancer was a total no-show as her newly-wed husband, Richie, 51, attended the...
Parents share daughters' heartwarming reactions to The Little Mermaid trailer
Parents are sharing their young daughters' reactions to the first teaser trailer for Disney's live action The Little Mermaid film, and everyone is *sobbing*. Watch below:. This is the first glimpse that Disney fanatics have gotten to see Halle Bailey as Ariel and so far, the response has been super emotional.
The Crown's Claire Foy pays emotional tribute to 'incredible monarch' Queen Elizabeth II
The Crown star Claire Foy has paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, who passed away last Thursday, 8 September. Claire, who played the Queen in the first and second season of the Netflix drama before handing the role over to Olivia Colman, described the Queen as an 'incredible monarch'.
People are remembering touching clip of Queen and David Attenborough joking in Palace gardens
People are looking back fondly on a sweet clip of Sir David Attenborough with the late Queen Elizabeth III, following her passing this week. The pair had appeared together in ITV's 2018 documentary programme The Queen's Green Planet, sharing a rarely-seen informal side to the monarch. Watch the clip here:
