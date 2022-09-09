The Penoach Winery in Adel is hosting the annual Apple Festival Saturday, September 17, from 10:00 in the morning until 4:00 in the afternoon. Stan and Joan Olson are the winery proprietors. Joan explains there will be twenty vendors on-site with arts and crafts, pumpkins, and produce, as well as food from Fahrenheit Pizza. In lieu of admission they are suggesting attendees bring a cash or check donation made payable to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Adel. There will be an antique tractor wagon ride, as well as face painting for kids, and live music from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. courtesy of the band, “Hillbilly Air Show.” Apple cider and apple pear wine will be for sale. Dallas County Orchard will be there with apples for sale too. Time depending, hot mulled wine will be available for tasting, then weather permitting, children will be able to roast marshmallows as well.

ADEL, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO