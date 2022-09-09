Hopkinton resident Joe Baldiga was named the Best Lawyers 2023 Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law Lawyer of the Year in Worcester. In addition, he was selected by his peers for inclusion in “The Best Lawyers in America” 2023 edition in the fields of Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law and Litigation-Bankruptcy. Baldiga is a partner and co-chair of the Creditors’ Rights, Bankruptcy and Reorganization Group at Mirick O’Connell, a full-service law firm with offices in Worcester, Westborough and Boston. He has been recognized in Best Lawyers since 2006.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO