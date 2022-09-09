ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police chase robbery suspects in North Philadelphia, 4 arrested

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
 6 days ago
Four suspects are in custody following a police chase in Philadelphia.

Three men and a woman were wanted in a robbery.

Police tracked them down around 10 p.m. Thursday and a pursuit ensued that went through Strawberry Mansion and North Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was overhead as the chase came to a stop and officers arrested the suspects near North Napa Street and Lehigh Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BY31y_0hoP6xuz00

Several police cars could be seen at the intersection.

Police have not said if the suspects are accused of other crimes.

No injuries were reported.

Comments / 12

Ed M
6d ago

Love it....as soon as the tide is starting to change and paying Respect to Police officers....allowing them to do this difficult job...and understanding KRASNER and his IGNORANT POLICIES actually harmed the public instead of helping...MY HAT IS OFF and a STANDING OVATION to the brave men and women in Blue...that protect this city. Thank you.!

Reply(3)
19
 

