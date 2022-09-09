Read full article on original website
Miss Merry Christmas Pageant: This Saturday
The Natchitoches Queens Pageant will take place this Saturday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m., on the campus of Northwestern State University at the A. A. Fredericks Auditorium. Admission to the pageant is $5 for those 10 years and older. Contestants will compete in scholastic achievement, interview, casual wear, evening gown,...
Drum majors honored to lead Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band
Kaci Waguespack of Destrehan, Piper Dearing of Jennings and Ethan Maynard of Bossier City have been named as the 2022-23 drum majors for the Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band. The drum majors hold the highest-ranking student leadership position in the band. The drum majors are a liaison between the band...
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation awards NSU $1.8M to address regional nursing shortage
Northwestern State University is expanding two programs that will make it easier for paramedics, military medics and people with undergraduate science degrees to transition into high-paying nursing jobs. The program, which will help fill critical roles in northwest and Central Louisiana’s rapidly shrinking healthcare workforce, is funded in part by a $1.8 million grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation.
Notice of Death – September 14, 2022
Service: Saturday, September 17 at 11 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Isle Brevelle. Service: Thursday, September 15 at 2 pm at Southern Funeral Home. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
Natchitoches Christmas Angels gets new Director
We are exited to announce Miss Katelyn Yopp as the new Director of the Natchitoches Christmas Angels. Katelyn is a Natchitoches native and a 2018 graduate of St. Mary’s School. She attended the University of Louisiana Monroe where she graduated in the fall of 2021 with a B.A. in Psychology and she is currently working on her Master of Social Work from Louisiana State University. Katelyn is no stranger to the Christmas Angels program. She served as an Angel in 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2010. She also represented the City of Natchitoches as a 2018 Christmas Belle. Katelyn was crowned Miss Natchitoches Outstanding Teen in 2014 and has competed in the Miss Louisiana Outstanding Teen and Miss Louisiana Organization for many years. She has also held numerous Fairs and Festival titles from all over the state. Katelyn is excited to give back to a program that gave her such great memories as a child.
Saturday’s game a welcome home for Demons’ MACCC alumni
Unsurprisingly, Louisiana and Texas dominate the hometown category on the Northwestern State football roster. Mississippi, Louisiana’s easterly neighbor, checks in as the state with the third-most players on the Demon roster. In addition to the eight Magnolia State natives, there are a pair of other Demon players with direct ties to Mississippi.
Natchitoches Junior High JAG Initiation and Installation Ceremony
You are cordially invited to an Initiation and Installation Ceremony for the Natchitoches Junior High – Frankie Ray Jackson School JAG Program on Friday, Sept. 16 at 9 am at the Natchitoches Jr. High School, located at 1621 Welch Street. To report an issue or typo with this article...
Road Closures for Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival
The City of Natchitoches would like to advise the public that the following streets will close at 9:15 pm in preparation for a 9:45 pm fireworks display during the Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival event on the downtown riverbank on Saturday, Sept. 17. • Church Street bridge. • Williams Ave from...
OPPORTUNITY: Electrician
DESCRIPTION: Performs skilled work in the operation, maintenance and repair of electrical systems and equipment. Operates a variety of specialized related equipment. QUALIFICATIONS: Performs skilled work in the reconstruction, maintaining and repairing electrical systems and equipment and lift stations. Inspects, test, calibrates and adjusts various controls or meters used in electrical, water and sewer systems. Working knowledge of design, layout, assembly, installation, testing and maintenance of electrical systems. Working Knowledge of low voltage systems, control wiring and the ability to understand high voltage systems.
Natchitoches Central faces challenge in battle-tested ASH – RADIO TONIGHT
NATCHITOCHES – After a disappointing 20-point loss prevented Natchitoches Central from a second straight 2-0 start to a season, the Chiefs won’t have to wait as long as normal to attempt to cleanse the bad taste of a loss. NCHS (1-1) returns home Thursday to face Alexandria Senior...
Q&A: Checking in with the Clerk of Court
Our Q&A Column is a way for us to highlight the interesting people within our community. This week we talked with Natchitoches Parish Clerk of Court David Stamey. Why Were You Interested In Your Current Role in the Beginning?. A: As you know I was in the real estate business...
Tiebreaker makes Pick ‘Em Contest winner Wilkerson $250 richer
Through two weeks of giving away $250 in the Natchitoches Parish Journal College Football Pick ‘Em Contest, hundreds of participants have had lots of fun. Nobody has enjoyed it any more than Stephen Wilkerson. Monday, he collected $250 for winning Week 2 of the contest by going 9-for-10 picking winners of last Saturday’s action.
Natchitoches Police arrest individual for Sunday afternoon shooting
The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested Lajerius Tousaint (B/M, 22 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) for a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in the Bayou Gin Mobile Home Park. On September 11, 2022 around 1:17 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 400 block of Fairgrounds Road in reference...
Natchez Town Council Meeting Minutes: September 1
Below are the meeting minutes for the Village of Natchez’s Town Council meeting on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at 6 PM at the Natchez Town Hall. The meeting was call to order by Mayor Patsy Ward Hoover. Roll call was as follows: Alderman Monique Sarpy, Alderman Shelia Johnson, Alderman...
MANHUNT HAS ENDED; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
(Near Vowells Mill)-A two-day manhunt for a Mississippi man that eluded Louisiana State Police during a pursuit and crash on Monday morning, Sept. 12, has ended with his arrest near Vowells Mill according to Sheriff Stuart Wright. Shortly after 2 pm this afternoon, Sept. 13, a concerned citizen called NATCOM...
