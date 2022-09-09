Read full article on original website
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Drought Update
Without any really appreciable recent rainfall this past week, drought conditions for the Raccoon Valley Radio area still show no sign of improvement. According to the US Drought Monitor, the majority of Dallas County is abnormally dry, and the extreme northwestern corner is in a moderate drought. Most of Greene and Guthrie counties are abnormally dry, except for the southwestern corner of Greene County, though the northwestern corner of Guthrie County displays no drought conditions.
Guthrie County Hospital Announces Dennis Flanery as Foundation Director
The Guthrie County Hospital Foundation is welcoming a Guthrie County native to their staff. Dennis Flanery will be the new Foundation Director of the Guthrie County Hospital. FLanery has spent the last 28 years as the Market President of Peoples Bank in Guthrie Center and is the active President of the Guthrie Center Development Group. Flanery has served as a Guthrie County Trustee from 1997 to 2002 and in 2003 he joined the Guthrie County Hospital Foundation Board as the Treasurer and President. He has a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University and completed the Graduate School of Banking Program in Colorado.
Let’s Talk Greene County (9/15/2022)-Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer
Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer talks about Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
In 2023 Prices Will Increase For Guthrie County Campers
The Guthrie County Conservation Board recently approved a change to the prices to camp in Guthrie County. Guthrie County Conservation Director Brad Halterman says that the rates at Nations Bridge and Lennon Mill will increase to $20 per night in 2023. Halterman says that the raise in price will be for one tent or camper and will affect everyone the same no matter the camping unit. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio part of the reason for the increase is the upgraded features in all of the parks.
Perry Chamber to Host Several Ribbon Cuttings and Tours
The Perry Chamber of Commerce has four ribbon cutting events scheduled throughout the month of September. Beginning next week with two in one day, Monday, September 19th, at 11am, join the chamber members along with the founders of Progressive Foundry. Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti talks about their first ribbon cutting stop.
Perry Chamber Highlights 20 Year Business
The Perry Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning at Quality Marble and Tile. The business has been family owned and operated for over twenty years. The Kahrimanovic family specializes in natural stone, primarily granite and quartz countertops. The stone is sourced from all over the world including Italy and Brazil.
Panora City Council Announces Bid For Jackson Street Improvement Project
The Panora City Council met for their regular meeting Monday. The Council approved the contract with Region XII Council of Governments for the local planning and administrative assistance of an upper story housing Community Development Block Grant application and duplex plans with the fee of $1,000. Also they approved the resolution for the final plans, specification, form of contract and estimate of cost for Jackson Street Improvement and awarded the contract to Spring Lake Construction LLC for $1,915,000. Next, the Council approved a development agreement with Panora Telecommunications authorizing annual appropriation tax increment payments to not exceed $850,000 for the Clay Street Housing project and pledging a certain tax increment financing (TIF) revenues to the payment of residential lots. Finally, they approved the changes to district and supplementary district regulations.
Greene County Conservation Director Talks of Public Hunting Areas for Dove, Teal
Two bird hunting seasons are underway across Iowa and there are some options for hunters in Greene County. Greene County Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann tells Raccoon Valley Radio with dove and teal seasons in effect, the best public hunting option is Dunbar Slough, with a few additional areas for teal hunting around Goose Lake, Finn Pond and Pounds Pits in the county. He relies on what Conservation Officer Aaron Arthur said about dove hunting in the county.
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Guthrie County Conservation Brad Halterman
We discuss the camping season with the Guthrie County Conservation Director Brad Halterman.
Jefferson Library and Greene Co Historical Society Partner for Special Sunday Program
A special program that was supposed to take place earlier this year in Jefferson is rescheduled to this weekend. Historian, researcher and writer David Connon will present his program on “Josiah Bushnell Grinnell and the Iowa Underground Railroad” at 2pm on Sunday at the Greene County Historical Museum. Jefferson Library Director Jane Millard is excited to have Connon back after he was in Jefferson last year talking about Iowans who fought in the Confederate Army during the Civil War and will now be presenting on Grinnell.
ADM School Board Approved Several Second Readings of Revised Board Policies
The Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School Board met Monday in regular session. Under old business, the Board approved the second reading of revised board policies on holidays, student fundraising regulations, graduation requirements, online fundraising campaigns, and parent and family engagement district wide policy. They also approved Amy Hemphill, Matt Lohmann and Travis Wilkins as an alternate for the level one investigators, 13 fundraising requests, an annual agreement with Behavioral Health for special education placement, and administrators for the Teacher Quality Committee.
Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate to be in Jefferson
The Democratic gubernatorial candidate is coming to Jefferson later this week. Deidre DeJear will be at the Milwaukee Depot from noon-2pm this Friday. Constituents will have the chance to meet the Democratic candidate running for governor and learn about her campaign. DeJear last visited Greene County during the county fair in July. DeJear will also be one of the featured speakers at the Greene County Democratic Party Fall Fundraiser on Thursday, September 22nd.
The Centennial’s Ostrander Named to 40 Women to Watch List
A local restaurateur in Jefferson, who has been open since July 5th, has been named to a prestigious list of Iowans. The Iowa Restaurant Association released its 40 Women to Watch and Sara Ostrander with The Centennial made the list. She tells Raccoon Valley Radio her reaction after she found out she was first nominated but then was selected as one of 39 other women in the restaurant and hospitality industry.
Fire Department T-Shirt Scam Hits Greene County
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a reoccurring phone scam. Sheriff Jack Williams tells Raccoon Valley Radio residents have received a text message that wants an individual to purchase a t-shirt for a specifically named local fire department within Greene County. There’s a link in the text message wanting you to click on it to purchase the t-shirt.
