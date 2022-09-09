ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

Eric MacDonald, 31

Eric Robert MacDonald, 31, of Hopkinton passed away unexpectedly at a group home in Milford. Born at Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick, Eric was the beloved son of Lauren (Calabrese) Rowntree of Hopkinton and Geoffrey MacDonald of Boston. He also was close to his stepfather, James Rowntree, and Geoffrey’s life partner, Joanne Meirovitz.
Conservation Commission address issues at The Trails

The Conservation Commission at its meeting Tuesday night mainly discussed two issues with The Trails, a development off Legacy Farms Road North, including an amended notice of intent concerning drainage improvement plans for four lots and a violation or continued problems with stormwater management on the site. Project engineer Peter...
Parks & Rec roundup: Commission prioritizes maintenance of new turf fields

At its meeting on Wednesday, the Parks & Recreation Commission discussed the maintenance of the new Fruit Street turf field, Town Common property requests and Community Preservation Committee projects. With the turf field construction phase now complete, the commission is turning its attention to proper maintenance. The group discussed investing...
Photos: HHS golf vs. Dover-Sherborn

The Hopkinton High School golf team posted a one-stroke victory over Dover-Sherborn on Tuesday at Hopkinton Country Club. The 216-217 victory improved the Hillers’ record to 5-0.
Frankland Road solar project underway as forest clearing begins

When Ann Karnofsky was walking her two collies on Frankland Road on Aug. 30, she was overcome by what she described as “a caravan of construction vehicles” heading to 71 Frankland Road, the site of a planned solar photovoltaic array and energy storage facility. “I was literally screaming...
Business Profile: Dympna Atwell Real Estate ‘ultimate advocate’ for clients

Dympna Atwell, a real estate agent with William Raveis, relishes how her business allows her to guide people through one of the most important decisions of their lives. “Generally, buying a home is the biggest investment they’ll make,” Atwell says, “and as we go through the process, sometimes over years with repeat clients, I get to watch the exciting transitions of families as they grow. I get a front-row seat to how their lives are changing.”
Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Nugget

Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is Nugget, a 1-year-old local stray. Here is Baypath’s description of Nugget:. “Need some laughs in your life? Well, Nugget can’t wait to make you smile! This goofball...
Photos: HHS cross country vs. Norwood

The Hopkinton High School cross country teams opened their dual meet seasons on Wednesday at Hopkinton State Park by welcoming Norwood. The girls cruised to a 15-50 victory while the boys won 20-40.
Business Briefs: Baldiga, Foley among ‘Best Lawyers’

Hopkinton resident Joe Baldiga was named the Best Lawyers 2023 Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law Lawyer of the Year in Worcester. In addition, he was selected by his peers for inclusion in “The Best Lawyers in America” 2023 edition in the fields of Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law and Litigation-Bankruptcy. Baldiga is a partner and co-chair of the Creditors’ Rights, Bankruptcy and Reorganization Group at Mirick O’Connell, a full-service law firm with offices in Worcester, Westborough and Boston. He has been recognized in Best Lawyers since 2006.
Photos: Diversity mural unveiling at EMC Park

The Hopkinton Cultural Council hosted the unveiling of the latest additions to the diversity mural project along the fence at EMC Park this past Saturday. The new additions are: “Hopkinton, Home” by Olivia Stacey; “An Ofrenda” by Kayleen Tang; “Vision of Diversity” by Rick Jacobs, assisted by Jahnavi Prudhivi; “Karmic Interconnect” by Neya Rajasingh and her mother, Kathy Rajasingh, in collaboration with Smitha Ram, Sai Gudempati and Sreya Ravi; and “We’ve Got Your Back” by Owen Fitzpatrick.
HHS boys soccer looks to maximize its talent

Hopkinton High School’s boys soccer team has a deep roster returning in 2022, and coach Garrett Sawyer is hoping the combination of skill and experience will help the team build on a strong campaign last fall. “I did lose some key starters and strong players from last season, but...
Anderson relishes opportunity to lead HHS baseball

Matt Anderson, a Hopkinton High School alumnus who served as the baseball team’s pitching coach since 2017, was named head coach. He takes over for Steve Simoes, who stepped down after the 2022 campaign. Anderson graduated HHS in 2001 and was a Tri-Valley League All-Star as a senior captain,...
Hillers junior Birtwistle commits to Purdue soccer

Hopkinton High School junior Brooke Birtwistle will continue her standout soccer career at the Division 1 collegiate level in two seasons when she attends Purdue University. Birtwistle, 16, is one of the Hillers’ captains this fall and said the Boilermakers provided for her the best combination of athletic and academic opportunities.
