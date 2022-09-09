ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

No. 1 power forward attracts Duke recruiters

Montverde Academy (Fla.) is a prep powerhouse that has recently produced several Duke basketball talents. RJ Barrett in 2018. Dariq Whitehead in 2022. And Sean Stewart, a 2023 Blue Devil commit, transferred there for his upcoming senior season. Meanwhile, prime 2025 Duke target Cooper Flagg is at ...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
DELCO.Today

Delaware County Leadership: Mike Missanelli

Mike Missanelli, the sports radio personality and cohost of the JAKIB Postgame Show with Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, and Devan Kaney that debuted yesterday afternoon immediately following the Eagles’ season opener in Detroit, spoke to DELCO Today last month about his humble beginnings growing up in Bristol, where he and his friends made their own baseball diamond. He explained why basketball was originally his favorite sport and how he ended up playing baseball at Penn State.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
209K+
Followers
121K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy