Read full article on original website
Related
KTAL
Nungesser asks public to share living history for Louisiana Civil Rights, African American Heritage Trails
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser announced a project to revitalize the Louisiana African American Heritage Trail, which includes two stops on the trail which are located in downtown Shreveport, and he is asking citizens to contribute to the state’s Civil Rights Trail. Nungesser announced...
KTAL
Parishes with the highest rate of child food insecurity in Louisiana
(Stacker) — Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
KTAL
Deadlines Louisiana voters need to know ahead of Nov. 8 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin shares Nov. 8 election reminders with Louisianans. Here’s what he says voters need to know. The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is Tuesday, Oct. 11, while the deadline to register online is Tuesday, Oct. 18. Ardoin says these deadlines are for citizens who have never registered to vote as well as voters who would like to make changes to their registration.
KTAL
Louisiana lawmakers search for ways to do away with state income tax
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana lawmakers are once again taking a look at doing away with the state income tax. Before legislation can be brought to the table, they’re researching how the funds can be made up elsewhere. This is not the first time lawmakers have considered...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAL
Grants for gardening projects available through NWLA Master Gardners
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Northwest Louisiana Master Gardners are accepting grant applications for gardening projects in the region. The grants are available to gardeners in Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto, and Red River Parishes and will be accepted until October 14. Grants will be awarded to projects that promote beautification,...
KTAL
Jonetta Kaiser of Peacock’s ‘Vampire Academy’ talks show premiere, Louisiana ties
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The star of NBC Peacock’s upcoming series “Vampire Academy” visited the morning show to talk about what fans can expect. Jonetta Kaiser portrays librarian Sonya Karp in the streaming adaptation of the paranormal young adult romance series of the same name by author Richelle Meade.
KTAL
New La. law requires carbon monoxide alarms in homes sold, leased after Jan. 2023
The State Fire Marshal is reminding residents of a new law regarding carbon monoxide alarms in Louisiana homes. New La. law requires carbon monoxide alarms in homes …. Former Northwestern State OC Cody Crill hired as …. Crews responding to fire at Shreveport country club. LA Tech looks to become...
KTAL
U.S. Marshals recover 14 missing, endangered children in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For the past four months, the New Orleans Task Force “Summer Knights” operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana has successfully recovered 14 missing or endangered children across the state. The operation ran from April 30 through August 31...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAL
WATCH: La. House committee focuses on state tax system reforms, elimination of income tax
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee met Tuesday to discuss reforms to the state’s tax system. Specifically, the meeting discussed the elimination of the personal income tax. The Department of Revenue said there was a study commission in 2012 that looked at antiquated tax expenditures. Louisiana’s tax structure has been viewed by other study groups, however, not many of their recommendations have been adopted.
KTAL
Lawmakers begin search on ways to end income tax
Louisiana lawmakers are once again taking a look at doing away with the state income tax. But before legislation can be brought to the table – they’re researching how the funds can be made up elsewhere.
Comments / 0