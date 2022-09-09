Read full article on original website
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation awards NSU $1.8M to address regional nursing shortage
Northwestern State University is expanding two programs that will make it easier for paramedics, military medics and people with undergraduate science degrees to transition into high-paying nursing jobs. The program, which will help fill critical roles in northwest and Central Louisiana’s rapidly shrinking healthcare workforce, is funded in part by a $1.8 million grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation.
