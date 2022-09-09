NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Since 1954 the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) and IAFF Local 140 has been supporting muscular dystrophy with their annual Fill the Boot drive. The Nashville Fire Department and The International Association of Fire Fighters ( IAFF) Local 140 have announced they will be continue this long-standing tradition as its members kick off the annual program raising funds to support Muscular Dystrophy Association’s (MDA) vision to accelerate research, advance care, and advocate for the support of MDA families.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO