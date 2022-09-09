Gus Poyet: Erling Haaland Will Make Everyone Forget About Ronaldo And Messi

Ex-Premier League manager and Chelsea player Gus Poyet has weighed in with his thoughts on Erling Haaland, and has nothing but praise for the Norwegian.

Erling Haaland has took the Premier League like nobody could have ever imagined in their wildest dreams. The Norwegian has ten goals in six games, and really looks on course to breaking Mohamed Salah's record.

Gus Poyet has been speaking about the player in an interview with Midnite Sports , and has weighed in on his thoughts with just how good Erling Haaland can become.

Gus Poyet believes Erling Haaland can go to the very top. IMAGO / Action Plus

Poyet believes Haaland and Kylian Mbappe will make people forget about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and will likely break every record there is to break.

"I don't know if people remember, wherever you were, if you saw Real Madrid score, you knew it was Ronaldo, Barcelona score, you knew it was Messi, now it's Haaland! You watch any game, you hear Man City score, you know Haaland has scored. He's young as well, he's going to beat all the records in football, he's going to beat everybody, he's amazing"

On whether Erling Haaland is better than Harry Kane at the minute, the former Chelsea midfielder had this to say,

Gus Poyet has high hopes for Erling Haaland. IMAGO / Imaginechina

"They're different players, one is a top goalscorer, Haaland will always be there in the box, waiting for a cross, mistake, pass, like a proper killer. Kane is a great football player, especially in the last few years, he's started dropping and making things happen. Kane is an all-round football player, but I think Haaland is clear, you just know he's going to score even if he touches the ball five times in a game."

A clear and concise view from Poyet, who truly believes Erling Haaland has all the tools to become one of the world's best ever players.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: