In negotiating a contract extension, Lamar Jackson plays the long game with Ravens | Opinion

Even with the 2022 NFL season kicking off Thursday night with a blockbuster Bills-Rams matchup in LA – a 31-10 Bills win – Lamar Jackson’s future with the Baltimore Ravens continues to command the spotlight.

The quarterback has said that if a new contract agreement remains out of reach by Friday, he plans to break off contract talks until next offseason so he can focus on playing football. Friday morning the Ravens announced they were unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension . General manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement the two sides "will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season."

Some have described the NFL as the greatest reality show, because drama and intrigue of the most epic proportions never cease. Here we have one of the biggest stars in the game in line for one of the biggest paydays that pro football has ever seen, and he’s representing himself – a rarity in the NFL – rather than trusting an agent with this weighty task.

The status of negotiations remains one of the best-kept secrets in the league because Jackson and the Ravens prefer it that way. But by virtue of his unrelenting approach to this process, Jackson appears as formidable an opponent at the negotiating table as he is on the football field, where he has confounded defenses for four seasons.

Critics can cluck about what looks like a lack of progress. They can insist Jackson should hire an agent who can seal the deal. But the 25-year-old Pompano Beach, Florida, native continues to play this out rather masterfully. As he remains unflinching and unwavering in his belief in himself and his worth, the quarterback market continues to rise before him.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson still doesn't have a long-term deal with the Ravens. Tommy Gilligan, USA TODAY Sports

Jackson’s wish list for a new contract remains (by design) a mystery. But if his aim involves becoming the highest-paid quarterback in the league, then Russell Wilson – with his newly signed extension that will pay him an average of $49 million a year – just nudged him a step closer to Aaron Rodgers’ league-leading $50 million average. If Jackson wishes to secure a fully guaranteed deal like Deshaun Watson squeezed out of the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens star is right to continue slow-playing this thing even now, in the 11th hour of negotiations.

POWER RANKINGS: Which teams look like Super Bowl 57 contenders entering Week 1?

NFL PICKS: Do Buccaneers or Cowboys get off to 1-0 start?

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

Jackson still has leverage, and it comes in the framework laid out in the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL’s owners and players.

Fully aware of the power he wields, Jackson appeared as relaxed as ever on Wednesday when he addressed reporters one final time before Sunday’s season opener against the Jets. Peppered with questions about the unresolved contract issue, he made a few things clear:

1. He plans on again playing at an elite level this season with or without a new deal.

2. He doesn’t plan to discuss the contract beyond this week.

3. Risk of injury without long-term financial security remains far from his thoughts.

4. He remains confident the Ravens will eventually meet his demands.

Jackson is playing the long game rather than allowing uncertainties or imaginary deadlines to coax him into desperation. He knows one way or another, he will get paid – handsomely.

If it’s fully guaranteed money he seeks, he can secure that regardless of Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti’s public opposition to Cleveland giving Watson a five-year, $230 million deal – 100% of which is fully guaranteed. The Browns' move sparked concern among owners that they would have to start doling out similar contracts. However, Kyler Murray and now Wilson having agreed to deals with some incentive-based earnings rather than fully guaranteed salaries has calmed some of those fears.

Wilson did Jackson and other quarterbacks no favors, because if anyone could have commanded a fully guaranteed deal, it seemingly was the 33-year-old Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowl selection.

Jackson need not relent, however.

Wilson secured $124 million from 2022 to 2024, and even without a long-term deal, Jackson could draw similar salaries by remaining patient and committed to his convictions.

In this final season of his rookie contract (the fifth-year option), Jackson will make $23 million. If the Ravens continue dragging their feet on a long-term deal, he can simply play on the franchise tag for 2023 and make another $45.4 million in fully guaranteed money. If he follows the paths of Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott and forces the Ravens to tag him a second year, Jackson would draw a salary of $54.4 million in 2024.

That’s $122.8 million in fully guaranteed money over a three-year span. And as the salary cap continues to go up thanks to the massive broadcast deals the NFL has secured, Jackson’s earning potential would also skyrocket, provided he continues to play at an elite level.

He was asked about risk of injury and replied that he doesn’t allow himself to think of such scenarios because he doesn’t want to “put that into the atmosphere.” But as Prescott showed in 2021 when he signed a $160 million contract despite missing all but five games after fracturing and dislocating an ankle in 2020, injury doesn’t necessarily lead to huge financial losses.

“I'm a different player” Jackson often responds when asked why he approaches things differently than his peers. Indeed, his actions on and off the field validate that. So the Ravens would be wise to give Jackson what he wants sooner rather than later. They’re only delaying the inevitable.

Thus far, Jackson’s unconventional approaches to the NFL combine, NFL quarterbacking and NFL business have positioned him for success. No one should expect any different in this case.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: In negotiating a contract extension, Lamar Jackson plays the long game with Ravens | Opinion