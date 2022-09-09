ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

MNPD investigating shooting on S Hamilton Road

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 2000 block of S Hamilton Road. The shooting was reported around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday night. This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Two more teenagers charged in Nashville shooting death of 16-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two suspects were booked on criminal charges Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the death of a 16-year-old on Sunday. Kyvion McGill, 15, and Davone Elliott, 15 are the two suspects recently charged for the shooting death of Antonio Baker Jr. in the 500 lock of South 5th Street in the James Cayce public housing development, according to Metro Police.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Dickson Police investigating body found in Middle Tennessee's City Lake

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Dickson Police are investigating a body found in Tennessee's City Lake Wednesday morning. Someone visiting the popular lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing what appeared to be a body not far from the fishing pier in the lake, according to Dickson Police Department. Dickson...
DICKSON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Clarksville, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
fox17.com

Teen charged with threatening mass violence to Nashville high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A teen arrested Thursday morning is accused of creating threats on social media against his Nashville high school. Metro Police arrested the 17-year-old Stratford High School student at his home. They say he made threats on Instagram against the school on Wednesday. Detectives and school staff were able to identify the student, who admitted to making the posts.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

THP: Driver of tractor trailer killed on I-65 after tire blowout

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 70-year-old driver of a tractor trailer was killed on Interstate 65 Tuesday afternoon after a tire blowout caused his vehicle to overturn. The preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) shows James Baker was traveling southbound on I-65 between I-840 and Saturn Parkway...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Nashville Fire Department responds to house fire in Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Fire Department (NFD) crews were dispatched to the 7000 block of Dunaway Drive for reports of a fire early Wednesday. When NFD arrived on scene they found a garage on fire. Crews have worked to contain the fire to the garage and are putting...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Crime Stoppers#Clarksville Police#Cpd
fox17.com

Hendersonville seeking solutions to overwhelming deer population

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The city of Hendersonville is seeking solutions to an overwhelming deer population that has caused hundreds of car accidents and cost the city thousands in the last year and a half. One Hendersonville Alderman is concerned about the amount of deer in the city. Alderman...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Teacher taken to hospital after breaking up fight at Nashville high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Schools teacher was injured Monday while breaking up a fight between students, the district has confirmed. Kevin Holt, a health and wellness teacher at McGavock High School, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to receive stitches for injuries sustained while separating students. It's unclear at this time how many students were involved in the brawl.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
fox17.com

Nashville police officer, 29, loses battle with cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are mourning the death of one of their own. Officer Crockett Bruce lost his battle with cancer on Monday, the department said. He was just 29 years old. Bruce served with the Hermitage Precinct. He was a devoted husband and father. The department...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Lightning damages equipment in Clarksville City Council Chambers

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A recent lightning strike damaged key equipment in Clarksville's City Council chambers which caused technical difficulties for their streaming services. Almost 40 devices were impacted by the strike including 23 computers, four copiers, two cameras, three switches, two encoders, an access point, a TV, a...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville Fire Department 'fills the boot' for muscular dystrophy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Since 1954 the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) and IAFF Local 140 has been supporting muscular dystrophy with their annual Fill the Boot drive. The Nashville Fire Department and The International Association of Fire Fighters ( IAFF) Local 140 have announced they will be continue this long-standing tradition as its members kick off the annual program raising funds to support Muscular Dystrophy Association’s (MDA) vision to accelerate research, advance care, and advocate for the support of MDA families.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Metro's plan for 'surplus' of abandoned school buildings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — While many school systems are trying to find land to build new schools or trying to add additions to current schools, Metro Nashville Public Schools has multiple old school buildings that they trying to find a new use for. There's a term they use for...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville in Focus: Sept. 11 Panel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News presents Nashville in Focus where we speak with three individuals discuss Bob Mendez and his skepticism for the East bank project, a new football stadium. Click the video above to watch the panel discussion from Sept. 11.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Cheekwood Gardens planning new underground parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cheekwood Estate & Gardens say they are working on fund raising for a new parking garage. The new 600 space garage would be located entirely on Cheekwood's property. Currently, part of Cheekwood's parking is on Metro Parks land. The new garage could be as much...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy