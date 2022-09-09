Police chase robbery suspects in North Philadelphia, 4 arrested

Four suspects are in custody following a police chase in Philadelphia.

Three men and a woman were wanted in a robbery.

Police tracked them down around 10 p.m. Thursday and a pursuit ensued that went through Strawberry Mansion and North Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was overhead as the chase came to a stop and officers arrested the suspects near North Napa Street and Lehigh Avenue.

Several police cars could be seen at the intersection.

Police have not said if the suspects are accused of other crimes.

No injuries were reported.