ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Updated: Suspect dead, officer injured after a shooting at a Lexington hotel

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 6 days ago

Lexington police have shot and killed a suspect who allegedly shot an officer, the police department said in a release Friday morning.

The shooting happened at a hotel Thursday night, police said. The suspect who was shot was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said. The officer who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police haven’t identified the suspect or any officers involved. More information is expected to be released later Friday morning.

Around 10:43 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the Extended Stay America on Tates Creek Road for a report of trespassing and a delayed assault report, according to Police Chief Lawrence Weathers. The suspect refused to answer the door when officers arrived on scene.

“Officers were able to gain access to the room and shortly after entry, the suspect fired a gun at the officers,” Weathers said. The officers returned gunfire. The officers backed out of the room after returning gunfire.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15kqJU_0hoPDR5N00
Lexington Police chief Lawrence Weathers addresses media on a shooting death of a subject Thursday September 8th at a hotel on Tates Creek Road. September 9, 2022. Marcus Dorsey/mdorsey@herald-leader.com

The suspect refused to leave the room after the shooting, according to Weathers. This led to a multi-hour standoff which ended when officers entered the room at 4:30 a.m. and located the suspect suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office identified the suspect as Joshua Hagans, 40. He was pronounced dead at 5:05 a.m. from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner said.

The injured officer has been released from the hospital, Weathers said Friday morning.

Kentucky State Police have taken over the investigation, which is a standard procedure in shootings that involve police officers. The state police Critical Incident Response Team has jurisdiction to investigate shootings involving officers across the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y5k2B_0hoPDR5N00
An officer leaves the Extended Stay America on Tates Creek Road Sept. 9, 2022 where the night before Lexington police shot and killed a suspect who allegedly shot an officer. The suspect who was shot was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said. The officer who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Brian Simms/bsimms@herald-leader.com

Weathers said Friday morning that two officers were involved, including the one who was shot. Their bodycams were activated, Weathers said. Both officers are being placed on administrative assignment until the end of an investigation into the shooting. It’s common for the department to place officers on administrative assignment after they’ve been involved in a shooting.

This is the second time in a week that Lexington police have shot a suspect. Last Thursday police shot an armed individual who wasn’t complying with verbal commands from officers on Jennifer Road, police said. That suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

In March police shot and killed 43-year-old Frederick Clinton Miller after he allegedly fired at officers on Gay Place.

Weathers said that shootings involving police aren’t common in Lexington, but “they can happen anywhere.”

“There are a lot of emotions involved” in shootings that involve police, Weathers said. “The officers that are involved, their families, the emotions are involved. The suspect and relatives, you have emotions there and then you have emotions from the public.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments / 2

Related
WTVQ

Teenager found shot on Oxford Circle in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a teenager was found shot around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Oxford Circle. According to officers, the juvenile was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The search continues for a suspect. Investigators say anyone with...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Former Lexington police chief reacts to recent gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Multiple agencies and organizations are sparking conversations over the recent gun violence in Lexington after the city reaches its 35th homicide for the year. That number is just two shy of the 37 homicides in 2021. Former Lexington Police Chief Anthany Beatty served on...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police turn to Crime Stoppers to ID Horse Mania vandal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – They’re conversation pieces, examples of pride and talent across the city. The Horse Mania sculptures are also a target for late-night mischief that can easily result in damage to the art. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time one of the Horse Mania sculptures...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

1 man killed in West Sixth Street Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The victim involved in Monday night’s shooting on West Sixth Street has died, according to authorities. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office indicated that 22-year-old Doricky Juran Harris succumbed to his gunshot wound at 11:49 p.m. Monday at UK Hospital. The manner of...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Two people killed in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened Wednesday afternoon, around 4, at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive. KSP says 74-year-old James Jackson was driving a car east on KY-52 when...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Lexington Hotel#Kentucky State Police#Violent Crime#Lexington Police
WKYT 27

Lexington shooting victim dies; police investigating as homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a homicide that happened Monday evening. Around 9:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Sixth Street for a person who had been shot. When they arrived, officers found someone with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Two arrested for brawl at UK Hospital during violent weekend in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a busy and violent weekend in Lexington, with multiple shootings and a fight outside UK Chandler Hospital. Two men are facing charges after Lexington police say they got into a brawl with relatives of a gunshot victim at the hospital. Marquis Tompkins and Roderick Bowditch Jr. were arrested Saturday night and were in court Monday afternoon.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. man accused of hitting woman with his car after smoking marijuana

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Richmond man is accused of hitting a woman with his car. The crash happened Monday on US 421 in Berea. According to the Richmond Register, KSP troopers say Derrick Hurt drove off the road after smoking marijuana and hit the victim. The woman’s current condition...
BEREA, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVQ

2 die in Madison County crash, KSP investigating

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men died Wednesday in a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, 74-year-old James Jackson was driving on KY-52 when he crossed the center line and hit a car driven by 62-year-old Matt Spaulding. Jackson was taken to a local hospital where...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington community members come together hoping to end violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Lexington community is coming together and taking a stand against violence in the city. “This is just bringing us all together. I’ve never seen so much happiness like there is right now,” said Amanda, a concerned mother. Holding her youngest in her arms,...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

What’s behind Lexington’s spike in violent crime?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – City leaders said the rise in violent crime is something Lexington has never experienced before. They are pointing to a rising rate of violence that is being experienced across the country. “The police can’t be on every square foot of Fayette County at every...
LEXINGTON, KY
wvih.com

Police Investigate After Two Bodies Found

Two death investigations are underway in Lexington after bodies were found in separate locations Monday morning. The first is on Red Berry Circle, near Boston Road. Lexington police say they found a body in the back of an abandoned car in the 900 block of Red Berry. The cause of death is unknown.
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Lexington deals with multiple shootings over the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Nine people were injured in shootings between Saturday night and Sunday morning in Lexington. The recent wave of shootings has Sherry Warsh with the advocacy group Build concerned. “Our kids have nowhere safe to go,” she said. “That’s really what go me into fighting for the...
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
10K+
Followers
476
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy