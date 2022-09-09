ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Grange Hill actress Gwyneth Powell has tragically died

Grange Hill star Gwyneth Powell has tragically died at the age of 76, her agent has confirmed. The TV actress was best known for playing headmistress Bridget McClusky between 1981 and 1991 on the BBC series, and also appeared in Channel 4 comedy show Man Down, among other roles. Announcing...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Regé-Jean Page, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s’ Glen Powell to Star in ‘Butch and Sundance’ Series at Amazon

Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell will star in TV series about Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid for Amazon, Variety has confirmed with sources. The untitled series will be executive produced by The Russo Brothers under their AGBO production banner. Kaz and Ryan Firpo, who most recently worked on Marvel’s “The Eternals,” will write. The search is currently on for a showrunner. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps but it is known that Page will play Cassidy while Powell will play The Sundance Kid. Both actors will also serve as executive producers on the show in addition to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Joseph Fiennes
Person
Samira Wiley
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Tyla

Blake Lively expecting fourth child with Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively has announced that she's expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds after showing off her baby bump. The celebrity couple already have a trio of daughters and it looks like a new addition to the family will be on the way in a matter of months. Lively...
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

The Crown pauses filming following passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Netflix has confirmed that production has halted on the upcoming season of The Crown following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. A representative for Netflix has confirmed to Tyla that filming has paused out of respect for Her Majesty. Production will also not take place on the day of the Queen's funeral - the exact of the ceremony date will be confirmed by Buckingham Palace in due course .
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handmaids#Gilead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Tyla

Tyla

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy