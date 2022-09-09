Read full article on original website
Thousands Celebrate Pride in Worcester
WORCESTER - Thousands were in attendance as downtown Worcester erupted in celebration of Pride on Saturday as part of the annual Worcester Pride Festival. The event was a welcome return for many in the LGBTQ+ community after reduced celebrations due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. "We have over 60...
ACT NOW: Fly from Worcester to NYC on JetBlue for $39
Travelers on JetBlue's direct service between Worcester and New York City can book a one-way ticket for just $39. JetBlue is running the Fall in Love sale from now through the end of the day on Sept. 15. Flights between Worcester and Fort Lauderdale, Fla. are also on sale for...
Worcester Community Action Council Moving to Chestnut Street this Fall
WORCESTER - The Worcester Community Action Council announced the organization is moving its offices from the Denholm building to Chestnut Street in late fall. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com has previously reported, the Denholm building at 484-500 Main St. has been sold to the City of Worcester and the building's condo unit owners have until this winter to relocate.
Worcester Pub Offers Amazing All-You-Can-Eat Wings Deal
WORCESTER - Quinn's Irish Pub on West Boylston Street in Worcester is now offering an all-you-can-eat special on wings on Thursdays. The wing deal includes bone-in and boneless wings and customers can choose between 12 different flavors, including buffalo, barbeque, mango habanero, garlic buffalo, sweet teriyaki, garlic cajun, garlic parmesan, sweet chili, chipotle BBQ, Nashville hot, Golden BBQ and Jamaican Jerk.
Two New Development Projects Proposed in Worcester
WORCESTER - Two new housing projects were presented to the Worcester Zoning Board of Appeals on Sept. 12. A 218-unit housing development at 225 Shrewsbury Street and 68 Albany Street is being proposed at the corner of Casco Street and Albany Street, as well as 120 parking spaces at 68 Albany Street. The housing units include 55 studio, 127 one-bedroom and 36 two-bedroom units. Lundgren Equity Partners is the applicant on the plan.
Worcester Man Sentenced for Fraudulent Sports Car Purchase
WORCESTER - A local man was sentenced to serve nearly four years in federal prison for using the identity of two victims to open bank accounts and fraudulently attempting to purchase an $83,000 Chevrolet Camaro. Brandon Brouillard, 29, of Worcester, received a sentence of 47 months in prison and five...
Shrewsbury Man Pleads Guilty in Worcester Woman's 2018 Death
WORCESTER - A local man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the killing of a woman in Worcester in 2018, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early Jr. Joseph Dalrymple, 37, of Shrewsbury, was sentenced to 18 to 20 years in prison for the death of Marlene Bleau,...
Weekend Traffic Advisory: stArt on the Street Festival on Sunday
WORCESTER -The stARt on the Street festival returns this Sunday, Sept. 18 from 11 AM to 6 PM on Park Avenue in Worcester. The Worcester Police Department has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the festival. From 6:30 AM to 6 PM, the area of Park Avenue between Highland Street...
5 Great Ways to Spend Your Weekend in Worcester
It may have been a shorter week, but the weekend could not have come any sooner! Give yourself time to refuel this weekend. How will you choose to relax on Saturday and Sunday? Get inspired by ThisWeekinWorcester.com’s list of five fun events happening near you!. Take it easy this...
Three-Alarm Fire at Doherty Construction Site
WORCESTER - A three-alarm fire at the construction site for the new Doherty High School led to one worker transferred to the hospital with injuries on Monday. According to a briefing by city officials, roofing insulation caught fire, causing the blaze that led to a traffic advisory near the Highland Street and Newton Square area.
Here are the 5 Cheapest Places to Get Gas this Weekend in Worcester
1. Shell - 466 Lincoln St. and Goldwaithe Road. 4. Duquette's - 690 Grafton St. and Rudolph Street. 5. Prime Energy - 1310 Grafton St. and Southwest Cutoff.
Worcester Airport Hiring On-Call Snow Removal Help for Upcoming Winter
WORCESTER - The Worcester Regional Airport is now accepting applications for temporary, on-call snow removal workers and heavy equipment operators for the 2022-2023 winter season. Drivers must be available nights, days, weekends and holidays whenever snow, ice, freezing rain or other inclement weather is in the forecast. The pay is...
21 People Indicted for Fentanyl, Cocaine Trafficking in Southbridge, Lawrence
BOSTON - Nearly two dozen people have been indicted in federal court in Boston in connection with alleged roles in drug trafficking organizations (DTOs) that distributed cocaine and fentanyl throughout the North Shore and Central Massachusetts. According to the U.S. Attorney's office, 21 individuals have been charged with conspiracy to...
JetBlue Switches to Larger Plane for Daily Service Between Worcester and Fort Lauderdale
WORCESTER - Due to a higher demand in travel, JetBlue has switched to a Airbus A320 for daily service between Worcester Regional Airport and Fort Lauderdale, Fla. According to Massport, the Airbus A320 adds 28% more passenger capacity. Non-stop flights from Worcester to Fort Lauderdale depart daily at 5:50 PM....
Weekend Traffic Advisory: Pride Festival, Canal Diggers Road Race on Saturday
WORCESTER - Residents can expect traffic delays in downtown Worcester on Saturday with several streets closed for the 2022 Pride Festival and the Canal Diggers Road Race. The Worcester Police Department will conduct intermittent traffic control on the following streets:. Franklin Street - from Church Street to Main Street -...
Check Out the Schedule for Pride Worcester 2022: Sept. 1 to Sept. 11
The city of Worcester is celebrating Pride with 11 days worth of events focused on the LGBTQ+ community. From now until Sept. 11, the nearly 30 Pride Worcester events include celebrations like the Pride Art Walk, the Queer Solidarity Sip-in supporting employees at Starbucks and the Wormtown Drag and Comedy Brunch.
Neighborhood Watch Meetings in Worcester - September 2022
The Worcester Police Department is encouraging residents to attend their neighborhood watch meetings to stay up-to-date on what’s happening in their neighborhoods and to share any concerns or questions they may have. There are over 50 Neighborhood Watch Groups in Worcester. Meetings are held regularly — often once a...
Kennedy Wins State Senate Primary, Healey and Diehl for Governor
Robyn Kennedy has been declared the winner of the Democratic Party primary for the 1st senate district of Worcester. Kennedy received 5,182 votes, 53.71%, of the votes in the City of Worcester. Across the district, Kennedy has 8,038 votes (55.7%) while Worcester Mayor Joe Petty 6,397 votes (44.3%) with 99...
Worcester Police Make Arrest for Loaded Gun, Open Hennessy Bottle After Traffic Stop on Highland Street
WORCESTER - Police arrested a 21-year-old Worcester resident on Tuesday following a traffic stop on Highland Street. According to police, Neighborhood Response Team officers were on patrol near Park Avenue when they witnessed a white Mercedes-Benz make multiple turns without using a turn signal. The vehicle had tinted windows and officers couldn't see inside.
Flood Warning in Effect Through Tuesday Afternoon in Worcester Area
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Worcester area until 4:15 PM on Tuesday afternoon. Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected throughout Worcester County. Since Monday, between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen and an additional 2 inches of...
