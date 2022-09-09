ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

How is Daemon Targaryen related to Daenerys?

A generation of brand-new Targaryens are set to join known Game of Thrones names in HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon. Among their pale ranks is Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important members of the enduring royal family. He’s one of the core characters poised to broaden George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world via House of the Dragon, and rumors are already swirling about the fascinating character. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the character brought to life, courtesy of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, but questions continue to swirl around this dashing character. His ties to established members of the Targaryen family run deep, but how, precisely, is this incoming prince related to the eventual Mother of Dragons?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragon#House#Fire Blood#Hbo
The Independent

House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock addresses ‘gnarly’ incest scene

House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock has reflected on what she described as a “gnarly” incest scene that takes place in the fourth episode, “King of the Narrow Sea”.Spoilers follow for episode four of House of the Dragon – you have been warned!During Monday’s (12 September) episode, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Alcock) is led on a secret nighttime adventure around King’s Landing by her uncle Daemon (Smith).The pair end up at one of Daemon’s favourite brothels, where they begin kissing and removing each other’s clothes.With Rhaenyra’s trousers around her ankles, Daemon suddenly has second thoughts and can’t bring himself to...
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4 Mailbag: What’s Daemon’s Plan?

Daemon is banished from King’s Landing after engaging in a host of questionable actions. King Viserys needs a new hand after stripping Otto of his position. And a new, fearsome dragon looks poised to join the show. After Episode 4, “King of the Narrow Sea,” you had questions about...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
EW.com

Of course Kit Harington has thoughts on House of the Dragon

Kit Harington is ready to share his thoughts on House of the Dragon. The actor, who will soon return to Westeros for his very own Jon Snow spin-off series, gave the new Game of Thrones prequel his stamp of approval while on the red carpet for his upcoming movie Baby Ruby at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

House of the Dragon is about to recast your favorite characters – here's what to expect

Milly Alcock and Emily Carey aren't the only actors being swapped out when the Game of Thrones prequel hits episode 6. House of the Dragon's Emily Carey and Milly Alcock are earning praise for their performances as Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Game of Thrones' prequel – but the duo's stint on the HBO fantasy drama is almost over. Episode 6, which is set to air in just a couple of weeks, will see two different actors take over their roles (and they're not the only ones being replaced).
TV SERIES
The Ringer

Was It Daemon’s Plan to Get Caught With Rhaenyra?

Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin discuss the history of Targaryens marrying within their own bloodlines in the Game of Thrones universe, and how it relates to this past episode of House of the Dragon and Rhaenyra and Daemon’s actions in the pleasure house. Then, they talk about whether this was a calculated move by Daemon to discredit Rhaenyra and bolster Daemon’s claim to the throne.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Suffers Its First Ratings Loss After Episode 3

House of the Dragon has enjoyed some spectacular viewership numbers over its first two episodes, but the streak couldn't last forever. Nielsen ratings reports are now coming in, and they mark the first ever ratings decline for House of the Dragon since the show premiered on August 21st. According to reports, House of the Dragon's viewership fell by 28.6% – or 1 million cable viewers – after Episode 3, resulting in approximately 2.5 million viewers tuning in across the four cable airings of the show on Sunday night. Previously, House of the Dragon had seen a 9.4% increase from 3.2M viewers for Episode 1, to 3.5M viewers for Episode 2.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington reacts to House of the Dragon

Kit Harrington was a lead actor in the original Game of Thrones TV series. His character Jon Snow went from being a bastard child to leading the Night Watch North of the Wall; and then, after the small inconvenience of dying and coming back to life, pledged his loyalty to Daenerys Targaryen, had sexy time with her, found out he was related to her, and then killed her to stop her from descending into tyranny like the Mad King Aerys.
CELEBRITIES
The Ringer

Pop Culture

The ‘Rogue One’ Rewatch and ‘House of the Dragon’ Thoughts. Plus, ranking the entire ‘Star Wars’ canon in anticipation for the premiere of ‘Andor’. Was It Daemon’s Plan to Get Caught With Rhaenyra?. Joanna and Mal break down the pivotal moment in...
TV SERIES
The Ringer

Proposal Hesitancy, Tearful Goodbyes, and Meeting the Family

It’s The Bachelorette finale (Part 1)! To commemorate, Juliet Litman and Callie Curry join forces to break down the live episode. They discuss Rachel’s teary time with Aven (9:25), Gabby’s extremely lovable family (45:21), and much more!. Host: Juliet Litman. Guest: Callie Curry. Producer: Devon Manze. Theme...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy