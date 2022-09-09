ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak Man arrested for Felony Possession of Vehicle

By Tom Robinson
 6 days ago
(Red Oak) Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 38-year-old Cory Ross Smith of Elliott for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. Deputies transported Smith to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $5,000 bond.

