FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
The Legend of The Bell WitchSara BAdams, TN
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
Man charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication for killing Nashville nurse in crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication for a crash Wednesday that killed a Nashville nurse. A warrant has been issued against 24-year-old James Jones for a crash on Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard East, according to Metro Police. The preliminary investigation...
MNPD investigating shooting on S Hamilton Road
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 2000 block of S Hamilton Road. The shooting was reported around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday night. This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.
Two more teenagers charged in Nashville shooting death of 16-year-old
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two suspects were booked on criminal charges Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the death of a 16-year-old on Sunday. Kyvion McGill, 15, and Davone Elliott, 15 are the two suspects recently charged for the shooting death of Antonio Baker Jr. in the 500 lock of South 5th Street in the James Cayce public housing development, according to Metro Police.
Dickson Police investigating body found in Middle Tennessee's City Lake
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Dickson Police are investigating a body found in Tennessee's City Lake Wednesday morning. Someone visiting the popular lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing what appeared to be a body not far from the fishing pier in the lake, according to Dickson Police Department. Dickson...
Teen charged with threatening mass violence to Nashville high school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A teen arrested Thursday morning is accused of creating threats on social media against his Nashville high school. Metro Police arrested the 17-year-old Stratford High School student at his home. They say he made threats on Instagram against the school on Wednesday. Detectives and school staff were able to identify the student, who admitted to making the posts.
THP: Driver of tractor trailer killed on I-65 after tire blowout
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 70-year-old driver of a tractor trailer was killed on Interstate 65 Tuesday afternoon after a tire blowout caused his vehicle to overturn. The preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) shows James Baker was traveling southbound on I-65 between I-840 and Saturn Parkway...
Tip leads to arrest of man thought to be a threat to Clarksville festival
Clarksville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is in jail with a bond of over $100,000 after an anonymous tip led to his arrest. Clarksville Police say that on Saturday morning at 11:12 they received an anonymous tip that 31-year-old Dandre Collier could be a threat to Riverfest. A photo...
Nashville Fire Department responds to house fire in Bellevue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Fire Department (NFD) crews were dispatched to the 7000 block of Dunaway Drive for reports of a fire early Wednesday. When NFD arrived on scene they found a garage on fire. Crews have worked to contain the fire to the garage and are putting...
Jere Baxter Middle School in Nashville on lockout after potential threat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jere Baxter Middle School in Nashville is on a lockout, meaning no visitors allowed into the building due to a threat rumor. Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) has confirmed that there was a rumor of a potential threat that the police are investigating. MNPS says...
Hendersonville seeking solutions to overwhelming deer population
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The city of Hendersonville is seeking solutions to an overwhelming deer population that has caused hundreds of car accidents and cost the city thousands in the last year and a half. One Hendersonville Alderman is concerned about the amount of deer in the city. Alderman...
Crews work to extinguish fire on Cumberland River barge in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Fire Department (NFD) crews were dispatched to Visco Drive for reports of a fire Cumberland River barge in downtown Nashville. When crews arrived to the scene, they found a barge in the water on fire, according to NFD. Crews have contained the fire o...
Teacher taken to hospital after breaking up fight at Nashville high school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Schools teacher was injured Monday while breaking up a fight between students, the district has confirmed. Kevin Holt, a health and wellness teacher at McGavock High School, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to receive stitches for injuries sustained while separating students. It's unclear at this time how many students were involved in the brawl.
Nashville police officer, 29, loses battle with cancer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are mourning the death of one of their own. Officer Crockett Bruce lost his battle with cancer on Monday, the department said. He was just 29 years old. Bruce served with the Hermitage Precinct. He was a devoted husband and father. The department...
From an alley to the front of a TN church, people say the homeless problem keeps moving
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Businesses say the homeless encampment in the alley behind McKendree United Methodist Church is cleaned up but they add the problem has shifted. Now, homeless people are sleeping in the front of the church on the steps at night. The back alley of McKendree United...
Lightning damages equipment in Clarksville City Council Chambers
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A recent lightning strike damaged key equipment in Clarksville's City Council chambers which caused technical difficulties for their streaming services. Almost 40 devices were impacted by the strike including 23 computers, four copiers, two cameras, three switches, two encoders, an access point, a TV, a...
Nashville Fire Department 'fills the boot' for muscular dystrophy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Since 1954 the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) and IAFF Local 140 has been supporting muscular dystrophy with their annual Fill the Boot drive. The Nashville Fire Department and The International Association of Fire Fighters ( IAFF) Local 140 have announced they will be continue this long-standing tradition as its members kick off the annual program raising funds to support Muscular Dystrophy Association’s (MDA) vision to accelerate research, advance care, and advocate for the support of MDA families.
Metro's plan for 'surplus' of abandoned school buildings
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — While many school systems are trying to find land to build new schools or trying to add additions to current schools, Metro Nashville Public Schools has multiple old school buildings that they trying to find a new use for. There's a term they use for...
Nashville in Focus: Sept. 11 Panel
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News presents Nashville in Focus where we speak with three individuals discuss Bob Mendez and his skepticism for the East bank project, a new football stadium. Click the video above to watch the panel discussion from Sept. 11.
Cheekwood Gardens planning new underground parking garage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cheekwood Estate & Gardens say they are working on fund raising for a new parking garage. The new 600 space garage would be located entirely on Cheekwood's property. Currently, part of Cheekwood's parking is on Metro Parks land. The new garage could be as much...
Police investigate death of 19-year-old girl found dead in bed in Russellville, Kentucky
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WZTV) — Russellville Police Department in Kentucky are investigating the death of a 19-year-old woman found dead in her bedroom. The woman is identified as Ania Hardesty, according to police. Police responded to the incident on McArthur Street Wednesday. Russellville Police Department worked alongside Logan County...
