Red Oak Man arrested for Felony Possession of Vehicle

(Atlantic) Atlantic Police Chief Devin Hogue released more information on the arrest of a Cass County man in connection with an assault in Atlantic. According to the press release, at about 2:29 a.m. on September 5, Cass County Communications notified the Atlantic Police Department of an assault in the 800 block of Walnut Street in Atlantic. During the investigation, Officer’s contacted the victim, reporting they had been assaulted and struck multiple times with an object. Shortly after the victim arrived at the residence, a male, identified as 53-year-old Edward Davenport of Atlantic, knocked on the door. After the door opened, Davenport entered the home and began assaulting the victim, whose name was not released.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO