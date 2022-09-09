Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
New Covid Vaccine Booster Released
A new covid vaccine booster has been announced. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Food and Drug Administration have approved a new booster vaccine for the coronavirus. This vaccine is for anyone 12 years and older regardless if you have had the original vaccine dosage or a previous booster. Dallas County Health Department Public Information Officer Ann Cochran says because this virus constantly changes, so does the information that the CDC and FDA release to the public.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Hospital Announces Dennis Flanery as Foundation Director
The Guthrie County Hospital Foundation is welcoming a Guthrie County native to their staff. Dennis Flanery will be the new Foundation Director of the Guthrie County Hospital. FLanery has spent the last 28 years as the Market President of Peoples Bank in Guthrie Center and is the active President of the Guthrie Center Development Group. Flanery has served as a Guthrie County Trustee from 1997 to 2002 and in 2003 he joined the Guthrie County Hospital Foundation Board as the Treasurer and President. He has a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University and completed the Graduate School of Banking Program in Colorado.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
ADM School Board Approved Several Second Readings of Revised Board Policies
The Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School Board met Monday in regular session. Under old business, the Board approved the second reading of revised board policies on holidays, student fundraising regulations, graduation requirements, online fundraising campaigns, and parent and family engagement district wide policy. They also approved Amy Hemphill, Matt Lohmann and Travis Wilkins as an alternate for the level one investigators, 13 fundraising requests, an annual agreement with Behavioral Health for special education placement, and administrators for the Teacher Quality Committee.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
In 2023 Prices Will Increase For Guthrie County Campers
The Guthrie County Conservation Board recently approved a change to the prices to camp in Guthrie County. Guthrie County Conservation Director Brad Halterman says that the rates at Nations Bridge and Lennon Mill will increase to $20 per night in 2023. Halterman says that the raise in price will be for one tent or camper and will affect everyone the same no matter the camping unit. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio part of the reason for the increase is the upgraded features in all of the parks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Supervisors Approve Excavator Purchase
Yesterday the Dallas County Supervisors held their weekly board meeting and discussed allocating funds provided by the American Rescue Plan toward purchasing 38 machines from RMB consulting for $124,570 to be approved at a future meeting. They also tabled a decision to purchase 15 new election tabulating machines from RMB for $329,900 as a capital improvement budget item pending review of how the current equipment will be disposed of.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Supervisors to Hold Brief Meeting Today
The Guthrie County Supervisors will have a short meeting today. The Board will get an update on the Guthrie County Conservation Department from the Director Brad Halterman. The Board will also consider for approval the minutes for September 6th and 7th meetings. The Board will meet at the Guthrie County...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Guthrie County Conservation Brad Halterman
We discuss the camping season with the Guthrie County Conservation Director Brad Halterman.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Paton-Churdan School District Adds Two New Programs
The Paton-Churdan School District has two new programs they are rolling out this school year. Superintendent Kreg Lensch says they are providing an elective with Family and Consumer Science classes with instructor Ali Batz. He explains why they are branching out for these new elective courses. “Well I think it’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Drought Update
Without any really appreciable recent rainfall this past week, drought conditions for the Raccoon Valley Radio area still show no sign of improvement. According to the US Drought Monitor, the majority of Dallas County is abnormally dry, and the extreme northwestern corner is in a moderate drought. Most of Greene and Guthrie counties are abnormally dry, except for the southwestern corner of Greene County, though the northwestern corner of Guthrie County displays no drought conditions.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Chamber to Host Several Ribbon Cuttings and Tours
The Perry Chamber of Commerce has four ribbon cutting events scheduled throughout the month of September. Beginning next week with two in one day, Monday, September 19th, at 11am, join the chamber members along with the founders of Progressive Foundry. Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti talks about their first ribbon cutting stop.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Fire Department T-Shirt Scam Hits Greene County
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a reoccurring phone scam. Sheriff Jack Williams tells Raccoon Valley Radio residents have received a text message that wants an individual to purchase a t-shirt for a specifically named local fire department within Greene County. There’s a link in the text message wanting you to click on it to purchase the t-shirt.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Supervisors Extend Solar Panel Moratorium
The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. During reports, Supervisor Pete Bardole mentioned that he attended a meeting for the Nueva Vida En Greene County initiative to attract the Latino population to work and live in Greene County. Supervisor Chair John Muir expressed concern from the last report they received about several Latino business owners looking to expand or start a business in Greene County, which was different from the original goal of hiring Latinos to fulfill the available jobs in the county. Muir was asking for more transparency and having someone from the initiative to discuss what the overall goals were.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Greene County (9/15/2022)-Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer
Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer talks about Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Chief Has Concerns if ATVs are Allowed Within City Limits
Following a new state ordinance, the City of Jefferson may consider amending its ordinance to fit more in line. The new state law allows for all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and off-road or utility vehicles (UTVs) to be on city and county roads. There are requirements in order to be in compliance with the new law, including the vehicle must be registered and displayed on the vehicle, the operator must be at least 18 years old, have proof of insurance, speed must not exceed 35 miles per hour and have two working headlights and brakelights.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Office September 9-14, 2022
Karl Maurice Krieger, age 29 of 1506 Westwood Dr., Jefferson was arrested in the 19000 block of Highway 141 Diagonal for possession of a controlled substance, driving while license denied, possession of marijuana, operating without interlock, depositing or throwing litter on highway and interference with official acts. Carlos Zuniga, age...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Conservation Director Talks of Public Hunting Areas for Dove, Teal
Two bird hunting seasons are underway across Iowa and there are some options for hunters in Greene County. Greene County Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann tells Raccoon Valley Radio with dove and teal seasons in effect, the best public hunting option is Dunbar Slough, with a few additional areas for teal hunting around Goose Lake, Finn Pond and Pounds Pits in the county. He relies on what Conservation Officer Aaron Arthur said about dove hunting in the county.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
NEW Cooperative Continues Expansion in Greene County
NEW Cooperative recently opened its multi-million dollar expanded facility in Cooper and are looking to continue that expansion elsewhere in Greene County. CEO Dan Dix says they are in the process of purchasing 40 acres of land just east of Churdan. He talks about the plans for that land. “At...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Panora City Council Announces Bid For Jackson Street Improvement Project
The Panora City Council met for their regular meeting Monday. The Council approved the contract with Region XII Council of Governments for the local planning and administrative assistance of an upper story housing Community Development Block Grant application and duplex plans with the fee of $1,000. Also they approved the resolution for the final plans, specification, form of contract and estimate of cost for Jackson Street Improvement and awarded the contract to Spring Lake Construction LLC for $1,915,000. Next, the Council approved a development agreement with Panora Telecommunications authorizing annual appropriation tax increment payments to not exceed $850,000 for the Clay Street Housing project and pledging a certain tax increment financing (TIF) revenues to the payment of residential lots. Finally, they approved the changes to district and supplementary district regulations.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report September 12, 2022
1:02pm: Jason Trotter 49 of Newton was booked into the jail to be transported to prison. 4:30pm: A deputy investigated a careless driving complaint on 220th Street near X Avenue. 5:51pm: A deputy investigated an alarm in the 300 block of South 11th Street, Grand Junction. 6:51pm: A deputy investigated...
Comments / 0