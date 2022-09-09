ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KTAL

Parishes with the highest rate of child food insecurity in Louisiana

(Stacker) — Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

Deadlines Louisiana voters need to know ahead of Nov. 8 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin shares Nov. 8 election reminders with Louisianans. Here’s what he says voters need to know. The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is Tuesday, Oct. 11, while the deadline to register online is Tuesday, Oct. 18. Ardoin says these deadlines are for citizens who have never registered to vote as well as voters who would like to make changes to their registration.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

Grants for gardening projects available through NWLA Master Gardners

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Northwest Louisiana Master Gardners are accepting grant applications for gardening projects in the region. The grants are available to gardeners in Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto, and Red River Parishes and will be accepted until October 14. Grants will be awarded to projects that promote beautification,...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

U.S. Marshals recover 14 missing, endangered children in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For the past four months, the New Orleans Task Force “Summer Knights” operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana has successfully recovered 14 missing or endangered children across the state. The operation ran from April 30 through August 31...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTAL

WATCH: La. House committee focuses on state tax system reforms, elimination of income tax

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee met Tuesday to discuss reforms to the state’s tax system. Specifically, the meeting discussed the elimination of the personal income tax. The Department of Revenue said there was a study commission in 2012 that looked at antiquated tax expenditures. Louisiana’s tax structure has been viewed by other study groups, however, not many of their recommendations have been adopted.
LOUISIANA STATE

