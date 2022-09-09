Sun Prairie West puts undefeated record on line against Milton

Sun Prairie West’s arrival to the Wisconsin high school football scene has gone about as well as possible through three weeks. The Wolves still haven’t lost, taking down two non-conference foes and a Badger — Large opponent heading into week four. Next up is Milton as the Wolves return home from their two-game road stand.

TALE OF TWO SEASONS

The Wolves are undefeated, the Red Hawks are winless.

Sun Prairie West has had a bit of a light road through the early portion of the year as none of the three teams they’ve played (Madison East, Madison West, Watertown) have won a game in 2022. To the Wolves’ credit, they can only play the teams on their schedule, and they’ve managed to beat all three.

The year kicked off with a 42-33 shootout win over Madison East. West showed its comeback abilities in the next two matchups. After trailing 8-7 at halftime to Madison West, the Wolves launched into a massive second half to eventually win 39-10. Watertown had the lead on West four separate times on West in week three, but it never gave up. The Wolves managed to force overtime and, after a massive stop from the defense, won on a walk-off touchdown scamper from junior running back Sammy James.

The Red Hawks have been so close to winning all three of their games, but just haven’t been able to figure it out yet in 2022. Fort Atkinson and Janesville Parker both survived late comeback attempts to win 20-14 and 29-22, respectively, in the non-conference slate.

Milton’s conference opener against Oregon was a heartbreaker. The game extended into double overtime. The Red Hawks scored a touchdown to narrow the game to a 21-20 score and opted to go for the two-point conversion and the win. A pass over the middle of the endzone was intercepted, sealing a victory for Oregon and leaving Milton still searching for a win.

SCOUTING THE RED HAWKS

Milton is still chasing the high of the 2019 season, where it went 6-1 in Badger — South play to win a share of the conference title, going 9-2 overall. Last season was a far cry from that level of success as the Red Hawks transitioned into the Badger — Large. They went 4-6 overall and 3-4 in conference play, tying for third place with Beaver Dam and Janesville Craig.

Last season’s team was led by Zach Bothun, who earned first team all-conference honors as both a running back and linebacker. Bothun has graduated, as has first team all-conference defensive back Jack Champion, second team all-conference defensive lineman Brayden Lee as well as honorable mention all-conference selections Chayton Jenson and Colin Hefel.

Now-senior linebacker Quinn Williams is the lone returning all-conference player. Williams was honorable mention all-conference last season after racking up 103 tackles and three sacks.

Milton brings a fairly balanced offensive attack, having passed for 602 yards and rushed for 385 through three weeks.

Senior Aidan Schoen has had an up-and-down season this far. He’s completed less than 50% of his passes this season for 602 yards and four touchdowns with four interceptions. He struggled in the opener against Fort Atkinson but announced his arrival in last week’s Oregon loss, completing 20 of his 37 passings attempts for 272 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Senior receivers Noah McLaughlin and Garrett Bladl and senior tight end Brogan McIntyre have been Schoen’s top targets. McLaughlin has the lead in receptions with 12 for 155 yards, but Bladl has outpaced him in yardage, turning his 10 catches into 234 yards and a touchdown. McIntyre has caught eight balls for 92 yards and a score, as well.

Junior Jordan Bundy has handled the brunt of the rushing load this season, carrying 70 times for 295 yards and three touchdowns. He, too, exploded against Oregon, rushing 27 times for 152 yards and a score in the loss.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Milton’s defense has gotten gashed on the ground in the last two weeks. The Red Hawks gave up 382 rushing yards to Janesville Parker (specifically J.J. Douglas, who had 189 yards and two scores) and 235 yards to Oregon.

This could open a lane for breakout junior running back Sammy James to continue his hot streak. Despite having only 20 carries on the season, he is tied for the second-most yards on the team with 224 and has scored four touchdowns. He eclipsed 100 yards for the first time last week with 115.

Even if James isn’t the primary weapon, West has a devastating stable of capable running backs like seniors Jonathan Weah and Jay Dayne as well as junior Ean Ackley running alongside him.

Defensively, the Wolves can’t allow another big passing game. Both Madison East and Watertown were able to pick apart the Wolves through the air, and Milton has shown an ability to do the same through three weeks.

THE DETAILS

Kickoff is set for 7 pm at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Sept. 9.