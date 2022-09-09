ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Thousands Celebrate Pride in Worcester

WORCESTER - Thousands were in attendance as downtown Worcester erupted in celebration of Pride on Saturday as part of the annual Worcester Pride Festival. The event was a welcome return for many in the LGBTQ+ community after reduced celebrations due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. "We have over 60...
Worcester Pub Offers Amazing All-You-Can-Eat Wings Deal

WORCESTER - Quinn's Irish Pub on West Boylston Street in Worcester is now offering an all-you-can-eat special on wings on Thursdays. The wing deal includes bone-in and boneless wings and customers can choose between 12 different flavors, including buffalo, barbeque, mango habanero, garlic buffalo, sweet teriyaki, garlic cajun, garlic parmesan, sweet chili, chipotle BBQ, Nashville hot, Golden BBQ and Jamaican Jerk.
Two New Development Projects Proposed in Worcester

WORCESTER - Two new housing projects were presented to the Worcester Zoning Board of Appeals on Sept. 12. A 218-unit housing development at 225 Shrewsbury Street and 68 Albany Street is being proposed at the corner of Casco Street and Albany Street, as well as 120 parking spaces at 68 Albany Street. The housing units include 55 studio, 127 one-bedroom and 36 two-bedroom units. Lundgren Equity Partners is the applicant on the plan.
Three-Alarm Fire at Doherty Construction Site

WORCESTER - A three-alarm fire at the construction site for the new Doherty High School led to one worker transferred to the hospital with injuries on Monday. According to a briefing by city officials, roofing insulation caught fire, causing the blaze that led to a traffic advisory near the Highland Street and Newton Square area.
Worcester Police Make Arrest for Loaded Gun, Open Hennessy Bottle After Traffic Stop on Highland Street

WORCESTER - Police arrested a 21-year-old Worcester resident on Tuesday following a traffic stop on Highland Street. According to police, Neighborhood Response Team officers were on patrol near Park Avenue when they witnessed a white Mercedes-Benz make multiple turns without using a turn signal. The vehicle had tinted windows and officers couldn't see inside.
