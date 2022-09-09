Read full article on original website
IATC releases latest team rankings
(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches have released their latest team rankings. Logan-Magnolia is the highest-ranked KMAland girls team, coming in at No. 1 in Class 1A while Glenwood leads the boys teams at No. 6 in 3A. Find the full rankings here. CLASS 1A.
KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings (9/15): Lewis Central takes over No. 1 in 3A/4A/5A
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central jumps to No. 1 in the large class while Atlantic, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton and Glidden-Ralston moved in to the latest KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings. As always, the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass teams are all eligible for the...
Ken Lauridsen, 90, Henderson, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, September 16, 2022. Visitation Start: 9:30 a.m. Visitation End: 10:30 a.m. (one hour prior to service) Memorials: Family will direct memorials. Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson. Cemetery: Villisca, IA Cemetery.
Glenwood ready to take shot at 3A No. 1 Harlan
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood football has tested themselves early in the 2022 football season, but their most daunting challenge might be the one that lies ahead on Friday night. The Rams are 2-1 on the year with wins over Atlantic and Abraham Lincoln. The lone loss on their record was a defeat to 4A No. 6 Indianola, but they also had an early defeat at the hands of 5A No. 9 Sioux City East expunged from the record books.
Lo-Ma wins slugfest with Westwood, shifts focus to Tri-Center
(Logan) -- After securing the season’s first victory, Logan-Magnolia (1-2) looks to get back to .500 when it hosts Tri-Center (1-2) Friday. The Panthers took down Westwood (2-1) in a 14-6 defensive slugfest in week three to end their season-opening skid. “We needed [the win],” Logan-Magnolia head coach Matt...
Harlan's record-breaking QB Kasperbauer humbled, ready to continue hard work
(Harlan) -- Harlan standout quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer has rewritten the record books for Iowa's most storied program. Kasperbauer threw for 186 yards last week in Harlan's 42-14 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton, surpassing Joel Osborn as the Cyclones' all-time leader with 6,382 yards. "It's an honor to see the numerous years...
Red Oak seeking first 4-0 start in 51 years
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak football team has a chance to do something it hasn't done since 1971. The Tigers have already accomplished something they hadn't done in 15 years -- a 3-0 start thanks to wins over Riverside, West Central Valley and Nodaway Valley. Red Oak's fast start...
Sporrer pacing 1A No. 1 Logan-Magnolia girls
(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia sophomore Madison Sporrer has seen success firsthand. Now, the last standout runner from her family leads the top team in Class 1A. Sporrer is currently ranked No. 6 in Class 1A by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches while her team is the IATC's top squad.
Walter Eugene "Gene" Gleaves, age 92, Oakland, IA
Visitation Location: Oakland United Methodist Church. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 15, 2022. Memorials: A memorial fund is being established in Gene's name. Funeral Home: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland, Iowa. Cemetery: Oaklawn Cemetery.
AHSTW riding stingy defense into undefeated showdown with Mount Ayr
(Avoca) – The AHSTW football team is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2018 as they head into a showdown with Mount Ayr this week. The KMA State Class A No. 10 Vikings picked up wins over IKM-Manning and Earlham to start the year before grinding out a 28-0 win at Southwest Valley last week.
Music boosters can cages relocating
(Shenandoah) -- Contributors to a major Shenandoah School District fundraiser have a new location to drop off cans. Officials with the Shenandoah Music Boosters announce a shift in the organization's can cages to the Shen's Cans Redemption Center at 1872 A Avenue north of the community. Music Boosters President Julie Murren tells KMA News the increasing amount of materials contributed forced the group to move the cages from the Hy-Vee and Fareway parking lots.
Maryville volleyball leaning on three seniors in strong start
(Maryville) -- Maryville volleyball is off to a fine start behind the standout play and leadership of three seniors. The Spoofhounds, following a four-set road win at Excelsior Springs on Tuesday, have seven wins in their first 10 matches. “We’re feeling great,” Coach Bailey Cook told KMA Sports. “We’re seeing...
KMAland Girls XC (9/12): East Atchison, Platte Valley's claim titles in Tarkio
(KMAland) -- East Atchison and Mya Wray won championships in Tarkio, Central Decatur and MSTM ran well at Pleasantville and Ava Rush had a strong run for Atlantic at Ballard on Monday in KMAland Girls XC. Paul Fish Invitational (at Red Oak) Mayson Hartley, Raenna Henke and Maya Hunter went...
Dallas County wreck takes Lenox man's life
(Woodward) -- A Lenox man was killed in a one-vehicle accident in Dallas County earlier this week. The Iowa State Patrol Wednesday released information on an fatal accident occurring Monday afternoon. Authorities say 39-year-old Jason Lee Johnson of Lenox was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck on 150th Street east of S Avenue in Woodward. Johnson's 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup was eastbound when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle exited the roadway and struck a field drive. The collision caused the pickup to overturn. The patrol says Johnson was not wearing a seat belt.
KMAland Tennis (9/14): Maryville's Hansen, Wood team up for second-place finish at Cameron
(Cameron) -- Maryville’s doubles team of Lily Hansen and Kensley Wood came in with a second place finish in their bracket at the Cameron Tournament on Wednesday. Hansen and Wood went 3-1 on the day at the No. 3 doubles position while Jaci Elston took fourth at No. 2 singles.
Clarinda parents express frustrations, concerns regarding harassment incident
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda parents and residents expressed frustrations and concerns over the handling of a school hazing and harassment incident. Shortly following the Clarinda School Board's regular meeting Wednesday night, several parents of students within the district stated what they view as a lack of sufficient punishment following an internal investigation into an incident at the Clarinda High School. According to Police Chief Keith Brothers, whose agency assisted in the investigation in late August, allegations suggest two students were forcing a student to perform pushups in a shower facility. Allegations were also made that the victim, a young man, was urinated on as part of the harassment. Following adjournment, Eric Gross, whose child is a freshman in high school, says he believes more needs to be communicated with parents in regards to 7-12 Principal Luke Cox's investigation and what the district heard from their respective students in their statements to the district.
2002 3A state champions to be honored in Atlantic Friday
(Atlantic) -- Atlantic's 2002 state football champion will be honored on Friday evening prior to their game with Ballard. The 2002 3A state champions will be recognized at 6:30 Friday evening at the Trojan Bowl. Spectators are asked to come early and enjoy the evening.
Red Oak council ponders MidAmerican franchise renewal, fees
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak City Council continued discussions on a renewed franchise agreement with MidAmerican Energy at a workshop Monday night. Earlier this year, MidAmerican officials met with the council to discuss renewing a franchise agreement with the city, due to the current 25-year contract expiring in May 2023. The agreement, among other things, grants the utility company to use the city right of way for gas and electric services provided to the community. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the proposed contract from MidAmerican is identical to the current one, except for the addition of a franchise fee. She says the city would collect the fee through the utility company based on gas and electric bills or both.
Stanton-Essex looks for continued growth following 2-1 start
(Essex) -- The Stanton-Essex football team is continuing to come together as a squad through the first three weeks of the season. The Vikings are 2-1 after their first two weeks, including their latest triumph -- a 34-24 win over East Union Friday. "The resiliency and the ability to overcome...
Mills County motorcycle wreck injures 1
(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs woman was injured in motorcycle-versus-deer accident in Mills County late Friday evening. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says a 2005 Harley Davidson driven by 60-year-old Pamela Hoselton struck a deer on Highway 34 shortly after 11:15 p.m. Hoselton was taken via Lifenet Helicopter to a local hospital. Further information on the accident is unavailable at this time.
