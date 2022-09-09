BOSTON - The state auditor has cleared the way for nearly $3 billion to be returned to Massachusetts taxpayers using an obscure law.Auditor Suzanne Bump said in a press release that her office has finished its review of net tax revenues reported by the state - and the amount exceeds the limit set by voters in 1986. The ballot question called "Chapter 62F" allows for tax rebates when the state budget is overflowing.Roughly $2.94 billion will be returned to taxpayers, but there are still questions about when and how Massachusetts residents will get their money back. A top Baker administration official...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO