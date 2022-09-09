Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Chamber to Host Several Ribbon Cuttings and Tours
The Perry Chamber of Commerce has four ribbon cutting events scheduled throughout the month of September. Beginning next week with two in one day, Monday, September 19th, at 11am, join the chamber members along with the founders of Progressive Foundry. Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti talks about their first ribbon cutting stop.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Leaders, Legends and Characters Historic Night for Stuart
The Stuart Revitalization Group is planning a historic night this weekend,. The Leaders, Legends and Characters will embrace the history of Stuart at the Downtown Pocket Park this Saturday at 6:30pm. Organizer Bob Cook says that there will be local citizens playing historic roles within the city of Stuart. Cook tells Raccoon Valley Radio this is another way the revitalization group can bring an activity to downtown Stuart.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Hospital Announces Dennis Flanery as Foundation Director
The Guthrie County Hospital Foundation is welcoming a Guthrie County native to their staff. Dennis Flanery will be the new Foundation Director of the Guthrie County Hospital. FLanery has spent the last 28 years as the Market President of Peoples Bank in Guthrie Center and is the active President of the Guthrie Center Development Group. Flanery has served as a Guthrie County Trustee from 1997 to 2002 and in 2003 he joined the Guthrie County Hospital Foundation Board as the Treasurer and President. He has a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University and completed the Graduate School of Banking Program in Colorado.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Guthrie County Conservation Brad Halterman
We discuss the camping season with the Guthrie County Conservation Director Brad Halterman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
The Centennial’s Ostrander Named to 40 Women to Watch List
A local restaurateur in Jefferson, who has been open since July 5th, has been named to a prestigious list of Iowans. The Iowa Restaurant Association released its 40 Women to Watch and Sara Ostrander with The Centennial made the list. She tells Raccoon Valley Radio her reaction after she found out she was first nominated but then was selected as one of 39 other women in the restaurant and hospitality industry.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Paton-Churdan School District Adds Two New Programs
The Paton-Churdan School District has two new programs they are rolling out this school year. Superintendent Kreg Lensch says they are providing an elective with Family and Consumer Science classes with instructor Ali Batz. He explains why they are branching out for these new elective courses. “Well I think it’s...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Fire Department T-Shirt Scam Hits Greene County
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a reoccurring phone scam. Sheriff Jack Williams tells Raccoon Valley Radio residents have received a text message that wants an individual to purchase a t-shirt for a specifically named local fire department within Greene County. There’s a link in the text message wanting you to click on it to purchase the t-shirt.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Greene County (9/15/2022)-Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer
Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer talks about Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
In 2023 Prices Will Increase For Guthrie County Campers
The Guthrie County Conservation Board recently approved a change to the prices to camp in Guthrie County. Guthrie County Conservation Director Brad Halterman says that the rates at Nations Bridge and Lennon Mill will increase to $20 per night in 2023. Halterman says that the raise in price will be for one tent or camper and will affect everyone the same no matter the camping unit. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio part of the reason for the increase is the upgraded features in all of the parks.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
ADM School Board Approved Several Second Readings of Revised Board Policies
The Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School Board met Monday in regular session. Under old business, the Board approved the second reading of revised board policies on holidays, student fundraising regulations, graduation requirements, online fundraising campaigns, and parent and family engagement district wide policy. They also approved Amy Hemphill, Matt Lohmann and Travis Wilkins as an alternate for the level one investigators, 13 fundraising requests, an annual agreement with Behavioral Health for special education placement, and administrators for the Teacher Quality Committee.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Penoach Apple Festival Saturday
The Penoach Winery in Adel is hosting the annual Apple Festival Saturday, September 17, from 10:00 in the morning until 4:00 in the afternoon. Stan and Joan Olson are the winery proprietors. Joan explains there will be twenty vendors on-site with arts and crafts, pumpkins, and produce, as well as food from Fahrenheit Pizza. In lieu of admission they are suggesting attendees bring a cash or check donation made payable to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Adel. There will be an antique tractor wagon ride, as well as face painting for kids, and live music from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. courtesy of the band, “Hillbilly Air Show.” Apple cider and apple pear wine will be for sale. Dallas County Orchard will be there with apples for sale too. Time depending, hot mulled wine will be available for tasting, then weather permitting, children will be able to roast marshmallows as well.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Gonzalez & Olejniczak Crowned Perry Homecoming King and Queen
The 2022 Perry Homecoming week reached a climax Wednesday night, as seemingly the entire community showed up for the annual Homecoming Parade event, a BBQ. fundraiser hosted by the Junior class and the King and Queen coronation. The main event of the night was the coronation of the Homecoming King...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Open House To Enjoy Stuart Rock Island Depot This Weekend
There will be an open house in Stuart for the public to enjoy at the Rock Island Depot. The open house will honor Doris Bench who led the restoration effort from 1997 to 2014 for the Rock Island Depot. Stuart Revitalization is asking the public to come to say ‘thank you’ and also admire the historic treasure and all the stunning old photographs that have been added to the interior. This free event will be on Saturday from 2 to 4pm.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Panora City Council Announces Bid For Jackson Street Improvement Project
The Panora City Council met for their regular meeting Monday. The Council approved the contract with Region XII Council of Governments for the local planning and administrative assistance of an upper story housing Community Development Block Grant application and duplex plans with the fee of $1,000. Also they approved the resolution for the final plans, specification, form of contract and estimate of cost for Jackson Street Improvement and awarded the contract to Spring Lake Construction LLC for $1,915,000. Next, the Council approved a development agreement with Panora Telecommunications authorizing annual appropriation tax increment payments to not exceed $850,000 for the Clay Street Housing project and pledging a certain tax increment financing (TIF) revenues to the payment of residential lots. Finally, they approved the changes to district and supplementary district regulations.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Drought Update
Without any really appreciable recent rainfall this past week, drought conditions for the Raccoon Valley Radio area still show no sign of improvement. According to the US Drought Monitor, the majority of Dallas County is abnormally dry, and the extreme northwestern corner is in a moderate drought. Most of Greene and Guthrie counties are abnormally dry, except for the southwestern corner of Greene County, though the northwestern corner of Guthrie County displays no drought conditions.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Supervisors Approve Excavator Purchase
Yesterday the Dallas County Supervisors held their weekly board meeting and discussed allocating funds provided by the American Rescue Plan toward purchasing 38 machines from RMB consulting for $124,570 to be approved at a future meeting. They also tabled a decision to purchase 15 new election tabulating machines from RMB for $329,900 as a capital improvement budget item pending review of how the current equipment will be disposed of.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Office September 9-14, 2022
Karl Maurice Krieger, age 29 of 1506 Westwood Dr., Jefferson was arrested in the 19000 block of Highway 141 Diagonal for possession of a controlled substance, driving while license denied, possession of marijuana, operating without interlock, depositing or throwing litter on highway and interference with official acts. Carlos Zuniga, age...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson City Council Looking to Raise Landfill and Sanitation Rates
The Jefferson City Council met Tuesday night in regular session. During open forum, resident Bruce Bannister addressed the Council about his neighbor Eric Crystal and complained about his nuisance property. Bannister said nuisance issues have been going on for five years and asked why the city hasn’t enforced the nuisance property ordinance violations and removed those items. City Building Official Chad Stevens pointed out he is working with Crystal to remove items from the property and will be sending a letter through certified mail to further address the issues. Council member Darren Jackson asked to have a formalized procedure for these issues to have due process before the city can forcibly remove items from a nuisance property.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report September 9-14, 2022
3:03am: An officer located an Open Door at 123 North Chestnut Street. The building was secured after searching the inside. 3:44am: Jennifer Sproston reported hearing a cat fight and a cat being thrown against a vehicle at 704 North Wilson Ave. The officer did not locate anything in the area.
Comments / 0