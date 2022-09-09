Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Man shoots at peeping Tom who was watching teen relative from patio of Northwest Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – A man chased down and fired shots at a peeping Tom who was watching a 17-year-old girl through a patio window of their apartment. It happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 6800 block of Seco Creek, just outside Loop 1604 near Interstate 10 on the city’s Northwest Side.
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot several times while being chased by men in a car on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was rushed to the hospital after he say he was shot while being chased on the Northwest Side. Police were called out around 4 a.m. Thursday to San Antonio Fire Station No. 10 off Culebra Road for a man who had been shot several times.
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot in both legs during road rage incident on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a road rage incident on the Northwest Side of town. Police were called out around 1 a.m. Thursday to the Villas at Bandera apartment complex off Camino Villa near Bandera Road. When they got there, they found a man inside his apartment who had...
news4sanantonio.com
Man opens fire on 'peeping tom' after he was caught looking through daughter's window
SAN ANTONIO - Police say a man on the Northwest Side opened fire after he saw another man peeping through his daughter's window. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Oaks at La Cantera Apartments off Seco Creek and Chase Hill Boulevard. The man told police his daughter...
KSAT 12
Armed man barricades himself inside Southeast Side mobile home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue in a standoff with a man who is reported to be erratic and dangerous after he was seen throwing bottles and shooting at his dog. At 5:24 p.m. Tuesday, SAPD officers responded to the 5400 block of Diamondback Trail in reference to a mental health call.
KTSA
San Antonio Police remain in standoff with armed man at a residence on the East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police remain in a standoff with a man who is being called “erratic and dangerous”. It began just before 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, when police were called to the 5400 block of Diamondback Trail. A neighbor told them a 28 year...
news4sanantonio.com
Police looking at surveillance video to find out who shot a man twice in the legs
SAN ANTONIO - Police are trying to figure out what happened that led to a shooting at a West Side apartment complex. The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Cable Ranch Apartments off Waters Edge Drive near Loop 410. Police said they don't have much to go...
KSAT 12
Teen arrested for shooting man on Southeast Side street, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was arrested for shooting a man on a Southeast Side street last month because he was upset with his relative, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Beto Hernandez, 18, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from the incident that happened...
news4sanantonio.com
Homeless man arrested after forcing way into Olmos Park home
OLMOS PARK, Texas - A homeless man was arrested after an early morning home invasion. Olmos Park Police said they received calls early Thursday morning about a suspicious man walking in the backyards of homes off Paseo Encinal near McCullough Avenue. A homeowner told officers that a homeless man forced his way into her home and was in his bedroom.
news4sanantonio.com
Police work to end standoff with armed man barricaded inside Southeast Side home
SAN ANTONIO – Police are responding to an active scene on the city's Southeast side where a man is barricaded inside his home. The standoff began around 5 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Diamondback Trail near Loop 410. According to officials, this began as a mental health call...
news4sanantonio.com
Several cats require oxygen after being rescued from East Side house fire
SAN ANTONIO - An early morning fire destroyed an East Side home. The fire started just before 4 a.m. at a home off Hays Street near North Walters Street. Homeowners could be seen carrying their animals, including five dogs and two cats, out of the burning home. Both homeowners and all the pets did make it out safely, but the two cats did require oxygen.
KTSA
San Antonio father shoots at man caught peeping through his daughter’s bedroom window
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Northwest side resident says he shot at a man that was peeping through his daughter’s bedroom window. FOX 29 reports that it happened at around 10:30 P.M. Wednesday at the Oaks at La Cantera Apartments. The daughter spotted the peeping Tom and...
KSAT 12
The unsolved case of 12-year-old Rosa Sandoval: South Texas Crime Stories
A 12-year-old girl disappears without a trace in 2004. Some at first thought Rosa Sandoval was taken while walking to school but later police began questioning her family. “It’s been mind-boggling to think why so long and still nothing,” said KSAT 12 veteran reporter Jessie Degollado. May 28th,...
news4sanantonio.com
Police responded to fight that led to man suffering a cut on his neck at South Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – Police responded to a fight that led to a man suffering a cut on his neck at South Park Mall. The incident happened at the 2300 block of SW Military Drive at around 1:13 p.m. According to officials, two men in their 20s started fighting in...
news4sanantonio.com
Murder suspect held on $1M bond in double homicide at North Side lounge
SAN ANTONIO - New information has been released in the double murder of two people, including an innocent bystander, at a North Side lounge over the weekend. Hollywood Park Police confirmed that U.S. Marshals captured Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, in Waco and charged him with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rose Bistro off San Pedro Avenue near Loop 1604.
news4sanantonio.com
Speed study underway after years of complaints in Northwest neighborhood
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - When a playground was built along Mill Park in the Silver Canyon neighborhood, the area was still being developed. Now it's a connecting road for two busy neighborhoods, and residents worry about how safe the structure really is. Several families live just steps away from the...
news4sanantonio.com
Baptist Temple needs help after day care van stolen, vandalized during overnight break-in
SAN ANTONIO - A Southeast Side church is asking for your help after their fell victim to theft and vandalism over the weekend. The Baptist Temple was broken into sometime in the early morning hours of Monday. The suspects stole the van used to pick up children who attend the Early Learning Center. The van was eventually recovered but it was badly vandalized to the point that it needs to be replaced.
seguintoday.com
Navarro ISD residents outraged by apartment project
(Seguin) — Some residents in the Navarro ISD have vowed to fight against the city’s plans to have a nearly 300-unit apartment complex built at the corner of State Highway 46 and Cordova Road. A number of people have taken to social media to comment on stories that we have written about the Lily Springs apartment complex. They say that the project will be bad for the Navarro ISD in a number of ways.
news4sanantonio.com
Police are on the lookout for man responsible for deadly Northside lounge shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a man after a deadly shooting inside a Northside lounge that left two people dead and one injured. Police believe Darrick Oliver Jr killed 26-year-old Justin Hutchieson and 27-year-old Alaina Henderson, who police say was merely visiting from out of town. A third man was wounded and expected to recover.
Man stabbed in neck for cutting off another driver
A man in his 20s was recovering after another man stabbed him in the neck in front of a San Antonio Dick’s Sporting Goods location Tuesday. It all started with a road rage incident, according to authorities.
