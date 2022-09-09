Read full article on original website
Eric MacDonald, 31
Eric Robert MacDonald, 31, of Hopkinton passed away unexpectedly at a group home in Milford. Born at Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick, Eric was the beloved son of Lauren (Calabrese) Rowntree of Hopkinton and Geoffrey MacDonald of Boston. He also was close to his stepfather, James Rowntree, and Geoffrey’s life partner, Joanne Meirovitz.
Conservation Commission address issues at The Trails
The Conservation Commission at its meeting Tuesday night mainly discussed two issues with The Trails, a development off Legacy Farms Road North, including an amended notice of intent concerning drainage improvement plans for four lots and a violation or continued problems with stormwater management on the site. Project engineer Peter...
Independent Thoughts: Family Day makes long-awaited return; Baypath rescues beagles from Virginia facility
There’s no better way for Hopkinton to announce its return to (mostly) normal times than for residents to get together at community events, and this Saturday provides multiple such opportunities. The headline event is Hopkinton Family Day, which makes its return after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Earlier in the...
Parks & Rec roundup: Commission prioritizes maintenance of new turf fields
At its meeting on Wednesday, the Parks & Recreation Commission discussed the maintenance of the new Fruit Street turf field, Town Common property requests and Community Preservation Committee projects. With the turf field construction phase now complete, the commission is turning its attention to proper maintenance. The group discussed investing...
Photos: HHS golf vs. Dover-Sherborn
The Hopkinton High School golf team posted a one-stroke victory over Dover-Sherborn on Tuesday at Hopkinton Country Club. The 216-217 victory improved the Hillers’ record to 5-0.
Frankland Road solar project underway as forest clearing begins
When Ann Karnofsky was walking her two collies on Frankland Road on Aug. 30, she was overcome by what she described as “a caravan of construction vehicles” heading to 71 Frankland Road, the site of a planned solar photovoltaic array and energy storage facility. “I was literally screaming...
Business Profile: Dympna Atwell Real Estate ‘ultimate advocate’ for clients
Dympna Atwell, a real estate agent with William Raveis, relishes how her business allows her to guide people through one of the most important decisions of their lives. “Generally, buying a home is the biggest investment they’ll make,” Atwell says, “and as we go through the process, sometimes over years with repeat clients, I get to watch the exciting transitions of families as they grow. I get a front-row seat to how their lives are changing.”
Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Nugget
Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is Nugget, a 1-year-old local stray. Here is Baypath’s description of Nugget:. “Need some laughs in your life? Well, Nugget can’t wait to make you smile! This goofball...
Photos: Plant life in Hopkinton
Photographer Amit Jagdale shares photos of plants in town from this summer.
Photos: HHS cross country vs. Norwood
The Hopkinton High School cross country teams opened their dual meet seasons on Wednesday at Hopkinton State Park by welcoming Norwood. The girls cruised to a 15-50 victory while the boys won 20-40.
Board of Health roundup: Updates provided on COVID, Winter Street noise, Health Fair
With the pandemic waning, the Board of Health at its meeting Monday night discussed moving away from its focus on COVID-19 and toward developing a strategic plan that will reflect Hopkinton’s overall health objectives. Health Department Director Shaun McAuliffe said he would be working with Board of Health Chair...
Business Briefs: Baldiga, Foley among ‘Best Lawyers’
Hopkinton resident Joe Baldiga was named the Best Lawyers 2023 Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law Lawyer of the Year in Worcester. In addition, he was selected by his peers for inclusion in “The Best Lawyers in America” 2023 edition in the fields of Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law and Litigation-Bankruptcy. Baldiga is a partner and co-chair of the Creditors’ Rights, Bankruptcy and Reorganization Group at Mirick O’Connell, a full-service law firm with offices in Worcester, Westborough and Boston. He has been recognized in Best Lawyers since 2006.
Photos: Diversity mural unveiling at EMC Park
The Hopkinton Cultural Council hosted the unveiling of the latest additions to the diversity mural project along the fence at EMC Park this past Saturday. The new additions are: “Hopkinton, Home” by Olivia Stacey; “An Ofrenda” by Kayleen Tang; “Vision of Diversity” by Rick Jacobs, assisted by Jahnavi Prudhivi; “Karmic Interconnect” by Neya Rajasingh and her mother, Kathy Rajasingh, in collaboration with Smitha Ram, Sai Gudempati and Sreya Ravi; and “We’ve Got Your Back” by Owen Fitzpatrick.
HHS boys soccer looks to maximize its talent
Hopkinton High School’s boys soccer team has a deep roster returning in 2022, and coach Garrett Sawyer is hoping the combination of skill and experience will help the team build on a strong campaign last fall. “I did lose some key starters and strong players from last season, but...
12-year-old Massachusetts girl dies while in the care of the Department of Children and Families
A Massachusetts girl has died while in the care of the Department of Children and Families. According to a spokesperson, State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the unattended death of a 12-year-old in Fitchburg on Saturday. While the DA’s Office did not...
Anderson relishes opportunity to lead HHS baseball
Matt Anderson, a Hopkinton High School alumnus who served as the baseball team’s pitching coach since 2017, was named head coach. He takes over for Steve Simoes, who stepped down after the 2022 campaign. Anderson graduated HHS in 2001 and was a Tri-Valley League All-Star as a senior captain,...
JetBlue Switches to Larger Plane for Daily Service Between Worcester and Fort Lauderdale
WORCESTER - Due to a higher demand in travel, JetBlue has switched to a Airbus A320 for daily service between Worcester Regional Airport and Fort Lauderdale, Fla. According to Massport, the Airbus A320 adds 28% more passenger capacity. Non-stop flights from Worcester to Fort Lauderdale depart daily at 5:50 PM....
Hillers junior Birtwistle commits to Purdue soccer
Hopkinton High School junior Brooke Birtwistle will continue her standout soccer career at the Division 1 collegiate level in two seasons when she attends Purdue University. Birtwistle, 16, is one of the Hillers’ captains this fall and said the Boilermakers provided for her the best combination of athletic and academic opportunities.
As Worcester woman lay dying from drug overdose, man who sold couple drugs called to say he may have given them the wrong bags, court docs say
On March 18, a Worcester man called 911 and reported that his 36-year-old girlfriend had overdosed after doing a line of what she thought was cocaine. As first responders arrived at the 6A Stowell Ave. apartment, the woman’s boyfriend received a phone call from the man who had just sold him the drugs his girlfriend snorted. The man asked the woman’s boyfriend if they had used the drugs and told the boyfriend he thought he had given him the wrong bags.
