ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#House Fire
news4sanantonio.com

Homeless man arrested after forcing way into Olmos Park home

OLMOS PARK, Texas - A homeless man was arrested after an early morning home invasion. Olmos Park Police said they received calls early Thursday morning about a suspicious man walking in the backyards of homes off Paseo Encinal near McCullough Avenue. A homeowner told officers that a homeless man forced his way into her home and was in his bedroom.
OLMOS PARK, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Several cats require oxygen after being rescued from East Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO - An early morning fire destroyed an East Side home. The fire started just before 4 a.m. at a home off Hays Street near North Walters Street. Homeowners could be seen carrying their animals, including five dogs and two cats, out of the burning home. Both homeowners and all the pets did make it out safely, but the two cats did require oxygen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news4sanantonio.com

Murder suspect held on $1M bond in double homicide at North Side lounge

SAN ANTONIO - New information has been released in the double murder of two people, including an innocent bystander, at a North Side lounge over the weekend. Hollywood Park Police confirmed that U.S. Marshals captured Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, in Waco and charged him with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rose Bistro off San Pedro Avenue near Loop 1604.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Baptist Temple needs help after day care van stolen, vandalized during overnight break-in

SAN ANTONIO - A Southeast Side church is asking for your help after their fell victim to theft and vandalism over the weekend. The Baptist Temple was broken into sometime in the early morning hours of Monday. The suspects stole the van used to pick up children who attend the Early Learning Center. The van was eventually recovered but it was badly vandalized to the point that it needs to be replaced.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Navarro ISD residents outraged by apartment project

(Seguin) — Some residents in the Navarro ISD have vowed to fight against the city’s plans to have a nearly 300-unit apartment complex built at the corner of State Highway 46 and Cordova Road. A number of people have taken to social media to comment on stories that we have written about the Lily Springs apartment complex. They say that the project will be bad for the Navarro ISD in a number of ways.
SEGUIN, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police are on the lookout for man responsible for deadly Northside lounge shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a man after a deadly shooting inside a Northside lounge that left two people dead and one injured. Police believe Darrick Oliver Jr killed 26-year-old Justin Hutchieson and 27-year-old Alaina Henderson, who police say was merely visiting from out of town. A third man was wounded and expected to recover.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy