El Paso, TX

Texas school board votes to fire teacher accused of defending pedophiles in class

By Julia Lucero, El Paso Times
 6 days ago
El Paso Independent School District Superintendent Diana Sayavedra on Friday, Dec. 17 Hugo Hinojosa

EL PASO — A Texas school district will move forward with the firing of a teacher accused of defending pedophiles during a class lesson .

The El Paso Independent School District board of trustees on Tuesday unanimously voted to approve Superintendent Diana Sayavedra continuing with the proposed termination of Franklin High School teacher Amber Parker.

Last week, Parker was recorded by a student during a lesson in which she allegedly told students to call pedophiles "Minor Attracted Persons," adding, "So, don't judge people because they want to have sex with 5-year-olds."

In a message via Facebook, Parker told the El Paso Times, part of the USA TODAY Network, “I’m not legally allowed to comment at this time.”

The video went viral and parent groups on Facebook took to social media in response.

In a post from "Let the School Bells Ring" Facebook group leader Kendal Brown Jessup last week, multiple parents told Brown Jessup it was part of a class debate and that Parker made it clear she does not condone pedophilia.

Brown Jessup also posted, "pedophilia is indefensible and should not be debated in our classrooms. I hope the school/district can get to the truth of it all."

Norma De La Rosa, the El Paso Teachers Association president, said she is disappointed and angry that the decision to terminate Parker was approved so quickly.

The school board recommended suspension without pay or end-of-term termination of the 2022-2023 probationary employment contract.

The process will continue in accordance with the Texas Education Code, EPISD officials said.

Comments / 6

Justice for all
6d ago

AWSOME decision let say she was not fire just got rid of her. I commend who ever recorded and forward the information to the proper authorities. This teacher probably has some mental disability or took this conversation personal that they need to check more into this matter.

Reply
3
Enrique Cubillos
6d ago

pull her teaching license period and that national teacher's union president should be investigated also

Reply
5
Robert Sanchez
6d ago

The censored and the END of our EDUCATION system as we know it here in the United States of America, subject aside when a student has that much power to end the career of one teacher with a cell phone this is frightened how many teaching careers will end.

Reply(3)
3
 

EL PASO, TX
