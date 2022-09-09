Read full article on original website
Perry Chamber to Host Several Ribbon Cuttings and Tours
The Perry Chamber of Commerce has four ribbon cutting events scheduled throughout the month of September. Beginning next week with two in one day, Monday, September 19th, at 11am, join the chamber members along with the founders of Progressive Foundry. Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti talks about their first ribbon cutting stop.
Homecoming Coronations Taking Place Today and Tomorrow for Perry and ADM, Respectively
Today and tomorrow are the featured days for two Dallas County school districts during their respective homecoming weeks. Perry High School will be spending part of today doing various community service projects and programs with their annual Volunteer Day. Superintendent Clark Wicks talks about the important role Volunteer Day plays for the students.
Gonzalez & Olejniczak Crowned Perry Homecoming King and Queen
The 2022 Perry Homecoming week reached a climax Wednesday night, as seemingly the entire community showed up for the annual Homecoming Parade event, a BBQ. fundraiser hosted by the Junior class and the King and Queen coronation. The main event of the night was the coronation of the Homecoming King...
Drought Update
Without any really appreciable recent rainfall this past week, drought conditions for the Raccoon Valley Radio area still show no sign of improvement. According to the US Drought Monitor, the majority of Dallas County is abnormally dry, and the extreme northwestern corner is in a moderate drought. Most of Greene and Guthrie counties are abnormally dry, except for the southwestern corner of Greene County, though the northwestern corner of Guthrie County displays no drought conditions.
Guthrie County Hospital Announces Dennis Flanery as Foundation Director
The Guthrie County Hospital Foundation is welcoming a Guthrie County native to their staff. Dennis Flanery will be the new Foundation Director of the Guthrie County Hospital. FLanery has spent the last 28 years as the Market President of Peoples Bank in Guthrie Center and is the active President of the Guthrie Center Development Group. Flanery has served as a Guthrie County Trustee from 1997 to 2002 and in 2003 he joined the Guthrie County Hospital Foundation Board as the Treasurer and President. He has a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University and completed the Graduate School of Banking Program in Colorado.
Leaders, Legends and Characters Historic Night for Stuart
The Stuart Revitalization Group is planning a historic night this weekend,. The Leaders, Legends and Characters will embrace the history of Stuart at the Downtown Pocket Park this Saturday at 6:30pm. Organizer Bob Cook says that there will be local citizens playing historic roles within the city of Stuart. Cook tells Raccoon Valley Radio this is another way the revitalization group can bring an activity to downtown Stuart.
The Centennial’s Ostrander Named to 40 Women to Watch List
A local restaurateur in Jefferson, who has been open since July 5th, has been named to a prestigious list of Iowans. The Iowa Restaurant Association released its 40 Women to Watch and Sara Ostrander with The Centennial made the list. She tells Raccoon Valley Radio her reaction after she found out she was first nominated but then was selected as one of 39 other women in the restaurant and hospitality industry.
Paton-Churdan School District Adds Two New Programs
The Paton-Churdan School District has two new programs they are rolling out this school year. Superintendent Kreg Lensch says they are providing an elective with Family and Consumer Science classes with instructor Ali Batz. He explains why they are branching out for these new elective courses. “Well I think it’s...
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Guthrie County Conservation Brad Halterman
We discuss the camping season with the Guthrie County Conservation Director Brad Halterman.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Office September 9-14, 2022
Karl Maurice Krieger, age 29 of 1506 Westwood Dr., Jefferson was arrested in the 19000 block of Highway 141 Diagonal for possession of a controlled substance, driving while license denied, possession of marijuana, operating without interlock, depositing or throwing litter on highway and interference with official acts. Carlos Zuniga, age...
In 2023 Prices Will Increase For Guthrie County Campers
The Guthrie County Conservation Board recently approved a change to the prices to camp in Guthrie County. Guthrie County Conservation Director Brad Halterman says that the rates at Nations Bridge and Lennon Mill will increase to $20 per night in 2023. Halterman says that the raise in price will be for one tent or camper and will affect everyone the same no matter the camping unit. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio part of the reason for the increase is the upgraded features in all of the parks.
Penoach Apple Festival Saturday
The Penoach Winery in Adel is hosting the annual Apple Festival Saturday, September 17, from 10:00 in the morning until 4:00 in the afternoon. Stan and Joan Olson are the winery proprietors. Joan explains there will be twenty vendors on-site with arts and crafts, pumpkins, and produce, as well as food from Fahrenheit Pizza. In lieu of admission they are suggesting attendees bring a cash or check donation made payable to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Adel. There will be an antique tractor wagon ride, as well as face painting for kids, and live music from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. courtesy of the band, “Hillbilly Air Show.” Apple cider and apple pear wine will be for sale. Dallas County Orchard will be there with apples for sale too. Time depending, hot mulled wine will be available for tasting, then weather permitting, children will be able to roast marshmallows as well.
Let’s Talk Greene County (9/15/2022)-Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer
Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer talks about Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
Fire Department T-Shirt Scam Hits Greene County
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a reoccurring phone scam. Sheriff Jack Williams tells Raccoon Valley Radio residents have received a text message that wants an individual to purchase a t-shirt for a specifically named local fire department within Greene County. There’s a link in the text message wanting you to click on it to purchase the t-shirt.
Jefferson Police Report September 9-14, 2022
3:03am: An officer located an Open Door at 123 North Chestnut Street. The building was secured after searching the inside. 3:44am: Jennifer Sproston reported hearing a cat fight and a cat being thrown against a vehicle at 704 North Wilson Ave. The officer did not locate anything in the area.
Greene County Conservation Director Talks of Public Hunting Areas for Dove, Teal
Two bird hunting seasons are underway across Iowa and there are some options for hunters in Greene County. Greene County Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann tells Raccoon Valley Radio with dove and teal seasons in effect, the best public hunting option is Dunbar Slough, with a few additional areas for teal hunting around Goose Lake, Finn Pond and Pounds Pits in the county. He relies on what Conservation Officer Aaron Arthur said about dove hunting in the county.
Richard Vogel, 74, of Churdan
Funeral services for Richard Vogel, age 74, of Churdan, are pending at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home.
HC Parade, Coronation, and FB tomorrow
Tomorrow is a big day with Greene County holding its Homecoming parade at 2:15 p.m. with coronation of the King and Queen at 3 o’clock, and the Rams hosting Des Moines Christian at 7 p.m. Friday at Linduska Field in Jefferson. The football game can be heard on KG98 and streamed on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com. Coverage of the game starts around 6:20 p.m. tomorrow night. The King and Queen and their Court will be introduced to the crowd at 6:40 p.m. at Linduska Field.
Tommy Jay Smith, 77, of Casey
No services are planned for Tommy Jay Smith, 77, of Casey. Burial of the remains will be at Oakwood Cemetery near Casey. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at the Casey Visitors Center in Casey. Johnson Family Funeral Home in Stuart is assisting the family.
